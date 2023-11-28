Original Avengers Actor Shoots Down the Most Exciting MCU Rumor

It’s no secret that Marvel Studios has been in a free fall lately. The franchise felt like it lost its focal point after the original Avengers departed in Avengers: Endgame, and it never found a new one. It’s been four years since any Avengers have assembled to face a worthy threat, and though there are two new Avengers films on the horizon, they may arrive too late to bring balance to Marvel’s Cinematic Universe.

Marvel needs a more immediate solution to its Phase 5 slump, and according to reports from Variety, an OG Avengers reunion might be the trick. While the studio has yet to confirm the rumor, it’s become an exciting prospect for fans of the iconic super-team. But what do the actors themselves have to say about it? Would Robert Downey Jr., Scarlett Johannson, or Chris Evans be open to another round in the MCU?

It would certainly be nice to see the original Iron Man or Captain America once more, and for what it’s worth, Evans himself isn’t entirely opposed to the idea of a return. Back in September, the actor told GQ he’d “never say never” to a return. But as he recently explained on The View, he hasn’t actually been approached to reprise his role just yet.

“You know, I always see those reports too, and it’s news to me,” Evans said. “No one’s spoken to me about it. And look, I would never say never, but I really — I’m very protective. It’s a very precious role to me, so it would have to be just right.”

Evans will “never say never” to an MCU reunion, but he’s not quite yet ready to pick up the shield again. Marvel Studios

Evans’ Captain America has been missing in action since his departure in Endgame, which saw him go back in time to reunite with the love of his life, Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell), and grow old with her. Though we don’t see his death on-screen, he does pass on the Cap mantle to Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie). By the time Sam officially takes on his new role at the end of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, it’s assumed Steve is no longer with us.

Of course, that doesn’t have to be the end for the character. Evans himself admitted there were “more Steve Rogers stories to tell” back in April. But he remains protective of Steve’s story and the character’s future: “As much as I’m connected to that role, and love telling those stories, and working with those people, it doesn’t quite feel right right now.”

As disappointing as Evans’ comments might be, his decision to sit things out is probably the smartest stance he could take. The sacrifices the Avengers made in Endgame are still fresh for fans, and bringing them back so soon could cheapen those sacrifices. An Avengers reunion is still possible, but Evans likely won’t be a part of it. But maybe, when the time is right, we could see the actor picking up the shield once more.