Marvel's Most Controversial Movie May Have Just Found Its Savior

Marvel’s Cinematic Universe has been on thin ice for some time now, and despite having two Avengers team-ups on the horizon, the studio’s problems are far from over. It doesn’t help that two of Marvel’s biggest upcoming films hinge upon a figure that may not even have a future in the MCU: Jonathan Majors’ Kang the Conqueror, once the focal point of the so-called Multiverse Saga, could be departing before he’s had a chance to make a genuine impression. Adding to Marvel’s woes are issues of quality control and creative differences, and it’s put a lot of pressure on Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and its follow-up, Avengers: Secret Wars.

Recent change-ups behind the scenes are only adding to behind-the-scenes tumult. Shang-Chi director Destin Daniel Crettin was originally slated to direct The Kang Dynasty, but recently departed the project. The Kang Dynasty also lost a screenwriter in Quantumania scribe Jeff Loveness, leading many to believe that the film would be scrapped entirely. That would certainly be the best way to deal with the issue of Kang in one fell swoop, especially after Majors’ reduced role in Loki Season 2.

Contrary to speculation, the sun hasn’t quite set on Kang or his dynasty. Marvel is still committed to getting this film off the ground — and with Loki screenwriter Michael Waldron now attached to the project, its chances of survival just got that much stronger.

Kang’s role in the MCU remains up in the air, but The Kang Dynasty is still going strong. Marvel Studios

Deadline reports that Waldron will pen both Avengers films for Marvel. Kang Dynasty is set for a 2026 release date, while Secret Wars will bow in 2027 — so the studio still has some time to find a director for each.

The Kang Dynasty marks Waldron’s third collaboration with Marvel Studios. The writer-producer served as showrunner on Loki’s first season, and later penned Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. He was already set to write Secret Wars after working on Loki Season 2; with Kang Dynasty now on his to-do list, it seems that Waldron has become Marvel’s go-to guy for all things multiverse.

Whether Kang will remain the focal point of Marvel’s Multiverse Saga remains to be seen. But Marvel has trusted Waldron this far: whatever direction The Kang Dynasty goes, let’s hope it’s in the franchise’s best interest.