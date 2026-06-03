Cape Fear Is A Surprisingly Different (And Great) Remake

Cape Fear is one of the most affecting revenge stories ever. Based on the book The Executioners by John McDonald, the story of an ex-con getting back at the lawyer who put him in prison was adapted into not one but two different classic movies, one in 1962 starring Robert Mitchum as the devious Max Cady and another in 1991 directed by Martin Scorsese starring Robert DeNiro as Cady.

Thirty-five years later, Apple TV is revamping the story yet again, and this time, it’s a TV series. But though the series cites the book and both movie screenplays as inspiration, it makes some big swings with the very basic elements of the premise — a strategy that’s risky but, surprisingly, works great.

While the original book and 1962 movie follows Max Cady pursuing a lawyer who testified against him, and the 1991 movie changes this by having him get revenge against his public defender, this series takes things one step further by doubling the targets. Max Cady (Javier Bardem) was falsely accused of murdering his wife and unborn son, but is advised to take a plea deal by his then-pregnant lawyer Anna (Amy Adams). But Anna had her own secret: she was having an affair with the prosecutor, Tom Bowden (Patrick Wilson).

The Bowden family has a completely different story than in previous versions of the story. Apple TV

Now, the Bowdens are prominent lawyers in the Savannah area, working on exonerating criminals with new DNA evidence and living in their luxurious home with their two children: Natalie (Lily Collias), the golden child who was born during Max Cady’s court case; and Zack (Joe Anders), Anna and Tom’s child who is coping with his own past sins.

Everything seems to be going great for the Bowdens until they hear that after 17 years, Max Cady has now been exonerated, walking out of prison with a pocket full of restitution and a brand-new reputation as a victim of the “criminal injustice system,” as he calls it. All of a sudden, Max Cady is now a symbol of both Anna’s life’s work and her darkest moment.

Changing Max Cady’s circumstances adds a brand new layer to the story, because while Max Cady isn’t much more than a deranged stalker in the other tellings, he’s now a PR magnet, something Anna’s boss Noa (CCH Pounder) is thrilled about. Now Max is appearing at galas and going on business trips, a great way for him to play nice when Anna knows he’s anything but.

The other big change is the setting, both time and place. Modern-day Savannah is the perfect backdrop for this series, with the lush green trees dripping in Spanish moss and the rise in paranoia in recent years. The Bowdens’ high-tech security system is practically its own character, and with everyone having smartphones, there’s a whole new level for Max to wreak havoc. Let’s be real — if De Niro’s Max Cady had the ability to catfish, he absolutely would have.

Javier Bardem’s natural charm makes his portrayal of Max Cady all the more terrifying. Apple TV

These soapy changes may not exactly be the cup of tea of some viewers, but considering Martin Scorsese is an executive producer alongside Steven Spielberg, it has the blessing of one of the men who made this story famous. If anything, all these big changes make the story even more exciting to watch. Cape Fear is so ubiquitous — there’s even a classic episode of The Simpsons parodying it — that viewers may think they know what they’re in for with this show. But from the first scene, all the circumstances are different. The homages are still there, but the main plot is completely uncharted, unpredictable territory.

But the true shining star of the series is the cast. Patrick Wilson and Amy Adams, both Hollywood veterans, slide into their Georgian accents like nothing and balance modern-day morals with their own fears — and guilt around them. You can feel echoes of The Curse’s social commentary as this white couple realizes they are still terrified of a man of color who has been declared innocent by the justice system.

Javier Bardem’s Max Cady is a master class all of his own. Blending cultural, spiritual, and sociopolitical elements from all corners of his life, we get a villain for the ages, like a cross between Hannibal’s Hannibal and Sherlock’s Moriarty. There’s something so addicting about watching a supervillain carrying out a perfect scheme with a smile on his face, and Bardem’s natural charm makes his façade all the more believable.

Judging from just the eight of ten total episodes provided for review, Cape Fear may not be the adaptation fans of the original story may have requested, but it more than justifies its own existence. It’s the best kind of adaptation — an evolution, bringing the story into the present and keeping the story fresh while still keeping the most important element: the gasps when you realize what shocking event is about to happen.

Cape Fear is now streaming on Apple TV+.