Some stories deserve to be told over and over. Whether it’s the classic showbiz tragedy of A Star Is Born or the chilling story of Dracula, some sagas always seem to work no matter when they’re made and where they’re set. You might not think of Cape Fear as one of those stories, but, in a way, it is. It began as a 1962 movie based on the 1957 novel The Executioners, but Martin Scorsese’s 1991 remake is now so ubiquitous that the original often goes unmentioned.

Images of that film, like Robert de Niro’s Max Cady laughing maniacally in a movie theater, have stuck with audiences for decades. But Hollywood is different now, and in just a few months, Cape Fear will get the miniseries treatment from Apple TV. Thankfully, the trailer looks just as thrilling as its predecessors. Check it out below.

The series follows a pair of married public defenders (Patrick Wilson and Amy Adams) as they realize a murderer they unsuccessfully defended has been released from prison and is plotting revenge. The story will pull from the novel as well as both movie versions, and with all that source material at play, it makes sense to use the miniseries format rather than make another two-hour movie. Presumably, we’ll see some of the novel’s characters and subplots that couldn’t be crammed into the movies, or see fresh ideas that put a twist on a classic.

As for the quality of the series, it’s executive-produced by Steven Spielberg and Martin Scorsese, so it shouldn’t veer too far from what fans love about Scorsese’s work. The style has apparently been updated to suit modern TV’s prestige format, and if this trailer brings to mind the recent resurgence of true crime dramatizations, that’s for good reason: Cape Fear comes from Nick Antosca, who created scripted true-crime series like The Act, Candy, and A Friend of the Family. The case of Max Cady may be fictional, but this series could find something new to say by making it feel like his story unfolded just yesterday.

Cape Fear premieres June 5, 2026, on Apple TV.