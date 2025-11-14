The 2027 Superman Movie Just Confirmed Two Details — And Everyone Was Right

From the moment David Corenswet donned Clark Kent’s hypno-glasses, fans have wondered about the future of James Gunn’s Superman franchise, the big movie debut of his newly reinvigorated version of the DC Universe. Superman was a big hit, and Supergirl has already wrapped production ahead of its June 2026 release date.

But Superman’s cousin wasn’t enough to sate the fandom, and thoughts quickly turned to when we’d see the Man of Steel again. In September 2025, Gunn announced this sequel would be entitled Man of Tomorrow and would reunite Superman and Lex Luthor. Later, he posted an image of the script, complete with an illustration of a brain, leading many to think this would feature the classic DC villain Brainiac. Now, we finally have some concrete details of this movie, and it’s exactly what fans have been expecting — and hoping for.

According to The Wrap, Man of Tomorrow will, in fact, feature Brainiac as the main villain, which would mark the character’s first appearance in live action. His depiction varies across comic appearances, but he’s usually shown as an ultra-intelligent cybernetic being who shrinks down cities and destroys planets. In fact, he’s sometimes the reason for Krypton’s destruction, the very reason Superman came to Earth in the first place.

But that’s not the only recent confirmation. During a wide-ranging interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Frank Grillo, who played Rick Flag, Sr. in Superman and Peacemaker Season 2, revealed that he plays a major role in Man of Tomorrow. “My character, Rick Flag Sr., is a big part of the sequel’s story, so I’m excited about it,” he said.

Frank Grillo revealed his character Rick Flag, Sr. will play a major role in Man of Tomorrow. HBO Max

Flag is now the head of A.R.G.U.S., so his inclusion seems like a no-brainer, but if he’s playing a big part, it’s possible that Man of Tomorrow will pick up right after Peacemaker Season 2, where Flag used a portal to trap Peacemaker in a pocket universe. James Gunn has previously said that Peacemaker Season 2 would lead “directly” into Man of Tomorrow, so it’s possible Flag’s portal scheme could factor in Brainiac somehow.

James Gunn hasn’t exactly been shy about dropping hints about this new movie — after all, how many brain-based DC villains are there, really? But this confirmation turns these hints into firm facts, so now the speculating can really begin.

Man of Tomorrow premieres in theaters on July 9, 2027.