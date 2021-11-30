The Book of Boba Fett stands on the shoulders of Star Wars giants, borrowing from classic comics, new ones, and, of course, the movies. However, there’s one part of the franchise that’s been woefully ignored by the mainline movies and shows: video games. The most interactive part of Star Wars seems to exist in its own galaxy... until now.

A new teaser for The Book of Boba Fett includes a location that may look appropriately alien to the casual fan but is familiar and exciting for gamers. Here’s everything you need to know.

Eagle-eyed redditor u/yunggravyintern noticed a huge reveal within the grounds of Jabba’s palace. The palace itself isn’t new. We know from The Mandalorian that Boba and Fennec take over Jabba’s entire operation. But Jabba’s hangar, the star of a map in the seminal Star Wars game Star Wars: Battlefront, is faithfully recreated in the teaser.

Considering how often the video games have incorporated recent additions to the cinematic universe, it’s exciting to see the tables finally get turned. If games take their place as a reputable source of inspiration, we’ll hopefully have much more to look forward to as the Star Wars universe continues to sprawl outwards.

With countless projects spanning the whole timeline currently in the works, video games could even become the bedrock to build an entire series upon. Rumor has it the next Star Wars movie could even take place during the Old Republic of the beloved (and currently being remade) Knights of the Old Republic game.

Cal Kestis shares a major life moment with Grogu — could we see him in The Mandalorian? EA Games

The third season of The Mandalorian has the most potential to incorporate a video game character, as Jedi: Fallen Order protagonist Cal Kestis was a youngling Jedi-in-training when Order 66 wiped the Jedi out. Decades later, an aged-up Cameron Monaghan (the Gotham star who gave his voice and likeness to the game) could use his acting chops to appear in the series and share his knowledge with an aged-down Luke Skywalker and his Padawan Grogu.

With video games now considered a proper source, the possibility of expanding even further opens up. Could the books for young readers provide inspiration for Obi-Wan Kenobi? Could the comics and novels declared apocryphal by Disney with the “Legends” label help chronicle the rise of the dark side of the force in The Acolyte? Everything’s on the table now, which means Star Wars fans of all stripes will feast on live-action storytelling.