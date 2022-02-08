The Book of Boba Fett is nearing the end of its first season. Over the course of the past six weeks, the Disney+ series has taken viewers on an unexpected adventure, one that’s both filled gaps in certain characters’ pasts and built a bridge between Seasons 2 and 3 of The Mandalorian. Now The Book of Boba Fett Season 1 promises to conclude in epic fashion with its upcoming seventh chapter.

Based on how eventful the series’ most recent episodes have been, Star Wars fans won’t want to wait too long before checking out the Season 1 finale. So here’s everything you need to know about the The Book of Boba Fett Episode 7.

When is The Book of Boba Fett Episode 7 release date?

What path will Grogu choose? Lucasfilm

The Book of Boba Fett Episode 7 premieres on Wednesday, February 9.

When is The Book of Boba Fett Episode 7 release time?

The Book of Boba Fett Episode 7 becomes available to stream on Wednesday, February 9 at 12:01 a.m. Pacific, or 3:01 a.m. Eastern.

Where can I watch The Book of Boba Fett Episode 7?

As was the case with The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett is a Disney+ exclusive series. That means only paid Disney+ subscribers can stream the series’ episodes.

How long is The Book of Boba Fett Episode 7?

“As long as the spice keeps running, everyone will be left alone.” Lucasfilm

Every episode of The Book of Boba Fett has clocked in somewhere between 40 and 50 minutes. There’s always the chance that The Book of Boba Fett Episode 7 will be the series’ longest installment, which means it may run closer to an hour long.

However, based solely on the runtimes of its previous chapters, it seems safe to say that the season finale will stick fairly close to the show’s 40-50 minute range.

What is The Book of Boba Fett’s release schedule?

Only one episode of The Book of Boba Fett Season 1 remains. That means the show’s upcoming seventh chapter will bring an end to its first season when it drops on Wednesday, February 9.

Is there a Book of Boba Fett Episode 7 trailer?

The Syndicate has made its intentions clear. Lucasfilm

Disney and Lucasfilm have been even more withholding than usual when it comes to releasing footage from The Book of Boba Fett. The series’ fifth and sixth chapters were comprised entirely of footage that wasn’t released prior to their premieres, and it looks like that’s going to be the case again this week, as no official trailer has been unveiled for The Book of Boba Fett Episode 7.

That said, the series’ sixth installment did hint at what surprises and twists may lie in store in The Book of Boba Fett Episode 7, so fans aren’t necessarily going into the series’ Season 1 finale totally blind.