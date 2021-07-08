Black Widow release time, start time, and how to watch on Disney+

Black Widow may have died in Avengers: Endgame, but Natasha Romanoff is back for one more adventure. Scarlett Johansson’s overdue solo Marvel movie arrives this Friday in theaters and on Disney+.

So what time does Black Widow come out? And what day? That depends on a few factors, including where you live and how you intend to watch it. Don’t worry, we’ve got all the answers right here.

When is the Black Widow release date?

Black Widow will be available on Disney+ Premiere Access starting on Friday, July 9.

However, if you prefer to see it in theaters you can catch the movie a little earlier. Black Widow actually premiered in the United Kingdom on July 7. In the U.S., the earliest screenings start on July 8.

When is the Black Widow release time?

Black Widow in Black Widow. Marvel

On Disney+, Black Widow premieres at 3 a.m. Eastern on Friday, July 9.

If you’d rather go out to the movies you should check your local theater listings to see when the earliest tickets are available. In my area, it’s playing as early as 5 p.m. on Thursday, July 8.

How can you watch Black Widow on Disney+?

Like Mulan and Raya before it, Black Widow is launching on Disney+ as a Premiere Access movie. That means you’ll have to pay $30 to see it, which is a good deal if you split it with a few friends but a pricy option if you’re watching alone.

Another perk: once you pay for Black Widow you’ll be able to watch it as many times as you want as long as you’re paying for Disney+. This will also presumably be the first and last Marvel movie released with Premiere Access, so it might be worth checking it out just to say you did.

When will Black Widow be free on Disney+?

Florence Pugh as Yelena. Marvel

Premiere Access lasts for three months. Afterward, Black Widow will join the regular streaming library. At that point, if you have a login for the service, you can watch the movie at no extra cost. That’s about as free as Disney gets with these things.

Is Black Widow good?

Well, we liked it! You can read Inverse’s review, which praises the action, acting, and comedy. Our biggest complaint was that the movie’s main villain is kind of two-dimensional, but that’s unfortunately still pretty standard for Marvel. Regardless, Black Widow is a strong reentry into the world of Marvel movies, and it may also be a hint at what’s to come in some of the studio’s more ambitious upcoming films. Enjoy!