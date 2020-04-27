Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is set to star in Black Adam in 2021, but we still know very little about the upcoming DC Extended Universe movie. However, some recently shared work from fan artists Boss Logic, who's worked with both DC and Marvel on official projects, could give us our best look yet at the upcoming DCEU film starring The Rock.

Back in July 2019, Kode Abdo (aka, BossLogic) told Inverse that he'd been contacted by Johnson about a year earlier to create some concept art for Black Adam.

“So The Rock contacted me to do a piece on Black Adam and Superman,” Abdo said. “The weird thing is, he goes, ‘I want you to do a picture of Superman beating the crap out of Black Adam.’ I’m like, ‘That’s weird. Why wouldn’t you want the other way around?’”

Nothing ever came of that project, but on April 27, BossLogic decided to share the piece online after someone asked to see it on twitter.

Here's the original tweet:

And here's a better look at the image of "Superman beating the crap out of Black Adam":

BossLogic

BossLogic actually tweeted out the same image back in 2018 with approval from DC Comics boss Jim Lee, but back then the Black Adam movie was a lot less real. In November 2019, the supervillain film got an official release date of December 2021 along with some semi-official art shared by The Rock himself.

We're still not expecting Superman to show up in Black Adam, especially because the DCEU no longer has an actor cast as the Man of Steel. Henry Cavill is all-but-confirmed to be done with the role, and Warner is reportedly considering possible replacements but hasn't made any official announcements so far.

That said, Black Adam will almost definitely feature Shazam (Zachary Levi), who's also slated to star in his own Shazam! sequel (scheduled for November 2022). Shazam and Black Adam have been traditional enemies in the DC comics, though it's possible they won't be the only superpowered beings to turn up in the movie.

In December 2019, Johnson hinted that Black Adam would introduce the DCEU to “the world to JSA.”

The Justice Society of America was a superhero team that at one time included a semi-reformed Black Adam trying to be a good guy. It didn't stick, and he eventually defected back into supervillain territory, suggesting the Black Adam movie might feel more like an anti-hero adventure than a straight-up baddie origin story.

What does any of this mean for Black Adam the movie? To be honest, we still don't know. Filming hasn't even started, so if there is a finalized script it could still change. That said, we'd be extremely surprised if Superman shows up. For now, BossLogic's epic art will have to do.