Dwayne Johnson swears the hierarchy of the DC Universe will not be the same after Black Adam in 2021. Watching him hype his movie at DC FanDome, it's easy to believe him.

At DC FanDome, a visibly electrical Dwayne Johnson unveiled the superhero members of the JSA (Justice Society of America) who accompany his anti-hero character, Teth-Adam — also known as Black Adam — in the 2021 movie, Black Adam from director Jaume Collet-Serra. Despite the first season of Stargirl showcasing its own JSA, Black Adam will not have the same roster of heroes.

Meet the heroes of the JSA in the DC cinematic universe, as they'll appear in Black Adam in 2021:

Doctor Fate

Cyclone

Hawkman

Atom Smasher

Concept art from artist BossLogic was unveiled at Johnson's Black Adam panel at DC FanDome, the weekend virtual convention for all things DC. The concept art featured a general look at the JSA utilizing their own unique powers, such as Cyclone's wind abilities and Doctor Fate's mysticism.

Noah Centineo, who crashed Dwayne Johnson's panel, confirmed he is playing Atom Smasher. Dwayne Johnson praised the visuals of Centineo's shape-shifting abilities.

Doctor Fate, in 'Black Adam' concept art. Warner Bros. Pictures

Cyclone, in 'Black Adam' concept art. Warner Bros. Pictures

Hawkman, in 'Black Adam' concept art. Warner Bros. Pictures

Atom Smasher, in 'Black Adam' concept art. Noah Centineo will play Atom Smasher in the 2021 movie. Warner Bros. Pictures

And of course, there was concept art for Dwayne Johnson as Black Adam. At the panel Johnson teased a lot of ideas about Black Adam, a character Johnson is clearly invested in introducing to a mass audience.

Teth-Adam, an Egyptian slave who inherits superpowers but follows his own moral code, awakes five thousand years in the present day — in an era of superheroes. Though he debuted in the comics as a nemesis to Captain Marvel (now known as Shazam), Johnson teased a showdown with Superman. While it may or may not happen in Black Adam, perhaps a movie way later down the road will pit Black Adam against the Man of Steel.

Black Adam, from his time with the JSA, in 'JSA' #56. DC Comics

A lot of Black Adam seems to be taking influence from Geoff Johns' JSA series, which had Black Adam temporarily join the JSA as a reformed anti-hero. But Black Adam quickly grew tired of the suffocating codes of superheroes and eventually left the JSA with Atom Smasher.

Because of the pandemic, Johnson said there is nothing more to share about Black Adam due to the inability to begin production. But the film is expected to begin shooting in August in Atlanta.