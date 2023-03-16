Steven Yeun and Ali Wong Take Their Road-Rage Revenge to the Extreme in A24’s BEEF

Danny Cho and Amy Lau have a bone to pick with each other — and instead of taking the high road like two, emotionally mature adults, they’ve chosen violence.

Netflix recently dropped the trailer for its highly anticipated dark comedy series BEEF, produced by A24 — the “indie” studio behind massive hits like the Oscar-winning Everything Everywhere All at Once — and starring Steven Yeun (Invincible) and Ali Wong (Tuca & Bertie).

The half-hour ten-parter follows the chaotic aftermath of a road rage incident that causes a lot of “beef” between failing contractor Danny Cho (Yeun) and picture-perfect entrepreneur Amy Lau (Wong). The show’s official logline describes Amy as a woman surrounded by minimalist beige furniture, eclectic vases, and a hot husband, while Danny comes from humble beginnings and can’t seem to catch a break. The trailer reveals that this feud quickly revs up from mean pranks (like peeing on white area rugs), to full-blown psychological warfare. The mutual grudge blazes on at the detriment of Danny and Amy’s lives and relationships.

Based on the trailer alone, it is unclear whether or not the relationship between Cho and Lau evolves into something fiery and romantic (the haters-to-lovers trope), or if the relationship devolves into a sinister, toxic mess. Either way, count us in for the ride.

Beef is created and executive produced by Lee Sung Jin (Undone, Dave), along with Jake Schreier (Marvel’s Thunderbolts), Yeun, and Wong. Matthew Medlin (Wet Hot American Summer, The Spectacular Now) serves as a producer. Maria Bello, Ashley Park, Justin H. Min, Mia Serafino, Remy Holt, Andrew Santino, and Rek Lee will recur alongside stars Yeun and Wong.

“Ali Wong, Steven Yeun, A24 and Netflix. It’s a dream team, and I’m honored to be collaborating with them,” the show creator said in a statement when the series was first announced. “I’m also grateful to the guy who yelled at me in traffic three years ago. I did not let it go, and now we have a show.”

A24 has proven to be a champion of AAPI stories, putting Asians and Asian-Americans front and center of many of their projects. These include Everything Everywhere All at Once, and The Green Knight, Past Lives, After Yang, Minari, and The Farewell, among others.

BEEF hits Netflix on Thursday, April 6, 2023. Buckle up.