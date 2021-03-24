Invincibility Mode
A closer look at the Oscar-nominated actor’s journey, from The Walking Dead through Amazon’s new superhero series, and beyond.
Cindy Ord/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
From scoring his very first Oscar nomination for Minari and becoming the all-powerful leading man on Amazon’s action-packed Invincible, Steven Yeun has reached his superhero moment.
AMC
Yeun’s meteoric rise should come as no surprise to anyone who watched The Walking Dead, where Yeun starred for six seasons as Glenn Rhee.