Josh Wigler

Invincibility Mode

How Steven Yeun became Invincible

A closer look at the Oscar-nominated actor’s journey, from The Walking Dead through Amazon’s new superhero series, and beyond.

Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Cindy Ord/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

From scoring his very first Oscar nomination for Minari and becoming the all-powerful leading man on Amazon’s action-packed Invincible, Steven Yeun has reached his superhero moment.

AMC

Yeun’s meteoric rise should come as no surprise to anyone who watched The Walking Dead, where Yeun starred for six seasons as Glenn Rhee.