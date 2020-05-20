First introduced in 2018’s “Elseworlds” Arrowverse crossover, Batwoman was arguably the sleeper hit of The CW’s most recent TV season. After a shaky start, Season 1 came into its own as a well-crafted and intriguing must-watch. With an early Season 2 renewal, it seemed Batwoman was finally hitting its stride.

Spoilers ahead for the Batwoman Season 1 finale.

Due to Hollywood-wide production shutdowns, Batwoman Season 1 ended two episodes shy of its 22-episode order. However, the series’ unintended season finale still managed to introduce quite a few storylines that cleverly set up Season 2 and culminated in Alice’s successful transformation of Tommy Elliott, aka the villainous Hush, into none other than Bruce Wayne.

Ruby Rose's departure from the show in mid-May has thrown Batwoman Season 2 into uncertainty. Here's everything there is to know about the sophomore season, including the anticipated release date and the possible plot.

What is the Batwoman Season 2 release date?

Batwoman’s next season won’t premiere until January 2021. Typically, Season 2 would have launched in October, but The CW delayed its fall programming schedule due to the COVID-19 crisis.

Batwoman Season 2, here we come. The CW

Which cast members will return in Batwoman Season 2?

Other than Ruby Rose, every series regular from Season 1 — including Rachel Skarsten, Camrus Johnson, Meagan Tandy, Nicole Kang, and Dougray Scott — will return next season.

According to Deadline, Rose and the show’s team weren’t happy and mutually decided to sever their working relationship. In a statement, Rose explained stepping down from the iconic role wasn’t an easy choice to make.

“I have made the very difficult decision to not return to Batwoman next season. This was not a decision I made lightly as I have the utmost respect for the cast, crew and everyone involved with the show in both Vancouver and in Los Angeles.”

The role of Kate Kane / Batwoman will be recast prior to Season 2. There are currently no further details about who showrunners are considering for the part.

Will a new villain be after Alice? The CW

What’s the plot of Batwoman Season 2?

Season 1 left off with Alice making plans to acquire Kryptonite — yes, the very same green rock that can kill Superman and Supergirl — by sending Tommy Elliott in the visage of Bruce Wayne to retrieve it from the billionaire’s company. She planned on using the meteor rock to kill Batwoman, so expect Season 2 to pick back up with that storyline.

What’s more, there will be a love triangle involving Luke, Mary, and a third, as yet unknown character. In the same interview, Caroline Dries also described Kate and Sophie as “endgame,” so fans should probably expect more development in the romance department overall.

Who is the villain of Batwoman Season 2?

Julia Pennyworth is being hunted by Safiyah Sohail, a mysterious character who murdered Alice’s Wonderland Gang. In the comics, Safiyah is the leader of the fictitious Coryana, a pirate island nation. Safiyah’s arrival in Gotham has been hinted at for several episodes in the back half of Season 1 and she’s clearly being set up as the big bad of Season 2.

Speaking with EW, Batwoman showrunner Caroline Dries shared some intriguing clues about Safiyah's role in the story ahead:

“What I loved about this season was seeing this huge chunk of Alice’s backstory where she went from this innocent girl to this woman who learned how to stand up for herself and face your abuser. But then we see Alice in present day as this woman who’s in charge of this Wonderland Gang and kills without mercy. So it’s like, how did she become that person? That’s sort of the next chapter of Alice’s story that I’m looking forward to exploring, and we’ve decided to make Safiyah an intimate part of that.”

Sophie and Julia are on the case. The CW

Is there a trailer for Batwoman Season 2?

No, not yet as production for next season hasn’t started back up yet. Historically, the first trailers for the Arrowverse shows have debuted during San Diego Comic-Con. Since the event is no longer happening and no production date has been announced for Batwoman yet, it’s more than likely that a trailer won’t drop until late this year.

Where can I watch Batwoman Season 1?

The entirety of Batwoman Season 1 will be available to stream on CWTV.com and The CW app until 30 days before the Season 2 premiere. After that, the superhero series will head to HBO Max.

While the other Arrowverse shows, like The Flash and Supergirl, have been made available on Netflix a week after their season finales, The CW has a different deal for newer shows like Batwoman. That sadly means no Netflix.