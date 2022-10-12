Avengers 5 theory reveals a brilliant twist on Endgame's best moment

While the Marvel Cinematic Universe is about the superheroes who save Earth, it’s also about the humans (or non-humans) who go home at the end of the day. It’s about Steve Rogers as much as it’s about Captain America, Kamala Khan as much as Ms. Marvel. But while the exploration of the multiverse and the looming threat of Kang the Conqueror have raised the stakes, there’s still a need for that human element.

An Avengers: The Kang Dynasty fan theory has the perfect proposal for keeping those emotional stakes, and it involves some of the franchise’s most anticipated characters.

Redditor TrpTrp26 posits that in either Avengers: The Kang Dynasty or Avengers: Secret Wars we’ll see the wedding of Sue Storm and Reed Richards, the power couple of the Fantastic Four. It makes sense: Weddings are the perfect excuse to bring huge groups of people together (and incorporate as many cameos as Kevin Feige will allow).

It would also bring the MCU full circle. The MCU’s Infinity Saga was anchored by Tony Stark’s sacrifice at the end of Avengers: Endgame. Big life changes can bring a phase of the MCU to an emotional conclusion, so could the wedding signal an end to the Multiverse Saga?

In WandaVision, we only see the aftermath of Wanda and Vision’s wedding. Marvel Studios

Strangely, we haven’t seen a hero’s wedding in the MCU. We’ve seen graduations (Spider-Man), births (WandaVision), and plenty of funerals (occupational hazard when you’re an Avenger), but no nuptials. This can partially be attributed to the franchise’s sexlessness; characters can flirt or kiss, but even married characters like Clint never hop into bed. Wanda and Vision, for example, have a deep fantasy life where we see them in wedding garb, but the illusion skips over the actual ceremony.

In the comics, Sue and Reed’s wedding was a huge deal, covering the entirety of Fantastic Four Annual #3, published in 1965. As the bride and groom prepare for the ceremony and greet their superpowered guests, a whole host of villains decide to crash the wedding, and all the Avengers have to chip in to keep the day running smoothly.

Reed and Sue’s wedding was featured in Fantastic Four Annual #3. Those “party crashers” are revealed to be Stan Lee and Jack Kirby. Marvel Comics

One of those villains was none other than Kang the Conqueror. Could he be an obstacle to Sue and Reed’s ceremony? Seeing as he’s meant to be the Multiverse Saga’s big villain, a wedding would provide the ultimate venue for a final showdown, ending in a giant celebration of all the elements that make the Avengers movies great; especially love and teamwork.

So are all these movies leading up to a wedding? Obviously, the story would play out quite differently than it did in the comics, but it would certainly be a showstopping — and maybe even tearjerking — moment for moviegoers everywhere.