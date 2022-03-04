Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 2 Episode 9 release date, time, trailer, and plot for "Night of the End"

It’s finally happening. The great Titan alliance is here, and it is highly unlikely the alliance will come together seamlessly. They were all once enemies, after all, and those grudges don’t go away so easily. But Attack on Titan has surprised us before.

With all the players in place, it is time to put plans into action and try to stop Eren from flattening the Earth. Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 2 Episode 9 (aka Season 4 Episode 25 or Episode 84) takes us closer to the season’s finish line. And it is looking like an epic finale.

If you don’t have your calendar updated for the exact moment new episodes air, fret not! We are here to guide you to when Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 2 Episode 9, “Night of the End,” will premiere.

What is the Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 2 Episode 9 release date?

Studio MAPPA

Many things change, but luckily the Attack on Titan broadcast schedule isn’t one of them. The next episode, titled “Night of the End,” will be released on Sunday, March 6 in the U.S.

What is the Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 2 Episode 9 release time?

Get ready to do some slight math because things get a bit complicated here.

Technically, Attack on Titan Season 4 Episode 25 premieres at 12:05 a.m. on March 7 in Japan, which would be 10:05 a.m. Eastern in the U.S. on March 6. Sadly, that only applies if you are watching the Japanese broadcast without any subtitles.

For the rest of us, “Night of the End” will be released at 3:45 p.m. Eastern (12:45 p.m. Pacific / 2:45 p.m. Central) on Funimation, Crunchyroll, and Hulu.

Is there an Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 2 Episode 9 trailer?

Thank Ymir, there is! If you are like us and cannot wait to get a glimpse at what comes after Connie did the iconic Avengers shot and assembled the team, this trailer is for you.

What is the Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 2 Episode 9 plot?

If you’re absolutely sure the trailer isn’t enough for you, there is also a synopsis for the next episode of Attack on Titan, “Night of the End.”

“At the end of the war, there was our enemy. We have hated, despised and killed each other. Now, beyond the bonfire, there are those who have a different ‘justice.’”

When is the Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 2 Episode 9 dubbed release?

The dub for Attack on Titan has finally started airing, but there’s still a bit of a wait.

Those who prefer watching the episodes with English actors voicing over the original Japanese lines rejoiced when the dub for Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 2 began airing on February 13 on Crunchyroll and Funimation. Given its weekly release, you can expect “Night of the End” to air on April 10.

What is the Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 2 episode schedule?

Studio MAPPA

We still don’t know for sure if Attack on Titan will finish telling its story this season or if it will wrap with a movie or yet another “Final Season.” But we now have a better idea of what’s ahead of us.

There’s confirmation that we’ll get at least 12 episodes this season. Unfortunately, Episode 12 will be delayed in Japan by a whole week and will instead air on April 3. It is likely the U.S. release will also be delayed, but hopefully, that’ll be the only episode delay of the season.

Forget spoilers! Tell me what happens in Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 2 now.

We get it. We’re all human, and it is hard to resist the temptation to know what happens next in the story. If you really want to spoil the incredible twists, action, and reveals, you’re in luck. So far, Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 2 has been quite a faithful adaptation, and we know how the manga ended. So you can read all the spoilers you want right here.