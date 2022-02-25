Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 2 Episode 8 release date, time, trailer, and plot for "Pride"

With the chess pieces in place, it’s time for everyone to make their move on Attack on Titan. Last week gave us a chaotic episode where everyone wondered what to do in the face of the unstoppable Rumbling, while two fan-favorite characters returned.

Now, it’s time for the gang to finally start putting some plans into action and maybe even team up with the other Titans to stop the apocalypse. Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 2 Episode 8 (or Season 4 Episode 24 or even Episode 83) gets us one step closer to the epic ending of the iconic anime.

In case you don’t have all your alarms set up for when new episodes air, we’re here to help. Here’s your guide to when Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 2 Episode 8, “Pride,” will debut.

What is the Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 2 Episode 8 release date?

Studio MAPPA

Thankfully, the release schedule for Attack on Titan hasn’t changed. This means that the next episode, titled “Pride,” will be released on Sunday, February 27 in the U.S.

When is the Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 2 Episode 8 release time?

For viewers in Japan, Attack on Titan Season 4 Episode 24 premieres at 12:05 p.m. on February 28, which would be 10:05 a.m. Eastern on February 27 in the U.S. But that doesn’t mean U.S. viewers can watch the show precisely at that time.

Instead, the subtitled version of the new episode, “Pride,” premieres at 3:45 p.m Eastern (12:45 p.m. Pacific / 2:45 p.m. Central) on Funimation, Crunchyroll, and Hulu on February 27.

Is there an Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 2 Episode 8 trailer?

Yes, there happens to be a trailer! If you don’t want to wait any longer, previews of the next episode air right after the credits roll on the previous episode. If you’re a fan of superhero movies, you should know to always stay after the credits anyway. But if you haven’t watched the trailer, here you go!

What is the Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 2 Episode 8 plot?

If you want more than just a trailer tease, we have a synopsis for the new episode of Attack on Titan, “Pride.”

“An army of giants marching. Eventually, trampling people who don't know anything. Will the soldiers and warriors looking up at it stand up or stand down? The feelings of the two soldiers in the forest had already settled.”

When is the Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 2 Episode 8 dubbed release?

Dub watchers, rejoice! If you like your anime with English actors voicing over the original lines, you’re in luck. The dubbed release for Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 2 began airing on February 13 on Crunchyroll and Funimation, with new episodes arriving every week.

Studio MAPPA

What is the Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 2 episode schedule?

We finally have a better idea of what the Attack on Titan episode schedule will look like. Though it is still technically up in the air if the anime will end with a movie or not, we do know there will be at least 12 episodes.

Unfortunately, we found out that Episode 12 will be delayed in Japan by one full week, airing on April 3 rather than March 27. Hopefully, that will be the only delay of the season.

Forget spoilers! Tell me what happens in Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 2 now.

Only Floch fans would want to get spoiled this late in the game! But if you truly want to know, we have answers for you. Though the anime may still make big changes to the source material, we know how the manga ended, which you can read about right here.