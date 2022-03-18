Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 2 Episode 11 release date, time, trailer, and plot for "Retrospective"

The dice of fate have been cast, friends have been betrayed and there is no going back. After last week’s episode, there are no allies left and only one path forward. Only two episodes remain for Attack on Titan (that we know of) and things are heating up.

And of course, there is still the matter of the army of Colossal Titans heading out to destroy the world. Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 2 Episode 11 (also known as Season 4 Episode 27 or Episode 86 overall) is headed towards a bleak-yet-action-packed finale, and you won’t want to miss it.

In case you haven’t already set up Google alerts and calendar notifications for new episode drops, you can start breathing again. We are here to help with everything you need to know about when you can watch Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 2 Episode 11, “Retrospective.”

What is the Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 2 Episode 11 release date?

Studio MAPPA

The new episode of Attack on Titan will premiere, like all previous episodes, on a Sunday. The next episode, which is titled “Retrospective,” will be released on Sunday, March 20 in the U.S.

What is the Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 2 Episode 11 release time?

If you live in Japan — or understand Japanese — you won’t have to wait long to watch the new episode on Sunday, as it airs at 10:05 a.m. Eastern in the U.S. on March 20, or 12:05 a.m. in Japan on March 21.

For the rest of us, “Retrospective” will be released with subtitles at 3:45 p.m. Eastern (12:45 p.m. Pacific / 2:45 p.m. Central) on Funimation, Crunchyroll, and Hulu.

Is there an Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 2 Episode 11 trailer?

We get it. It is hard to resist the urge to know what happens next on Attack on Titan. Luckily, there is a preview that gives you a spoiler-free taste of what’s to come. Check it out:

What is the Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 2 Episode 11 plot?

If the preview wasn’t stimulating enough for you, the synopsis for the next episode of Attack on Titan, titled “Retrospective” should scratch that itch (sort of).

“Point the muzzle and pull the trigger. Believe that beyond this betrayal, there is a way to save the world.”

When is the Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 2 Episode 11 dubbed release?

If you like watching Attack on Titan with English dubbing — meaning English voice actors recording over the original lines — you’ll have to wait a little bit. The dub for Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 2 started airing on February 13 on Crunchyroll and Funimation. The dubbed version of “Retrospective” is expected to air on April 24.

What is the Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 2 episode schedule?

Studio MAPPA

We don’t know for sure when Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 2 will end, but at this point, it is quite certain that the show won’t end this season.

All signs suggest this season will end when the Winter 2022 season ends — aka, in two more episodes. Since Episode 12 got delayed a full week in Japan, the season will probably end when it airs on April 3.

Forget spoilers! Tell me what happens in Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 2 now

Next time, just say please. But if you truly are that desperate to know what is coming next in the story, we have a surprise for you. Even if we don’t know for certain how the show will adapt the manga, so far it’s been very faithful to the source material. Thankfully, we do know how the manga ends, so you can read all about it right here.