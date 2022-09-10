'Andor' could add a forgotten Empire defector to Star Wars canon

Rogue One delivered a fresh glimpse of the Rebellion’s beginnings in the days before A New Hope. Now Andor is turning the clock back even further, following Rogue One hero Cassian Andor in the years when he looked out for himself and couldn’t care less about the burgeoning resistance movement.

This prequel-to-the-prequel provides a new opportunity to show the defectors, guerrillas, and politicians who brought the Rebellion to life. And as the ranks of the Rebels begin to swell, there’s a little-known, non-canon video game character who would make the perfect addition to the series.

Star Wars: The Force Unleashed introduced Starkiller, Darth Vader’s secret apprentice. Vader assigned him to hunt out all the remaining Jedi, much like the Inquisitors do in the canonical story. And assigned to Starkiller was Juno Eclipse, an Empire pilot who chauffered him from planet to planet as he performed his mission.

But there’s much more to Juno’s story, and it’s possible we could see it play out in Andor. Hee’s why.

Starkiller and Juno Eclipse. LucasArts

Together, Starkiller and Juno discover that the Empire isn’t all it’s cracked up to be. Later, when Darth Vader betrays Starkiller, Juno is accused of treason and stripped of her title. She responds by defecting to the Rebellion in its earliest stages, becoming one of its key pilots.

So why would Andor include Juno Eclipse and not Starkiller, her Sith defector love interest? The answer is simple: Andor is the story of rebellion, not the story of the Force. Eclipse, like Cassian, was raised during the height of the Empire’s power, and she enlisted to earn the respect of her Empire-supporting father. But when she discovers the truth, she makes the right decision.

Andor emphasizes the non-Force-sensitive revolutionaries, and Juno Eclipse is a perfect example. Lucasfilm

Eclipse is exactly the role model Andor needs. She’s someone who has a connection to Darth Vader, but who’s not so important that her presence would undermine Cassian’s journey. Not only would Eclipse provide guidance for Cassian, but her inside knowledge of the Empire’s workings would make her a valuable asset to the Rebellion. Much like her fellow Imperial turncoat, Obi-Wan’s Tala Durith, Eclipse shows that even the most complicit people can see the error of their ways and make the difficult decision to change course. Not everyone has to be a Skywalker to be a hero: they can be pilots too.

Andor is about the role everyday people played in the Rebellion, the people who sacrificed themselves to bring hope to Princess Leia and eventually assure the destruction of the Empire. Mon Mothma and Cassian Andor are key members of this group, but countless characters from the annals of Star Wars could be included. Juno Eclipse would be the perfect character for a role, whether she makes a fun cameo or becomes a trusted ally.