There’s a simple structure to Andor’s 12-episode season. The story is broken up into 3-episode arcs, which each chapter culminating in an explosive ending. Episode 3 featured a deadly corporate security raid and Cassian Andor’s decision to join the Rebellion. Now, Andor Episode 6 is about to give us our next epic moment as the show’s second chapter roars to a conclusion.

But what time will Andor Episode 6 be released on Disney+? And what else do we know about the upcoming Star Wars entry? Here’s all the info you’re looking for.

What happened in Andor Episode 5?

In last week’s stressful leadup for the mission to steal payroll crates from the guarded Imperial Garrison on Aldhani, tensions grew and questions were raised on Cassian Andor’s identity. To settle their suspicions and help Vel Sartha’s restless crew trust this mysterious newcomer, Andor comes clean about his valuable kyber crystal and admits he’s only doing the job for cash.

On Coruscant, the former Pre-Mor security operative Syril Karn ate a lot of weird breakfast cereal with blue milk and endured career advice from his pushy mother Eedy (Kathryn Hunter). Supervisor Dedra Meero continued her private investigation of the stolen Starpath unit and detected a broader pattern in the resistance’s seemingly random heists while popping pills and sneering a lot.

Syril Karn and his overbearing mom in Andor Disney+

And back at Mon Mothma’s posh pad, her family is annoyed by her self-centered ways, unaware of her quest to gather resources for the burgeoning revolutionaries fed up with tightening Imperial tyranny.

Now that the bonding sessions of “The Axe Forgets” are over and we’re about to assault the Empire’s fortified compound, let’s steel our nerves and steal away into the next episode of Andor!

What is the Andor Episode 6 release date?

Andor Episode 6 arrives on Disney+ starting on October 12, 2022.

What is the Andor Episode 6 release time?

Disney+ delivers new movies and TV shows at midnight Pacific, which is 3 a.m. Eastern.

How many episodes of Andor are left?

Disney+’s Andor consists of 12 episodes in total. After this week’s new adventure we’re already at the halfway point with six more episodes to go.

Mon Mothma struggles to keep family life and rebel life apart in Andor Disney+

What is the plot for Andor Episode 6?

It’s go-time for the assault on the Aldhani Garrison and now that the team has revealed secrets to each other to foster trust, there’s solidarity and acceptance within the group. (We hope.) There might be serious casualties in this daring theft and we’re only certain that one star spy that’ll make it out.

We didn’t see much of the Imperial Security Bureau’s Dedra Meero last week but expect her to drop the hammer on the private investigation and uncover more details of Andor’s whereabouts and the rebel scum’s growing threat. Could Syril Karn’s Uncle Harlo score him a job with the Empire that might bring the disgraced security officer into the inner circle of Supervisor Meero?

And watch the skies for the spectacular Eye of Aldhani celestial event that the thieves will employ as a distraction for their march into the Aldhani Garrison to snag its payroll and try to escape alive.

Who stars in Andor’s cast?

Andor is loaded with an international cast headlined by Diego Luna as Cassian Andor, Genevieve O'Reilly as Mon Mothma, Stellan Skarsgård as Luthen Rael, Adria Arjona as Bix Caleen, Denise Gough as Supervisor Dedra Meero, Faye Marsay as Vel Sartha, Kyle Soller as Syril Karn, Fiona Shaw as Maarva, and Forest Whitaker returning as combat vet Saw Gerrera.

Is there an Andor Episode 6 trailer?

Disney+ is not in the habit of releasing specific episode teasers. However, if you want to experience the sci-fi spirit of this excellent Rogue One prequel series here’s the official trailer:

Will there be an Andor Season 2?

Yes, there will indeed be a second season as writer/creator Tony Gilroy (The Bourne Series) originally planned out Andor's plot as unfolding over two seasons, ending with the events seen in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. The sophomore season will likely arrive sometime in 2024.