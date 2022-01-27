‘All of Us Are Dead’ Netflix release date, time, cast, and trailer for the Korean zombie series

A new zombie thriller is the first in an ambitious slate of 25 South Korean Netflix originals in 2022. A mix of high school hijinks and over-the-top zombie gore, All of Us Are Dead will bring a fresh approach to the bloody genre.

Following the success of Squid Game in 2021, any new Korean show is likely to be a draw. But it looks like people are already excited about All of Us Are Dead, with its trailer accruing 11 million views in under two weeks.

Here’s everything you need to know about what may well be Netflix’s next big hit — including when, where, and how you can stream its first season.

When is the All of Us Are Dead release date?

The cast of All of Us Are Dead. Yang Hae-sung/Netflix

All of Us Are Dead premieres worldwide on Friday, January 28, 2022. As with many of its original series, Netflix is dropping all episodes on the show’s release date.

Where can I watch All of Us Are Dead?

All of Us Are Dead is a Netflix original series and is available only on that streaming service. You’ll need a Netflix subscription to watch the series.

When is the All of Us Are Dead release time?

The zombie series debuts its first season at 12 a.m. Pacific, 3 a.m. Eastern, and 8 a.m. Greenwich Mean Time on January 28, 2022.

One student climbs a bookshelf to get away from zombies in All of Us Are Dead. Yang Hae-sung/Netflix

How many episodes are in All of Us Are Dead Season 1?

All of Us Are Dead’s first season has eight episodes, all of which will be available once the series drops. So you can binge it over the weekend or take your time to savor the zombie drama.

What are the All of Us Are Dead Season 1 episode titles?

At the time of publishing this article, we have no idea! Many Korean shows, including one of Netflix’s most recent releases Inspector Koo, simply number their episodes – Episode 1, Episode 2, and so on. We can assume All of Us Are Dead will do the same, but we won’t know for sure until the series premieres on January 28.

How long are All of Us Are Dead episodes?

Runtimes for Korean shows can vary. As Netflix has expanded into South Korea to develop its original shows, episodes have gotten shorter, but they don’t have consistent runtimes. We can predict that All of Us Are Dead’s episodes to run between 50 minutes and an hour.

What is the All of Us Are Dead plot?

The remaining students put together a plan to survive in All of Us Are Dead. Yang Hae-sung/Netflix

Based on the webtoon Now at Our School by Joo Dong-geun, All of Us Are Dead centers on a small town overrun by zombies – the running, crunchy-boned kind — due to a mysterious virus. A high school becomes the epicenter of the infection, with students fighting against a growing horde to stay alive.

Korean media has a long history of telling zombie stories, and it’s evident in All of Us Are Dead – one student even says, “It’s just like Train to Busan.” Expect blood and bedlam as a dwindling group of students — with no hope of rescue — battle to “keep alive and keep who they are.” One of the show’s directors, Lee Jae-kyoo, suggests you should “watch it louder than usual. Then you’ll enjoy it more.” We assume he says that so viewers can feel the full effect of the show’s gory action sequences.

Who is in the All of Us Are Dead cast?

Lee Jae-kyoo insisted the characters of All of Us Are Dead needed to feel as real as possible, so the cast comprises emerging talent. However, there are some familiar faces for fans of Korean shows. The main cast includes:

Yoon Chan-young as Chung-san

Park Ji-hoo as Nam On-jo

Cho Yi-hyun as Choi Nam-ra

Park Solomon as Lee Soo-hyuk

Yoo In-soo as Yoon Gwi-nam

Lee Yoo-mi as Lee Na-yeon

Viewers might recognize Lee Yoo-mi from Squid Game, where she played Ji-yeong (or Player 240). Netflix tends to work with a small group of actors that appear in several of their productions, with All of Us Are Dead featuring Lee Kyu-hyung (an alumnus of Stranger) and Bae Hae-sun (returning from Inspector Koo) in its supporting cast.

Is there an All of Us Are Dead trailer?

There sure is; you can watch two All of Us Are Dead trailers in their bonkers, bloody glory below.