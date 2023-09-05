New Ahsoka Detail Reveals a Major Change to Lightsaber Canon

Where’s Ezra Bridger? As Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) and Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) continue their search for the Rebels hero, we may finally be getting close to an answer. Ahsoka has been all about the search for Ezra and Grand Admiral Thrawn, who’ve been missing in action for almost 10 years. Ezra sightings have been few and far between, even as Ahsoka gears up for a long-awaited Rebels reunion. Luckily, Hasbro might have just given fans another look at live-action Ezra, and teased an interesting development for future episodes.

Hasbro is debuting a new line of Black Series action figures inspired by Ahsoka characters. In addition to updated designs for Ahsoka, Sabine, and Hera Syndulla, the Black Series will feature a brand-new Ezra figure, the packaging of which features new artwork of Ezra as portrayed by actor Eman Esfandi. The figure sports Ezra’s look from the fourth season of Rebels, and comes with the character’s signature blaster and lightsaber.

Hasbro's Black Series figurine for Ezra Bridger. Hasbro

While exciting for collectors, this new development also raises questions about Ezra’s trusty Jedi weapon. Ezra passed his lightsaber on to Sabine before he disappeared at the end of Rebels. She’s held onto it ever since, trained with it, and even made some modifications to its original design. As such, it could be considered her lightsaber now. Professor Huyang (David Tennant) even says as much in Ahsoka. But will that still be the case if she and Ahsoka manage to rescue Ezra?

Ezra’s return may not be a sure thing just yet; Sabine and Ahsoka still need to travel to a neighboring galaxy just to get close to Ezra’s last-known location. Still, a reunion feels inevitable, especially with a new Ezra action figure set to hit shelves in December. If he’s survived in unknown space all these years, will he want his old lightsaber back? And if so, will Sabine be willing to give it up? The practice of replacing a lightsaber isn’t exactly easy, and with Sabine resuming her apprenticeship with Ahsoka, things may soon get complicated.

Sabine has been searching for Ezra for a long time. Will he finally return in Ahsoka? Lucasfilm

Of course, Ezra’s return is still just hopeful speculation, and it’s just as likely that Hasbro chose to depict the character shortly before his disappearance. The Black Series packaging does take care to reference Ezra’s home planet — and last known location — Lothal, so this may not be the “new” Ezra at all.

Even so, it’s good to keep hope alive. Fans have been waiting for years to see the character again, and even if this isn’t outright confirmation of his return, we’re at least getting a little more Ezra in our lives.

Ahsoka is streaming on Disney+.