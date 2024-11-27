Will Kathryn Hahn Ever Return to the MCU? It’s Complicated

Though Marvel’s track record on the big screen has been shaky as of late, its output on Disney+ has slowly but surely been redeeming the franchise. Its most recent series haven’t all been winners, but Loki, Echo, and X-Men ‘97 each brought something fresh to Marvel’s Cinematic Universe. That’s especially the case for Agatha All Along, which rounded up the year on the live-action front. The WandaVision spinoff expanded the magical side of the MCU in a major way, but it also delivered on the potential of its title character, played to perfection by Kathryn Hahn.

Agatha Harkness embarks on a journey to recover her power in Agatha All Along, but her quest on the Witches’ Road doesn’t end the way many expected it to. Sure, the introduction of Billy Maximoff, aka Wiccan (Joe Locke), was on most Marvel fans’ wishlist — but revealing him as the inadvertent mastermind behind so many of Agatha’s witchy misadventures was definitely... not. Agatha also pays the ultimate price for centuries of magic appropriation, giving her life so that Billy’s can continue (with the Young Avengers, maybe?). Still, her journey doesn’t have to end with Agatha, as she manages to reappear as a ghost to mentor Billy further.

As the series is just one part of the MCU, it’s easy to assume that Agatha just set up another magic adventure for both Billy and Agatha. Their stories could easily continue in a future Marvel project — and given Agatha’s popularity, there’s no doubt fans are eager for her return, even if it’s as a ghost. There may even be a second season of Agatha in the works, if Disney’s Emmy submissions are anything to go on. Hahn herself has nothing but good things to say about the series, and the joys of returning to the role she began with WandaVision. Whether she’d return for another season of Agatha, however, remains to be seen; in fact, her time in the MCU could be ending before it’s even really begun.

Agatha’s story could feasibly continue beyond Agatha All Along — if Kathryn Hahn is interested. Marvel Studios

In a recent interview with the LA Times, Hahn unpacked the Agatha finale, and weighed in on the future for the title character. That the series was able to deliver such a “small and tender” ending for its cast is something that Hahn takes great pride in, especially given the scope of the MCU. In the midst of all that magic, Agatha’s relationship with Billy took precedence, and Hahn admits that it could continue to inform new Marvel stories.

“I think they do make a great team,” she said. “Of course, I love this part and I love Joe Locke madly, and we’ll see what the future holds.”

Agatha showrunner Jac Schaeffer hasn’t yet laid down any plans for future stories, nor has Marvel given Hahn a call about a new film or show — but it may be just as well for the actor. If this is the end for Agatha, it wouldn’t be a loss: “In my mind, this was a beautiful and satisfying way to say goodbye to this incredible character I had to play.”

Hahn’s comments could certainly give fans pause, but it’s important to note that she isn’t totally averse to a return. If Marvel calls, maybe she’ll be down to reprise her role as Agatha one more time. There’s still plenty of potential for this character; it’s just up to the franchise to capitalize on it.