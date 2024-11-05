Agatha All Along wasn’t quite the WandaVision sequel people expected. Agatha Harkness’ spinoff series took on its own identity as the story of a grieving mother who finds a young boy capable of making her imagination a reality. WandaVision’s pastiche gimmick survived through the trials on the Witches’ Road, but Agatha brought her own domineering identity to the series and its many pop culture parodies.

We’ve now seen her story — and her life — come to an end, but the series left the door open for more. While there are no signs of Agatha All Along Season 2 so far, it looks like Marvel is keeping all its options open, just in case.

Agatha All Along had a definitive conclusion but left room for more thanks to Billy’s continuing quest. Marvel Studios

Variety reports that Disney+ has submitted Agatha All Along for consideration in the Emmy Awards’ Comedy category, not in the Limited or Anthology Series category where miniseries and one-off adventures are usually found. Notably, WandaVision and Moon Knight were both submitted as limited series.

However, being submitted as a non-limited series isn’t a guarantee of more to come. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier was submitted as a drama, and Hawkeye was submitted as a comedy, and neither had follow-up runs. On its own, not much can be gleaned from this move, especially given how arbitrary award categories can often be. Many shows get submitted as non-miniseries and are then canceled after one season, while some series that get submitted as miniseries are later renewed, especially if they win.

Still, this does feel like another sign that something more is coming. Agatha All Along may have shown Agatha meet her demise, but she was quickly brought back as a ghost, the form she takes in most of her comic book appearances. In the last moments of the series, Agatha and Billy Maximoff (Joe Locke) set out into the unknown to look for Billy’s twin brother, Tommy, which certainly implies that Marvel has more in store for the characters.

Joe Locke seems to hint that Billy and Agatha’s story will continue. Instagram

That’s not all. On the same day as the Emmy announcement, Locke posted an Instagram story showing Billy and the ghostly Agatha facing the steps up to the real world, captioned with “Let’s go find Tommy.” Could this be a hint at more to come in a future season, or a sign that Billy and Agatha will return in a completely different series?

Marvel is notoriously tight-lipped about the future of its television shows, so all we can do is speculate based on the few hints we have. Agatha being submitted as a comedy could just be a way to enter the category with the least competition... but it could also be a way to declare that something is afoot with Agatha before her body is even in the ground.

Agatha All Along Season 1 is streaming on Disney+.