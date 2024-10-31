It’s been seven chaotic weeks, but Agatha, Teen, Rio, and the rest of the coven finally made it to the Witches’ Road in Agatha All Along. It may not have been an easy journey — Sharon Davis, Alice Wu-Gulliver, and Lilia Calderu all fell victim to the Road’s deadly trials — but we learned so much about the survivors. The biggest shockers included Teen’s true identity as Billy Maximoff, Wanda’s reincarnated son, and Rio’s true identity as Death, who is presumedly a witchy version of the Grim Reaper.

In the season finale, the spotlight is put on Agatha and Billy, as we learn how the two of them are actually integral to the foundation of the Witches’ Road, the setting of (most of) the entire show. Here’s everything you need to know about this shocking reveal — and what it’s teasing in its last moments.

Spoilers ahead for Agatha All Along!

Agatha All Along Ending Explained

The first kiss between two women in the MCU is also how Agatha Harkness meets her fate. Marvel Studios

Once Agatha escapes the final trial by getting some closure regarding the death of her son, she is ushered back to her house in Westview, where she sees Death/Rio on her rooftop. It looks like it’s all over for Agatha, but then Billy comes in in full Wiccan regalia to join her in the battle against Death. They realize they don’t have a chance, and Billy offers himself to Death and Agatha goes along with it until Billy asks her if that’s how her son died. It’s that revelation that prompts Agatha to kiss Rio — a literal kiss of death. Agatha Harkness is now dead.

As Rio makes Agatha decompose in her own backyard, Billy goes back to his worried parents and his cluttered room. It’s then that he realizes the truth: that every element of the Witches’ Road, from the leaf-strewn paths to the pop culture references throughout, was inspired by him and his own personality. Just like Wanda created a sitcom world fueled by her desire to be a mother, Billy created this road fueled by his desire to find his brother.

In Episode 9, we learn what the Witches’ Road really was: a scam created by Agatha during her grief over her son’s death. We see her give birth to Nicholas Scratch, and how Death came to take him away, but ended up relenting to give them more time together. The Ballad of the Witches’ Road was initially just a song Nicholas made up as they traveled from town to town, murdering witches as payment to Death. But after Nicholas dies and a witch approaches Agatha looking for a path down the road, she realizes this is a con that will always work: she can assemble a coven with the promise of the Road, but when their power fails to open a door that never existed in the first place, she can taunt the witches and absorb their power.

At the end of the show, Billy and Agatha set off to find Tommy together. Marvel Studios

That is, until Billy approaches her. Billy’s power is so great that even though The Witches’ Road was just a story that Agatha made up, he actually manifests it and makes it real. He doesn’t even realize it, but he’s in control. That’s devastating for him because he realizes in the search for his brother, three innocent souls have given their lives.

Thankfully, Agatha’s not gone — she comes back to visit Billy as a ghost. The two have what feels like their first honest conversation in the entire series, and Billy offers to keep her around as a spiritual guide, much like how a ghostly Agatha watched over Wanda in the comics.

Now, the two are setting off on a new adventure: the quest to find Tommy. Billy knows his near-death experience has something to do with water, but that’s about it. Finding Tommy is the first step to an even bigger journey: the introduction of the Young Avengers. We know that Kamala Khan is recruiting young heroes, and hopefully when she finds Billy, she’ll get a two-for-one deal and recruit Tommy too. There’s no telling if we’ll see Billy next in Agatha All Along Season 2 or a Billy-focused spinoff, but there’s certainly more story to be told.

Agatha All Along Season 1 is now streaming on Disney+.