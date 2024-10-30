It’s hard to believe, but Agatha All Along is already ending. The WandaVision spinoff was more than three years in the making, and after several name changes hinted at development issues, the show had a lot to answer for. But it more than exceeded expectations, depicting an all-timer performance from Kathryn Hahn, some taut romantic tension between Agatha and Rio Vidal, aka Death, and some big reveals that might have set up Joe Locke’s Wiccan to be part of a future Young Avengers project.

But the show still has to stick the landing, so here’s everything you need to know about the two-episode Agatha All Along finale, from when to catch it to what could be in store in the final chapters.

What is the Agatha All Along Finale Release Date?

Agatha All Along’s finale premieres on Wednesday, October 30, on Disney+. It’s apt for a series like this to wrap up on All Hallows’ Eve Eve, so it’s likely the entire series was scheduled with this release date for the finale in mind. Notably, it’s a two-episode finale, so get ready to settle in for a longer night.

What is the Agatha All Along Finale Release Time?

Agatha All Along follows Marvel’s recent trend by premiering at 6:00 p.m. PST/9:00 EST. If you watch it as soon as possible, you won’t have to worry about being interrupted by trick-or-treaters at your door the following night.

According to showrunner Jac Schaeffer, we’ll see more of the Witches’ Road in the final two episodes. Marvel Studios

How Many Episodes Are Left In Agatha All Along?

This is it! The two last chapters of Agatha All Along will premiere together and end the series. Surprisingly, Agatha All Along’s nine episodes make it one of the longer shows in the MCU, most of which only have six episodes.

Is There a Trailer for the Agatha All Along Finale?

Not for the finale specifically, but you can check out the midseason trailer for clips that haven’t been shown yet. At one point, for example, we see Agatha and Billy in what looks to be a mental institution, and that hasn’t happened yet, so you’ll be witnessing that moment soon.

How Long is the Agatha All Along Finale?

Episodes of Agatha All Along usually run about 40 minutes, so because the finale consists of two episodes, it would be wise to block out at least 80 minutes for these final chapters. The runtime for the two-part debut, including recaps and credits, was 85 minutes, so expect something similar here.

What is the Plot of the Agatha All Along Finale?

In an interview with Inverse, WandaVision and Agatha All Along showrunner Jac Schaeffer teased the finale’s events. “What the WandaVision writers’ room was trying to accomplish is, we wanted the back half of the season to crack open emotionally and for the important bits to be about Wanda's journey and to be about the family and the revealing of the personal truths and grappling with that,” she said. “Agatha has a similar trajectory in that as the show moves forward, the material becomes a little more dramatic and grounded. But it's still our sassy Agatha show, so you can expect some yuk yuks still to come. There’s more of the road left to go.”

So expect a final trial, but also a deep dive into the psyche of the head witch, and some more insight into Rio Vidal’s secret alter ego, Death. “There will be a little bit more illuminating about our version of Death, but what I will say is we generally leave some of it to interpretation in this show,” Schaeffer said. “But you'll get a little bit more understanding of how she operates in the last two episodes.”

Will There Be an Agatha All Along Season 2?

There’s no news of a second season so far. A spinoff of this spinoff is probably more likely — perhaps a series following Rio as she traverses the MCU gathering souls, or one focused on Wiccan as he learns to control his newfound magic powers and perhaps even starts his tenure as a member of the Young Avengers.

Agatha All Along Episodes 8 and 9 premiere October 30 on Disney+.