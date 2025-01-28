In the ancient days of 2021, there was no such thing as Marvel TV on Disney+. Disney+ was still a fledgling streaming service, the place you went for Marvel movie marathons or to catch up on The Mandalorian. The series that set the tone for what is now a bustling TV universe was WandaVision, Jac Shaeffer’s genre-bending series that served as both a meditation on grief and a love letter to classic TV.

After years of Marvel branching out into series like Loki, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, and Secret Invasion, Schaeffer returned to the town of Westview with Agatha All Along, an equally acclaimed series that followed Kathryn Hahn’s breakout character, Agatha Harkness. Unfortunately, that series may be the last we see of Harkness and her fellow witches, at least according to one of Agatha All Along’s stars.

Patti Lupone tells it like it is, even if it dashes the hopes of Marvel fans. Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

Patti LuPone has a reputation for saying exactly what’s on her mind. On Broadway, that means stopping a show to call out someone for using their phone. On the red carpet, that means cursing out Trump while spoiling that Agatha is a musical. And on Andy Cohen’s Sirius XM podcast Andy Cohen Live, it unfortunately means revealing that Agatha All Along won’t return for Season 2.

“[Schaffer] said, ‘I don’t do second seasons,’” LuPone said. “She said, ‘They wanted me to do a second season of WandaVision, and I didn’t.’ She said, ‘There’s too much to write,’ so she does one-offs, and I’m really hoping and praying that someday I get to work with her again because she’s magic.”

LuPone as Lilia Calderu in Agatha All Along. Marvel Studios

LuPone played Lilia Calderu, the eccentric witch Agatha recruits to accompany her along the Witches’ Road. She lived her life non-linearly, as viewers saw in Episode 7, and ended up fatally stabbed on a floor of swords. The episode was hailed as a highlight of the series, but now it seems that will be the last of Lilia and its other heroes.

WandaVision Season 2 seemed like a long shot from the get-go, especially since we saw Wanda Maximoff in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. But Agatha All Along had the potential of more, given its cliffhanger ending showed Billy Kaplan set out into the world alongside a ghostly Agatha Harkness. Still, since Schaeffer likes one-offs so much, we may very well see Billy get his own spinoff-of-a-spinoff. Lilia superfans probably shouldn’t hold their breath, though.

Agatha All Along is streaming on Disney+.