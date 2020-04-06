Adventure Time: Distant Lands release date, trailer, episodes for BMO's return

Adventure Time delivered one of the most satisfying series finales of all time (animated or otherwise) in 2018, but if Cartoon Network wants to bring us back to the Land of Ooo you won't hear me complaining about it. That's exactly what's happening with Adventure Time: Distant Lands, a four-part special coming soon to the upcoming streaming service HBO Max.

Whether you're just learning about Adventure Time: Distant Lands or you've known about it for months, you likely have some questions: When is the release date? Is there a trailer? What's the plot? How many episodes of Adventure Time: Distant Lands will focus on BMO? (The only correct answer to that last question is all of them.)

With that in mind, here's a full rundown of everything we know (or think we know) about Adventure Time: Distant Lands.

Cartoon Network

When is the Adventure Time: Distant Lands release date?

Short answer: We don't know for sure. Adventure Time: Distant Lands appears to be an HBO Max launch title, but the incoming streaming service doesn't have a strict release date either. We just know it's launching in May.

A new teaser trailer for Distant Lands notes that the show is returning "soon." So maybe that means early May, or maybe sooner if HBO Max plans to push up its launch to reach an audience quarantined at home.

Is there an Adventure Time: Distant Lands trailer or teaser?

Yes! Cartoon Network recently released a very short teaser for Adventure Time: Distant Lands, which you can watch below. It doesn't reveal much, but it does confirm that some of the most popular supporting characters like Ice King and Lumpy Space Princess will return alongside the show's central heroes.

The teaser also ends with the letters "BMO" and the beloved robot's voice, confirming the character will play a key role.

How many episodes are in Adventure Time: Distant Lands?

To be clear, this isn't a reboot or a new season. It's a four-episode special for HBO Max. However, unlike multi-episode specials during the main Adventure Time run that told a longer story, Distant Lands seems to be focusing on different characters with each new episode of its hour-long return. Whether these will all blend together to tell one big story remains to be seen.

Cartoon Network

What's the plot of Adventure Time: Distant Lands?

We actually know a decent amount thanks to these official synopses for each episode:

Episode 1, “BMO” – “When there’s a deadly space emergency in the farthest reaches of the galaxy, there’s only one hero to call, and it’s probably not BMO. Except that this time it is!”

Episode 2, “Obsidian” – “Marceline and Princess Bubblegum journey to the imposing, beautiful Glass Kingdom — and deep into their tumultuous past — to prevent an earthshaking catastrophe.”

Episode 3, “Wizard City” – “Peppermint Butler starts over at the beginning, as just another inexperienced Wizard School student. When mysterious events at the campus cast suspicion on Pep, and his checkered past, can he master the mystic arts in time to prove his innocence?”

Episode 4, “Together Again” – “Finn and Jake reunite to rediscover their brotherly bond and embark on the most important adventure of their lives.”

Why is Adventure Time: Distant Lands on HBO Max?

HBO Max is WarnerMedia's long-overdue answer to Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Video, and Disney+. The streaming service will offer old shows and movies from many of the brands in AT&T's media conglomerate, including HBO, Warner Bros, The CW, DC, and Comedy Central.

Alongside Adventure Time: Distant Lands, HBO Max will also include a Green Lantern show ... and maybe even the Justice League "Snyder Cut."