Everything we know about the mysterious Green Lantern HBO Max series

With a new streaming service comes an all-new superhero show. Back in October 2019 HBO executives announced they had ordered a Green Lantern-inspired project for its upcoming streaming service. The still-untitled show will be executive produced by Arrowverse co-creator Greg Berlanti. He promises the HBO Max series will be the "biggest DC show ever made."

While details about the Green Lantern HBO Max series are still scarce, here’s everything we know about the series so far:

When is Green Lantern coming out?

The untitled HBO Max series doesn’t have a premiere date yet. The streaming service won’t launch until May 2020. When the Green Lantern project was announced last October, it was still in the very early stages of development. Stay tuned.

The series will include three Green Lantern characters. DC Comics

What is the plot of Green Lantern about?

During the Television Critics Association’s winter press tour, HBO Max Head of Original Content Sarah Aubrey (via TVLine) revealed the series “is going to span several decades and focus on the origin story of two Green Lanterns on Earth, while going into the story in space and Green Lantern favorite character Sinestro.”

The 2011 Green Lantern movie, co-written by Berlanti, focused on Hal Jordan, the first Green Lantern of Earth. Sinestro is Hal’s primary villain, so it’s possible Hal is one of the Green Lanterns featured in the series.

The other popular Green Lantern choice is John Stewart, a former U.S. Marine recruited by the Green Lantern Corps as Hal's backup. He later became a founding member of the Justice League. Both John and Hal are pivotal in defeating Sinestro, raising the chances of both characters being the focus of the series. However, neither has been confirmed.

Is there a trailer for Green Lantern?

No, not yet. The series hasn’t begun production. Since HBO Max hasn’t launched yet, it’s hard to tell when to expect a trailer for the show, though given that it's already been announced, it'll likely be one of the first shows on its slate.

Who is part of the cast for the Green Lantern series?

No one has been officially cast in the HBO Max series, since the project is still in the early stages.

Is Diggle looking at the Green Lantern ring? The CW

Will Arrow’s John Diggle become Green Lantern, and will he star in the HBO Max series?

Arrow’s series finale definitely made it seem like a possibility. Following Oliver Queen’s funeral and the closing of the Green Arrow bunker, Diggle heads to Metropolis for a fresh start. However, the trip is derailed by a space object’s crash landing. A familiar, bright green light greets Diggle when he opens the mysterious box. End scene.

Fans have long speculated Diggle was actually John Stewart, and would eventually take the mantle of Green Lantern. The Arrow series finale hinted as much, without actually showing the famous Green Lantern ring. What's more, Diggle’s stepdad was revealed to be Roy Stewart. (That surname rings a bell, right?) For a long time, these breadcrumbs seemed like they’d lead to nowhere, until the announcement of the Green Lantern series.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Arrow executive producer Marc Guggenheim had this to say about Diggle’s future as Green Lantern:

“This was something that was worked out over a year ahead with DC Entertainment. We very specifically negotiated and discussed the parameters, and I feel like to say anything beyond what we have shown you would violate our agreement with DC.”

David Ramsey, who plays Diggle, added:

“That was very important [to pay off the fan theory]… There’s been a bit of a pay-off. We’ll see what all of that means. I’m with Marc, anything beyond that is kind of violating these parameters that we’ve been given by DC that we have to honor, but I think we’ve done some justice to the six year tease.”

At the very least, it’s possible that Diggle will appear as the Green Lantern for future Arrowverse crossovers. While it sure sounds like Green Lantern plans might be in the cards for Diggle, especially since Guggenheim confirmed DC Entertainment’s involvement for that scene, it’s all speculation until we learn more about the HBO Max project.

Oa was teased in the Arrowverse's "Crisis on Infinite Earths." The CW

Will the Green Lantern series be part of the Arrowverse?

Though it hasn’t been confirmed, it’s certainly possible. The recent Arrowverse crossover "Crisis on Infinite Earths" revealed that other DC Comics properties are part of the shared multiverse — including DCEU’s The Flash and 1989’s Batman. Part 5 of “Crisis” even confirmed the existence of the planet Oa, the Green Lantern Corps’ space headquarters. Since Arrow teased John Diggle as a potential Green Lantern, it’s hard not to suspect that it all ties together.

However, Oa’s existence in the multiverse doesn’t mean the Green Lantern series will ever crossover, or that the Arrowverse will ever be mentioned on the HBO Max show. After all, DC Universe confirmed Titans and Doom Patrol exist in the multiverse, but on different earths. The same could happen with the Green Lantern series.

Either way, the chances of the HBO Max series’ existence within the Arrowverse are higher than ever thanks to “Crisis.”