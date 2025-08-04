With A Quiet Place, John Krasinski broke through the nice-guy actor reputation he earned on The Office to become a full-fledged filmmaker. He’s been Jack Ryan and Reed Richards since writing, directing, and starring in the post-apocalyptic horror film, but his breakout hit slowly developed into a major franchise. A Quiet Place Part II, despite being pushed back more than an entire year from its unfortunate March 2020 release date, upped the stakes and star power with the addition of Cillian Murphy, while A Quiet Place: Day One showed just how we ended up in a world overrun by blind aliens.

Now, Krasinski has announced that the long-awaited third chapter to his saga is finally coming... down the line.

Krasinski recently posted a simple image on Instagram: a Roman numeral three accompanied by the date of July 9th, 2027. Obviously, this is referring to A Quiet Place Part III, which will follow up on the Abbott family for the first time in more than five years.

This isn’t entirely unexpected, as Kransinski actually announced the threequel all the way back in 2022 at a Viacom/CBS Investor Day. At the time, he said the movie was on track for a 2025 release. Clearly, that didn’t work out, and in February 2024, Entertainment Weekly reported that the “timeline had changed.” More than a year after that vague update, we finally have some signs of life.

A Quiet Place Part III will finish the franchise’s first trilogy. Paramount Pictures

We don’t know much about Part III’s story yet, but there are some hints. Back in March, producer Brad Fuller told The Direct that the delay was merely a scheduling issue. When the first Quiet Place was being made, Krasinski was an actor trying his hand at blockbuster directing, but now he’s a proven creator with a full slate. “We all want to finish that trilogy,” he said, “and I'm hopeful there's even more Quiet Place movies beyond that.”

That suggests we’ll get a definitive end to the Abbott family’s story, but that we’ll also be left with plenty more stories to tell. Maybe now that the survivors have found a weapon that weakens the creatures, as shown at the end of Part II, Part III will give the Abbotts and their friends a satisfying moment of triumph before we move on to other survivors who haven’t been so lucky.

A Quiet Place Part III premieres in theaters on July 9th, 2027.