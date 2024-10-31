The Jack Ryan universe is a forgotten pillar of dad culture. Tom Clancy’s novel once felt like the American answer to James Bond, and Hollywood certainly did its best to imbue the title character with the same pomp and intrigue. The ‘90s and early ‘00s are littered with Jack Ryan films, with actors like Alec Baldwin, Ben Affleck, and Harrison Ford playing the role. But all those efforts to establish an action franchise with the Ryan name never really bore fruit on the big screen, with the last movie, 2014’s mediocre Shadow Recruit, putting a stop to such adaptations.

Amazon’s Jack Ryan series, which stars John Krasinski as the CIA operative, may be the saga’s most successful permutation. Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan is the textbook definition of a gritty reboot, splitting the difference between the grounded prestige of a show like Homeland and the heady wish fulfillment of Reacher, another Amazon hit. It ran for four seasons on Prime Video, ranking among the streamer’s top shows worldwide. You’d be forgiven for never tuning in, but it deserves some credit for revitalizing the Ryanverse. The series carved out a new niche for a 40-year-old, hyper-patriotic property, and while it ended in 2023, Amazon isn’t quite ready to say goodbye.‌

Let the older men in your life know that Amazon’s “Ryanverse” is getting a second life. Prime Video

Per The Hollywood Reporter, Amazon is taking Krasinski’s Jack Ryan to the silver screen. Series regulars Wendell Pierce and Michael Kelly are also in talks to return for a film. Andrew Bernstein, who executive produced and directed Jack Ryan’s second season, will helm the project, while Season 4 writer and co-executive producer Aaron Rabin is set to tackle the script. The movie will be a joint venture between Amazon, Paramount Pictures, and Skydance, so there’s a good chance it will secure a theatrical release rather than getting the straight-to-streaming treatment.

Plot details are scarce, but it’s safe to assume the film will pick up where Jack Ryan Season 4 left off, while still being accessible to neophytes. Though he’s introduced as a mild-mannered analyst, Krasinski’s unassuming desk jockey rises through the ranks to become the CIA’s acting deputy director. One of Jack Ryan’s defining quirks is his hyper-competence; despite his reluctant posturing, he always manages to save the world. It’ll be interesting to see how this particular take on the character translates to the big screen while still being bound to some sense of realism. Jack Ryan is already something of a superhero — can he save his own franchise?