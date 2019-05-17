Everything we know about The Batman, the next evolution of the DCEU

After trying to compete with Marvel's Cinematic Universe for years, DC is trying something new. Joker broke box office records and won a pair of Oscars while telling a totally isolated origin story, and Birds of Prey succeeds by ignoring Batman entirely to tell an unironic girl power heist story. So what's next for Gotham City? Get ready to meet your new Batman: Robert Pattinson.

While the news that the Twilight star would don the cape and cowl initially raised some eyebrows, a closer look at Pattinson's recent acting work reveals a talented actor trying to atone for his blockbuster sins.With The Batman, Pattinson is returning to the world of big-budget franchises, but there's reason to believe this could be the best version of the Dark Knight we've seen since, well, The Dark Knight.

On that note, here's everything we know about The Batman, from the release date, cast, and plot to the latest official (and unofficial) images from the set of this upcoming DC movie.

Who is playing the new Batman?

On May 16, Variety reported Warner Bros. was considering Robert Pattinson as the new, young Batman after Ben Affleck’s older, world-weary interpretation. However, The Wrap quickly followed that up with a report that the role was still up in the air and Nicholas Hoult was in the running along with Pattinson. The role came down to Pattinson and Hoult, and Reeves picked Pattinson, confirmed by Variety on May 31.

Can I see a photo fo Robert Pattinson as Batman?

We'll do you one better. Here's a video of Pattinson's screentest as the Caped Crusader:

Who else is starring in The Batman?

Matt Reeves spent most of 2019 revealing the cast of his DC movie via Twitter, through the tasteful art of GIFs. The film’s cast, a veritable murders row of talent, is as follows:

Jeffrey Wright (Westworld) as Detective James Gordon. Wright replaces J.K. Simmons, who played the role in the 2017 film Justice League.

Zoë Kravitz (Big Little Lies) as Selena Kyle/Catwoman. Kravitz previously played Catwoman in the 2017 animated film The Lego Batman Movie.

Paul Dano (There Will Be Blood) as Edward Nashton/The Riddler.

Andy Serkis (War for the Planet of the Apes) as Alfred Pennyworth, Bruce Wayne’s family butler. Serkis replaces Jeremy Irons, who played the role in the DCEU films.

Colin Farrell (Minority Report) as Oswald Cobblepot/The Penguin.

John Turturro (O Brother, Where Art Thou?) as Carmine Falcone, a prominent crime lord in Gotham City and from Batman’s comics.

Peter Sarsgaard (Boys Don’t Cry) in an unknown role The Wrap identifies as "Wasserman."

When is The Batman release date?

The Batman swoops into theaters on June 25, 2021. It's shaping up to be a busy summer for DC movie fans, with The Suicide Squad from director James Gunn. The animated film DC Super Pets was originally scheduled for May 2021 but has since been pushed back to May 22, 2022

Is there a The Batman trailer?

Not yet. Filming is already underway in London where some people have caught glimpses of what seems to be . But the film is far away from releasing even a teaser trailer. Don’t expect anything until San Diego Comic-Con in July.

In the meantime, you can always rewatch that screentest footage:

What’s the plot of The Batman?

The plot of The Batman isn’t yet known. However, Reeves has teased a movie that’s anchored by the character and focuses more on his abilities as a detective. He told The Hollywood Reporter in a 2019 interview:

Since then, we've also learned that the movie will take place early in Batman's career as a superhero. Specifically, it seems the movie will pick up in Bruce Wayne's second year of crime-fighting. This was previously rumored, but The Wrap seemingly confirmed this detail in a report on Thursday.

Is it really called The Batman?

Maybe. According to Reeves, that’s the working title, but things could change.

“What it will be called ultimately, I don’t know,” he said.

Then again, considering that this February screentest was also titled "The Batman," it seems that name might just stick.