If there is a season for TV, it’s definitely when it starts to get cold. The nights start earlier, family comes together, and going out seems a lot less appealing, so ‘tis the season for box sets and binges. But as we head into 2027, what TV is on the horizon? Thankfully, the genre TV landscape has some exciting offerings in the coming months, from the start of what may be a decade-long fantasy saga and a revolutionary new cyberpunk adaptation to the return of fan favorites and hidden gems.

Here’s everything you should mark your calendar for in the coming months of winter, including where to watch them and what to expect.

Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone

Dominic McLaughlin plays Harry Potter, the Boy Who Lived, in HBO’s new Harry Potter adaptation. HBO

Despite some real-world controversy and the fact that the movies wrapped up only a little more than a decade ago, Harry Potter is getting a massive TV adaptation at HBO, with one season devoted to each of the seven books. As this is the first season, the stakes really can’t be higher: either this is HBO’s next big hit or a big failure — there isn’t much room in between.

If everything goes according to plan, the characters we’ll meet in this show are sure to become mainstays of holiday seasons for many years to come. So if you want to get in on the ground floor, this is your chance.

Release date: Dec. 25, 2026, on HBO Max.

The Pitt Season 3

Dr. Robby clocks in for another shift after a long sabbatical in The Pitt Season 3. HBO

Dr. Robby and crew are back for a third season in three years, and this time we’re starting with the night shift as Robby (Noah Wyle) returns from his long sabbatical. However, there’s no way that his transition back will be smooth, especially when there’s a long night of emergency medicine ahead.

Unlike other medical procedurals, The Pitt has a 24-style real-time gimmick that makes it as good as the most high-octane thrillers, so this is worth checking out even if you’re squeamish.

Release date: January 2027 on HBO Max.

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Season 2

Disney+’s animated series Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man is coming back for Season 2. Disney+

Spider-Man is having a moment right now, with Brand New Day breaking box-office records and soon coming to theaters again. But on Disney+, you can watch yet another Peter Parker, this one an animated hero trying to handle the classic Spider-Man dilemma of balancing school and his extra-curricular activity of fighting crime.

In Season 2, we should expect to see some familiar villains return and more high school adventures. If you missed out on Season 1, you’ve got the rest of the year to catch up.

Release date: Jan. 13, 2027, on Disney+.

3 Body Problem Season 2

3 Body Problem is finally coming back to Netflix for Season 2. Netflix

It’s been over two and a half years since the release of Season 1 of 3 Body Problem, but Netflix hasn’t forgotten about it. The wildly ambitious sci-fi saga from the minds behind Game of Thrones is coming back in 2027 for Season 2, and it looks like it’ll adapt the events of Liu Cixin’s second book in the Remembrance of Earth’s Past trilogy, The Dark Forest.

While Season 1 established the looming alien threat, Season 2 will show how humanity decides to fight back, and it should be interesting to see. There’s still one more book left, so this story isn’t ending anytime soon, but hopefully it won’t take until 2030 for us to see Season 3.

Release date: Jan. 14, 2027, on Netflix.

Blue Eye Samurai Season 2

Netflix’s hit historical animated series Blue-Eyed Samurai is bringing the action to London. Netflix

Blue Eye Samurai is one of Netflix’s best hidden gems. Set in Edo Japan, the historical animated series follows a young mixed-race woman, Mizu, as she hunts down the men she believes could be her father, like a reverse Mamma Mia. In Season 2, Mizu’s revenge quest brings her to London, where she’s able to explore the other side of her ethnicity.

But don’t worry — just because Mizu is on a journey, it doesn’t mean the show will completely abandon the Japanese plot line. There’s lots of palace intrigue on the way, as well.

Release date: Jan. 19, 2027, on Netflix.

Ahsoka Season 2

Ahsoka Season 2 follows Ahsoka and Sabine Wren as they are trapped in the galaxy of Peridia. Disney+

Ahsoka is yet another long-awaited return, as it first aired in 2023, but four years later, we’re picking up right where we left off: Ahsoka is in Peridia with Sabine Wren, Shin Hati, and Baylan Skoll. Meanwhile, back in the normal universe, Ezra Bridger and Grand Admiral Thrawn are bringing back old grudges into the fledgling New Republic.

We may not know exactly what will happen in this season, but we know it will somehow involve the Mortis Gods, so it has the potential to change how we think about the Force forever.

Release date: Jan. 19, 2027, on Disney+.

Bloodaxe

Bloodaxe is a new historical epic by the creators of Vikings. Amazon Prime Video

From Michael Hirst, the creator of Vikings, comes Bloodaxe, the similarly epic and sweeping historical thriller following 10th-century Viking warrior Erik Bloodaxe as he seeks to become king of Norway. Along with his wife Gunnhild, he must slay and scheme his way to the top no matter who stands in his way. This show may be a bit of a mystery, but it sounds like a Macbeth-style tale of ambition and conniving.

Release date: Jan. 20, 2027, on Prime Video.

Neuromancer

Apple TV is adapting William Gibson’s foundational sci-fi book in Neuromancer. Apple TV

William Gibson essentially created the term “cyberpunk” with his seminal 1984 sci-fi novel, Neuromancer. Published over 40 years ago, the tale of hackers “jacking in” to the cyberspace sounds retro now, but the Apple TV series starring Callum Turner brings it back to its slick, Blade-Runner-esque tone. Turner may not be our next James Bond, but he could be our first Case.

Release date: Jan. 22, 2027, on Apple TV.

Common Side Effects Season 2

The surreal world of Common Side Effects is returning next year for Season 2. Adult Swim

Common Side Effects is one of the best hidden gems on Adult Swim. It may air next to Rick and Morty and Smiling Friends, but this is a conspiracy thriller about Big Pharma, doomsday preppers, blue mushrooms, and strange creatures. Season 1 accustomed viewers to its offbeat world, and in Season 2 things can only get more nuts.

If you’re not up to date with this show, take this as your sign to watch. Its story has potential to carry on its twisting and turning plot for many seasons after this, but it needs the fandom it deserves.

Release date: Jan. 24, 2027, on Adult Swim.

Blackmere

Charlie Brooker is following up the success of Black Mirror with Blackmere. Netflix

Charlie Brooker may be known for Black Mirror and Philomena Cunk, but that never stopped him from branching out before. His latest project is Blackmere, which is described as “an absurd comedy disguised as an incredibly serious crime thriller.” The show follows John Blackmere, played by House of the Dragon’s Paddy Considine, as he investigates his partner’s murder.

Knowing Charlie Brooker, the similarity between “Blackmere” and “Black Mirror” can’t be a coincidence, so don’t be surprised if there’s some crossover later.

Release date: Early 2027 on Netflix.