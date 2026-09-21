15 Years Later, Star Wars Is Finally Fixing Its Most Foundational Retcon

Ahsoka Season 1 was full of existing characters and storylines from other Star Wars shows, especially Rebels. But in the final moments of Season 1, a huge part of The Clone Wars was introduced — literally. In the final shot, we saw massive statues of the Mortis Gods in the parallel galaxy of Peridea.

Unfortunately, that’s all the Mortis we got in that series, but a new quote from Dave Filoni confirms we’ll get an explanation of those statues and how these mythical figures factor into this new chapter. But if you’re fuzzy on the “Mortis Gods,” you might wonder: who are these characters, and how will they factor into Season 2? Here’s how Ahsoka Season 2 is going to double down on a strange canon shift that George Lucas created 15 years ago.

The giant statues of the Mortis Gods as seen in the finale of Ahsoka Season 1. Lucasfilm

Mortis Gods origin

The Mortis Gods were introduced back in 2011 in The Clone Wars Season 3 in a three-part arc consisting of Episodes 15, 16, and 17, titled: “Overlords,” “Altar of Mortis,” and “Ghosts of Mortis.”

It all begins when Obi-Wan, Anakin, and Ahsoka land on a strange planet and eventually encounter three mythical beings in a mystical plane: The Brother represented the Dark Side of the Force, The Sister represented the Light Side, and The Father represented the balance between them both. Unfortunately, none of the three gods survived the story arc, but the Daughter left one parting gift: she imbued her life force into Ahsoka, saving the young Padawan from a mortal fate. Ever since then, Ahsoka has been followed by a convor named Morai, believed to be the manifestation of The Daughter. So, clearly the Mortis Gods haven’t gone forgotten, her, right?

Ahsoka showrunner (and new Lucasfilm co-president) Dave Filoni told Empire magazine that the Mortis Gods are “definitely a thing” in Season 2. “What we’re dealing with is: are you going to believe in this, or not? And what is the danger if it’s real? And how are you going to prioritise your goals here?” he said. “What would a Jedi do, versus what would a regular person do? Those things come up through the course of the season.”

The characters who represent the Force itself

The Son, The Daughter, and The Father as they appeared in The Clone Wars Season 3. Lucasfilm

These gods who represented the Force itself were a complicated part of The Clone Wars, and bringing them into live action — and in another galaxy — is sure to be even more difficult. “It was so surprising when George [Lucas] created these archetype god characters,” Filoni pointed out in the same new interview. “What were we examining there in Clone Wars? What was the metaphor? A lot of it is about power, and what you do with power, and how you wield power. For a Jedi, I think it's a natural story path to get into these questions.”

In addition to metaphor, there was also a literal retcon that the Mortis arc established within Star Wars canon: That god-like beings were responsible for the balance of the Force. But questions about the Force aren’t always exclusively questions addressed by the Jedi.

While Ahsoka Tano was introduced as a Jedi Padawan in The Clone Wars, she later left the Order and, technically, has yet to return. Her relationship with the Force is complex, and it’s something that we saw throughout Season 1. By introducing the Mortis Gods in whatever form — even in a dream sequence, the way Anakin appeared in Season 1 — this theme can be shown in even more detail. And, if we do see the Mortis Gods in Ahsoka Season 2, it will finally make its oddest retcon a litlte bit more real.

Ahsoka Season 2 premieres on January 20, 2027, on Disney+.