How to see the Pentagon’s UFO report

UFO Pentagon report: How to read it — The U.S. government is releasing a report on unidentified aerial phenomena in June. Here's what to expect and how to understand the jargon, from UFOs to UAPs. Passant Rabie has the story:

Over the past few months, talk of aliens and UFOs has gone way beyond grainy YouTube videos and subreddits. As the U.S. government prepares to release a comprehensive report on sightings of unidentified aerial phenomenon (UAP), humanity’s obsession with mysterious lights in the sky has moved from the shadows into the mainstream.

The government report on UAPs is due to be delivered by June 25.

The report is a result of the Intelligence Authorization Act, which was enacted in December 2020 to call for the release of an unclassified and all-sources report on unidentified aerial phenomenon (UAP). This is the official military term used for unidentified flying objects.

SpaceX Mars City — The JER boys — Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk, and Richard Branson — are locked in a race to reach space — but some future visions look more promising than others. Mike Brown has the story:

In space, no one can hear you scream with excitement.

It’s a shame, as Jeff Bezos and Richard Branson are making moves to massively expand space tourism. The two may both fly to space next month using the firms they founded, Blue Origin and Virgin Galactic.

How to make your dog live longer — Factors such as environment and genetics can impact canine lifespans, according to the Dog Aging Project. Dog DNA testing may also help extend dog lifespans, reports our nature writer Tara Yarlagadda:

“We are working on lots of different things with the Dog Aging Project — all with the goal of increasing the lifespan of our favorite companion,” Audrey Ruple, a member of the group, tells Inverse.

‌‌The Dog Aging Project brings together canine researchers from various universities, united by the same goal: demystifying the curious, little-understood science underlying dog aging. Ruple, for her part, is an assistant professor at Purdue University. The Dog Aging Project is currently enrolling dogs and encourages pet owners around the United States to participate.

Science-backed secrets for better sleep — The benefits of good sleep can't be overstated. Here are five ways to boost your sleep quality and quantity, from warm baths to cool bedding, by health science reporter and unofficial Senior Sleep Correspondent Sophie Putka. See the full gallery.

