Cool Stuff On Amazon You’ll Wish You Knew About Sooner

As shopping researchers, it’s our job to unearth the best products that exist on the internet, and after hours of digging, we’re come up with some pretty cool stuff on Amazon you’ll likely wish you’d known about sooner. Here, you’ll find everything from genius inventions that upgrade your tech products to problem-solving items that will streamline day-to-day chores like cooking and cleaning. And of course, we’ve included a few finds that just plain improve your quality of life.

With all that, check out this collection of favorite new treasures we’ve recently discovered on Amazon.

01 This Plug-In Surge Protector That Has Pivoting Outlets Amazon ECHOGEAR On-Wall Surge Protector with 6 Pivoting AC Outlets $16 See On Amazon Have a lot of electronics to plug in but don’t want a bulky power strip getting in the way? This surge protector is the answer — and it’s earned a 4.7-star overall rating on Amazon after 15,000 reviews. Boasting a low profile, it has six pivoting outlets that let you plug in from any direction (that means no more bending, frayed cables).

02 The Organizing Case That Gets A Handle On All Your Batteries Amazon The Battery Organizer Storage Organizer & Tester $18 See On Amazon If you have a drawer packed with loose batteries, it might be time to wrangle them all into this highly rated battery organizer. Not only does it clear up space, but it makes it so much easier to see what you have on hand, so you don’t double up on batteries at the store. It has room to hold 93 batteries based on size, and the built-in tester lets you know if they have any juice left.

03 A Charging Station That Gives You Precious Outlet Space Back Amazon Hercules Tuff Charging Station for Multiple Devices $29 See On Amazon There’s only so much outlet space for plugging in devices, but you can multiply it with this charging station. With space for six phones and tablets, it’s compatible with both Apple and Android devices. The short cords do away with cable clutter, and the dividers hold your devices upright so that they take up less surface space while they charge.

04 The Rug Grippers That Keep The Corners From Curling Up Amazon NeverCurl Rug Corner Grippers See On Amazon If you’ve ever been annoyed by the way the corners of your area rug curl up, you’ll be happy to know there’s a simple solution: these rug grippers. Each V-shaped gripper has an adhesive layer that grips to the rug, along with rubber layer that helps the rug lie flat. They’re safe to use on all kinds of flooring, including hardwood, tile, carpet, and stone.

05 A Can Organizer That Helps Make Sense Of Your Pantry Amazon DecoBros Supreme Stackable Can Rack Organizer $25 See On Amazon There’s a better way to store your canned goods than to stack them up on top of each other vertically, and it’s with this can organizer. Made from heavy-gauge steel, it stores cans horizontally, freeing up space and making it easy to see what you have in stock. The removable dividers make organizing easy, and the slanted shelves roll the cans forward each time you remove one.

06 This Magnetic Wristband That Holds Your Hardware While You Work Amazon RAK Magnetic Wristband $22 See On Amazon DIYers and home repair aficionados: This magnetic wristband will make your life a little more streamlined. It wraps right around your wrist and features built-in magnets that hold your hardware — that means you don’t have to pause what you’re doing to reach into your toolbox. The Velcro closure lets you get a comfortable, customized fit.

07 A Sunglasses Organizer That Protects Against Dust & Scratches Amazon CO-Z Sunglasses Organizer $20 See On Amazon Whether you frequently lose track of your shades or have the unfortunate habit of accidentally scratching or breaking them, this sunglasses organizer can help. Made from faux leather, it’s outfitted with eight soft compartments that protect your sunglass lenses, along with a clear lid that shields them from dust while still allowing you to get a good view of your collection. Use this for your regular specs, too.

08 These Pet Food Can Covers That Do A Better Job Than Plastic Wrap Amazon Bonza Pet Food Can Covers (2-Pack) $9 See On Amazon If you go through rolls of plastic wrap trying to minimize the smell of the open Fancy Feast cans in your fridge, you’ll be happy to know these pet food can covers exist. Made from BPA-free silicone, they have a universal fit that works with cans of all sizes, and they do a superior job of locking in that telltale cat or dog food smell. Plus, they’re dishwasher-safe for easy cleaning.

09 The Lightsaber Chopsticks That Add Jedi Vibes To Takeout Amazon ChopSabers Lightsaber Chopsticks $12 See On Amazon You don’t have to be a Star Wars fan to appreciate these lightsaber chopsticks that’ll make it feel like you’re eating takeout in a galaxy far, far away. The reusable chopsticks are available in a range of color choices, and come with watch batteries so you can get to using them right away. It’s up to you whether you decide to battle your dinner partner. Available colors: 11

10 This Wall-Mounted Tablet Holder For Hands-Free Convenience Amazon elago Tablet Wall Mount $17 See On Amazon Made of soft, anti-scratch silicone, this tablet holder mounts directly to your wall — creating an easily accessible resting space for your iPad. Compatible with a wide range of tablet sizes, the mount is easy to install with the included hardware. This holder is especially helpful if you have smart appliances in your home — you can conveniently make adjustments and set timers from one central location. Available colors: 3

11 These Dual-Ended Measuring Spoons For Narrow Jars Amazon BIDFUL Magnetic Measuring Spoons Set $9 See On Amazon If scooping spices out of your jars is a bit of a struggle, you should check out this stainless steel measuring spoon set. Each spoon is designed with an oblong end for reaching deep into narrow jars and a round end that’s perfect for measuring small amounts of liquids. As a bonus, the included leveler ensures you’re always adding the precise amount of ingredients to your recipe. Since they’re magnetic, you can stack them on top of each other to save on space in your kitchen drawer.

12 The Cult-Favorite Pet Hair Remover That Works So Fast Amazon ChomChom Pet Hair Remover $29 See On Amazon Over 104,000 customers have given this pet hair removing tool a perfect five-star rating on Amazon — in other words, it really freaking works. Simply roll the hair-catching cylinder over your couch or sweater and watch the fur magically disappear. Of course, actual magic isn’t at play here — the hair is stored neatly inside the unit for easy disposal. Unlike disposable sticky tape lint rollers, the ChomChom pet hair remover is endlessly reusable.

13 An Ergonomic Footrest That Fits Underneath Your Desk Amazon 5 STARS UNITED Ergonomic Under-Desk Footrest $23 See On Amazon If you have a job that requires you to sit for long periods of time, listen up — this footrest can seriously help relieve lower back and knee strain. It’s all in the gently curved, elevated design, which supports your feet and lifts your legs into an ergonomic, 90-degree position. The firm foam cushion has a breathable mesh cover and an anti-skid bottom that keeps it from sliding around on the floor. The best part? You can adjust the height from 4 inches to 6 inches. Available colors: 4

14 These Elastic Straps That Keep Those Stubborn Sheet Corners In Place Amazon 5 STARS UNITED Bed Sheet Straps (4 Pieces) $9.95 See On Amazon Make slipping sheet corners a thing of the past with these elastic straps that hold them in place. Each set of straps is designed with three metal clamps that secure to the edges of your fitted sheet or mattress cover — simply tighten each band to pull the edges taut. Thanks to the fully adjustable design, each set is compatible with mattresses of any size. Available colors: 2

15 This Japanese Exfoliating Towel That Leaves Skin Feeling Ultra-Smooth Amazon GOSHI Exfoliating Shower Towel $15 See On Amazon Featuring a rip-resistant weave of lathering and exfoliating threads, this Japanese shower towel offers a deep cleansing experience that’s probably unlike anything you’ve tried before — no wonder it’s earned a 4.6-star overall rating after 13,000 reviews. Its utterly unique texture buffs away dirt and dead skin cells without being too abrasive — leaving you with clean, smooth skin. Despite its excellent scrubbing capabilities, it’s still gentle enough to be used on more sensitive skin.

16 The Comfy Sling For When You Want To Hold Your Cat Or Dog Close Amazon iPrimio Dog and Cat Sling Carrier $18 See On Amazon Ideal for both cats and dogs weighing up to 12 pounds, this comfy fabric sling offers a hands-free way to carry your furry friend while you’re out and about. A safety latch ensures that your pet stays securely inside the front carrying pouch, while a built-in zippered pocket creates a safe spot for your keys, wallet, or phone. Available colors: 5

17 These Sleek Floating Shelves That Add Style & Storage Amazon BESy Wall-Mounted Floating Shelves $19 See On Amazon The best home storage solutions are both functional and pleasing to the eye, and these floating wall shelves are no exception. Each shelf is constructed out of sleek, sturdy wood, with a strong metal guardrail that ensures your small items don’t roll off onto the floor. A bonus clever touch? One of the shelves is designed with a built-in rod, so you can keep your hand towel within arm’s reach. Available colors: 4

18 A Wall-Mounted Broom Organizer For Your Closet Or Shed Amazon Berry Ave Broom Holder and Garden Tool Organizer $36.99 See On Amazon Keep your brooms, rakes, and other cleaning tools right where you want them — hanging on your wall with this sturdy storage rack. The organizer has five spring-loaded clamps that keep any long-handled tool securely in place. You’ll also find six hooks that are ideal for your smaller brushes and gloves. Set it up in your supply closet or out in your shed for easy access. Available colors: 4

19 The Wallet-Friendly Wine Aerator That Enhances The Flavor Of Each Glass Amazon TenTen Labs Wine Aerator Pourer (2-Pack) $15 See On Amazon When you use this wine aerator, you don’t need to shell out for an expensive bottle of vino — each and every glass of your chosen blend will taste more robust and dynamic. The aerator infuses your pour with the optimal amount of oxygen, allowing you to taste the more subtle nuances in your wine. You get two bottle attachments in this wallet-friendly pack, so you can even gift one to a friend. Available colors: Chardonnay, Noir, Rosé

20 This Angled Measuring Cup That Shows Measurements From Above Amazon OXO Good Grips 2-Cup Angled Measuring Cup $11 See On Amazon If you’re tired of crouching down to counter level in order to accurately read your liquid measurements, you need this angled measuring cup from OXO Good Grips. The patented angled surface allows you to read the measurements from above as well as the side, so you can ensure you’re using just the right amount of liquid in your recipe. The cup offers measurements in cups, ounces, and milliliters, and the soft, nonslip handle makes it comfortable to hold.

21 A Soft, Flexible Headband With Built-In Bluetooth Headphones Amazon MUSICOZY Bluetooth Sleep Headband $20 See On Amazon Whether you’re working out or catching up on some rest, this stretchy headband allows you to listen to music without the need for uncomfortable earbuds. Rather, the band has a pair of speakers built right in — offering immersive stereo sound for up to 10 hours on a single charge. The moisture-wicking nylon-spandex fabric is designed to move with you, providing a smooth, comfortable fit. Available colors: 8

22 This Time-Saving Vegetable Chopper With Multiple Functions Amazon Fullstar Vegetable Chopper $30 See On Amazon Looking to cut down on meal prep time in the kitchen? This multifunctional food chopper allows you to slice onions, dice potatoes, and even spiralize zucchini in seconds flat. Equipped with four interchangeable blades, this veggie chopper will prove its worth with every use. A built-in tub down below catches your vegetable pieces as you work, so you can easily transfer them to a pan or stock pot.

23 The Notched Hangers That Won’t Stretch Out Shirt Collars Amazon Zober U-Slide Hangers (20-Pack) $24.99 See On Amazon Thanks to their ultra-slim design, these hangers help you save precious closet space — but that’s not all. The easy-slide notches allow you to hang narrow-collared shirts without stretching out the necks. To top it all off, a rubberized coating ensures your garments won’t slip off onto the floor, and the small, built-in bar means you can hang ties and scarves. Available colors: 3

24 These Herb Scissors With Multiple Blades For Faster Food Prep Amazon TTSAM Herb Cutter Scissors $9 See On Amazon With five blades instead of one, these handheld kitchen shears make chopping your herbs a snap. In just a few seconds, you can cut up a bunch of parsley, a stem of rosemary, or a handful of chives. An included cover keeps the stainless steel blades protected when not in use, while a small, pronged pick allows you to remove any excess bits of plant matter that are left behind.

25 This Memory Foam Knee Pillow That Aligns Your Spine While You Sleep Amazon Abco Tech Memory Foam Knee Pillow for Side Sleepers $25 See On Amazon Side sleepers, this memory foam pillow is for you. The ergonomic, curved shape is designed to nestle right between your knees, keeping your legs, hips, and spine in alignment on your mattress. Several reviewers have reported positive results after sleeping with this pillow over time, with reduced lower-back discomfort and alleviated knee pressure being two common outcomes. The soft, quilted cover is removable and machine-washable.

26 A Half-Gallon Water Bottle That Reminds You To Stay Properly Hydrated Amazon AQUAFIT Half-Gallon Water Bottle $25 See On Amazon If you could use a gentle reminder to stay hydrated throughout the day, you should check out this half-gallon water bottle. A series of markings on the side indicates how much water to drink every hour, so you can stay on track without feeling too overwhelmed. A built-in handle makes it easy to take a swig anywhere, whether you’re at home, the gym, or the office. Available colors: 17

27 The Inverted Umbrella You Can Store Upside Down Amazon EEZ-Y Reverse Umbrella $27.37 See On Amazon Designed with a reverse folding frame, this umbrella can be stored upside down when not in use — which helps prevent excess dripping post-rain shower. To boot, a C-shaped handle also allows you to carry the umbrella on your wrist for hands-free convenience on the go. The top of the umbrella is a classic black shade, but you can choose from vibrant colors and patterns for the underside. Available colors: 8

28 A Knife Sharpener That Works In Just A Few Seconds Amazon AnySharp World's Best Knife Sharpener $22 See On Amazon Whether you’re looking to spruce up a dull knife or keep your newer blades in excellent condition, this knife sharpener is for you — and it’ll make food prep so much easier (and safer, too). The tungsten carbide slot is set at an ideal 20-degree angle, and the powerful suction cup keeps it firmly in place on your countertop. To use it, all you have to do is draw your blade through the slot three to four times.

29 This Contemporary Toilet Paper Holder With A Built-In Shelf Amazon VAEHOLD Self-Adhesive Toilet Paper Holder $17 See On Amazon Updating the small details — such as your toilet paper holder — in your bathroom can help give it a customized feel. What’s more, this stainless steel holder has a built-in shelf for your phone, tissues, or bottle of air freshener. It’s also super easy to install without any drilling — just use the included self-adhesive pads to stick it to your bathroom wall. Available colors: 6

30 A Fast-Acting Deodorizing Spray That Keeps Shoes Smelling Minty Fresh Amazon Elite Sportz Shoe Deodorizer $14 See On Amazon Made with a blend of peppermint, lavender, and tea tree oils, this shoe spray keeps your kicks smelling fresh — while keeping unwanted odors at bay. The talc-free formula is gentle enough to use on your feet, as well — you’ll also find that it’s quite moisturizing for dry, cracked skin. Keep a bottle stashed in bathroom, car, or gym bag, and use as often as necessary.

31 This Clever Jar Opener That Can Be Mounted Under Your Cabinet Amazon The Grip Under-Cabinet Jar Opener $14 See On Amazon For stubborn jar lids that refuse to budge, try this ingenious jar opener that can be mounted directly to the underside of your cabinet. Equipped with sharp carbon steel teeth, the device allows you to pop open tight lids with one swift, effortless motion. Not to mention, its discreet placement barely takes up any space in your kitchen. Use it for water bottles and nail polish bottles, too.

32 A Nonslip, Absorbent Bath Mat Made Of Cushy Memory Foam Amazon Genteele Memory Foam Bath Mat $29 See On Amazon This memory foam bath mat checks all the boxes — it’s absorbent, nonslip, and soft on your feet, courtesy of the velvet cover and cushiony memory foam core. Even better, it’s available in a wide array of colors and sizes, so you can select the one that’s best for your individual bathroom setup. The mat also happens to be machine-washable, so regular maintenance is easy as can be. Available sizes: 6

Available colors: 22

33 This Portable Power Bank That Plugs Directly Into Your Phone Amazon iWALK Mini Portable Charger $26 See On Amazon This compact power bank has a built-in Lightning connector, allowing you to plug it directly into your iPhone without having to deal with an extra cable. Because of this, it’s a great rechargeable battery to take on the go — and, since it’s basically the size of a lip balm, it barely takes up any room in your travel bag or pocket. Available colors: 6

34 A Pet Bowl Splash Mat That Contains Food & Water Messes Amazon Leashboss Splash Mat $24.98 See On Amazon Is there a puddle of water and mess of kibble surrounding your pet’s bowls? Probably (unless you have an unusually neat eater — lucky you). This silicone splash mat keeps it all contained, thanks to the raised borders. The dishwasher-safe mat also has a nonslip surface, so the bowls won’t slide around at your pup’s next over-enthusiastic dinner.

35 This Dryer Vent Cleaner That Helps Reduce Energy Bills Amazon Holikme 40-Foot Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit $28 See On Amazon Even if you clean out your dryer filter every load, lint still has a way of building up deeper in the vents — not only does this cause poor performance (which can increase energy bills), but it can also be a fire hazard. This dryer vent cleaner kit is a cheap way to take care of the problem without calling in a professional. Extending up to 40 feet in length, the brush features durable bristles that grab lint and pull it out from deep within the vents.

36 The Terra Cotta Discs That Soften Brown Sugar Amazon Goodful Brown Sugar Saver Discs (2-Pack) $9 See On Amazon These brown sugar savers are the easiest way to keep brown sugar from becoming hard as a brick. Just soak them in water, pat dry, then stick them in an airtight container with the brown sugar. Ingeniously, they also work in the reverse to keep chips and crackers crispy — bake them in the oven until they’re very dry, then stick them in the bag.

37 These Core Sliders That Upgrade The Challenge Of Your Workouts Amazon Beast Gear Core Sliders $11.99 See On Amazon Want a gym-quality workout without leaving your living room? Get these core sliders that increase the challenge of squats, lunges, and skater stretches. The dual-sided discs work on both hard-surface floors and carpet — just flip to the appropriate side and get ready to sweat.

38 The Chain Mail That Scrubs Cast Iron Safely Amazon Amagabeli Cast Iron Cleaner $10 See On Amazon If you need to scrub your cast iron pan — but don’t want to ruin the seasoning — this cast iron cleaner is the tool you need. Made from stainless steel chain mail, it removes stuck-on food, all without getting rid of that well-earned flavor. Available in three sizes, it’s dishwasher-safe for cleaning.

39 These Right-Angle Charging Cables That Won’t Fray Amazon ANSEIP 90-Degree iPhone Charging Cables (3-Pack) $14 See On Amazon Put an end to frayed phone cables and use these charging cables with right-angle connectors that resist bending. Made from durable braided nylon, each cable is 10 feet long, giving you plenty of room to use your phone while it’s plugged in. Available colors: 4

40 A Litter-Trapping Mat That Keeps The Floors Clean Amazon iPrimio Large Cat Litter Trapper Mat $28 See On Amazon There’s no aggravation quite like the aggravation of your bare feet stepping on kitty litter crumbs. Keep that from happening with this two-layer litter mat you can place right under the box. Litter falls through the holes in the top layer, and is then sandwiched until you dump the contents of the mat into the trash later. Available sizes: 3

Available colors: 2

41 This Dual-Sided Laptop Cleaner For Your Keyboard & Screen Amazon OXO Good Grips Sweep & Swipe Laptop Cleaner $11 See On Amazon There’s a good chance you spend close to 40 hours hovered over your laptop — give it a good spruce-up with this ingenious laptop cleaner. Use the retractable brush side to sweep away crumbs and dust on the keyboard, then swipe the microfiber pad over the screen to remove smudges and fingerprints — see? So much better.

42 The Food Wrap Organizer That Prevents Jammed Drawers Amazon SpaceAid WrapNeat 3-in-1 Wrap Organizer $25 See On Amazon If your kitchen drawer gets jammed with foil and plastic wrap boxes, this food wrap organizer is the fix you didn’t know you needed. Made from bamboo, it comes in two-, three-, or four-slot designs, and the optional labels make it easy to find what you’re looking for. Plus, each opening is outfitted with a small sliding cutter — perfect for grabbing just the right amount of plastic wrap or foil. Available sizes: 3

Available colors: 4

43 These Mopping Slippers That Trap Dust While You Walk Amazon Xunlong Mopping Slippers $14 See On Amazon Keeping your floors clean on the daily is easier than you might think — especially with these (admittedly hilarious) mopping slippers that work surprisingly well. They look just like slippers, but they feature microfiber loops on the soles that trap dust, dirt, and hair. After shuffling around, all day, throw them in the washing machine to clean them.

44 This Wireless Doorbell With 50 Chime Options Amazon SadoTech Wireless Doorbells $23 See On Amazon Why settle for a doorbell with just one standard chime option when you can have this wireless doorbell that offers 50 options? (There are four volume setting to sweeten the deal, too.) The set also includes two receivers with a 1,000-foot range, so you’re sure not to miss any important guest or deliveries. Last but not least, the wireless, battery-operated design means installation is a cinch. Available colors: 6

45 The Drink-Chilling Stones That Won’t Dilute Your Beverage Amazon Mixology & Craft Whiskey Stones $18 See On Amazon Whether you’re enjoying a cocktail or sipping expensive bourbon, these whiskey stones can keep it nice and chilled — and they won’t dilute your beverage the way regular ice cubes will. They’re made from machine-polished granite, and can be kept in the freezer for optimal iciness; just add a few to your glass when you’re ready to relax with a drink. Available styles: 4

46 The Toilet Night Light That Helps You Find Your Way In The Dark Amazon Chunace LED Toilet Night Lights (2-Pack) $16 See On Amazon The pure joy of illuminating your toilet bowl is reason enough to buy this toilet night light — but it has practical uses, too. The motion-activated light automatically turns on, so you won’t be forced to turn on the glaring overhead light to find your way in the dark (which can truly harsh your middle-of-the-night mellow). You can set it to one of 16 colors, or cycle through them all. And since you get two in a pack, you can stick one in the second bathroom to delight your guests.

47 A Tortilla Blanket That Lets You Wrap Yourself Up Like A Burrito Amazon CASOFU Burrito Blanket $20 See On Amazon Wrap yourself up in this burrito blanket for a deliciously cozy nap. (Or if you prefer, opt for a waffle or pizza blanket.) It’s super soft, and you can choose from options featuring two sides of flannel, or styles with one side of flannel and another made from ultra-fluffy fleece. If you’re a foodie — or know one — this is a must-have. Available sizes: 4

Available styles: 7

48 These “Mushrooms” That Water Your Houseplants For You Amazon Blazin Terra Cotta Plant-Watering Stakes (3-Pack) $30 See On Amazon If you’re headed out of town — or just can’t keep a plant alive — these terra cotta plant-watering stakes will come in handy. Just fill them with water and stick them in the soil; they’ll slowly release water to keep your plant hydrated but not over-hydrated. See? Easy. The whimsical mushroom design is just a fun bonus.

49 This Fabric Shaver That Removes Pilling From Your Favorite Clothes Amazon Conair Battery-Operated Fabric Defuzzer $13 See On Amazon Instead of tossing your favorite, well-worn sweater, give it a once-over with this fabric shaver. In a few passes, it removes loose threads and pills, making old clothes look like they just came off the rack. The interior razor has three distance settings that you can adjust based on what type of fabric you’re working with. Hot tip: This little gadget works on upholstery, too.