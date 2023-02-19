Amazon Keeps Selling Out Of These Weird & Fascinating Products With Near-Perfect Reviews

The word “weird” gets a bad rap, but some of the weirdest products are actually low-key gems that can solve a variety of issues or satisfy a craving you didn’t even know you had. If you’ve ever wondered: Why can’t there be more crispy corners when you bake brownies? Keep scrolling to find the strangest, coolest brownie pan designed with three times as many corners. Maybe you’re frustrated with constantly dropping crumbs in between appliances; say hello to a stove gap cover you can cut to size.

Prepare to see “weird” in a whole new light. These are among the weirdest, most fascinating products with near-perfect reviews that Amazon can’t keep in stock.

01 A Pizza Storage Container That Expands To Fit More Slices Amazon ICNESS Pizza Storage Container $12 See On Amazon Once you see this pizza storage container in action, you’ll wonder why you ever resorted to storing slices in their greasy boxes. The container is made of BPA-free, food-grade silicone and has the amazing ability to both collapse and expand depending on how many slices you want to store. Keep it in the fridge, pop it in the microwave, and wash it in the dishwasher for effortless cleanup. The container comes with five triangle-shaped trays that can sit under slices when they're microwaved as well as be used to separate the slices while stored.

02 A Key Finder That Locates Your Keys Up To 131 Feet Away Amazon Ldcx Wireless Key Finders $19 See On Amazon With over 2,900 five-star reviews, this slightly strange but very useful key finder will help you locate keys fast even if they’re 131 feet away. It comes with four color-coded receivers that coordinate with the buttons on the remote as well as eight key rings and four included batteries. When the button is pressed, a beeping alert is sounded on the receiver to help you navigate to it as quickly as possible. In addition to those home or car keys, attach the receivers to anything precious and important such as handbags, backpacks, wallets, and even pets.

03 This French Rolling Pin That Makes You The Julia Child Of Pastry Amazon Ultra Cuisine French Rolling Pin $14.99 See On Amazon If you’ve ever worked with pastry before, there are two things you need: a way to measure and everything to stay as cold as possible for as long as possible. Somehow laboring over a sheet of pastry seems to generate endless heat making the latter virtually impossible, but no longer when you use this French rolling pin. It’s made of 100% stainless steel that can be put in the fridge or freezer so that both it and your pastry remain cold when you’re rolling out your layers. The dough won’t be caught on its nonstick surface and the lightweight nature of the material allows you to feel the amount of pressure required more accurately. On top of all this, the rolling pin is lined with measurement markings to ensure perfectly even baked goods. It’s easy to see how this ingenious tool has garnered over 4,700 reviews and a near-perfect 4.8-star rating.

04 This LED Light Bulb That’s USB-Rechargeable Amazon LOTOFIT Rechargeable Light Bulb $14 See On Amazon Perfect for electricity outages and camping adventures, this LED light bulb charges via USB and can be hung anywhere using the included clip hook. It sports tons of versatility with four levels of adjustable brightness including an additional SOS mode. You also have four available timers at your disposal ranging from 15 minutes to four hours. It comes with a USB cable as well as a remote to easily change settings.

05 A Brownie Pan That Delivers Tons More Crispy Corners Amazon Bakelicious Corner Brownie Pan $21 See On Amazon For those always angling for corner pieces with those crispy edges, angle no more, because this fascinating brownie pan provides you with three times as many corners as normal. It features a special design to create those corners even in the center of the pan while still ensuring a soft and gooey middle. The pan is made with a PFOA-free non-stick coating that helps the brownies release easily and requires hand washing to stay in great shape for lots of future baking.

06 An Automatic Drink Dispenser That Makes It Easy To Pour From Heavy Bottles Amazon The Magic Tap Automatic Drink Dispenser $15 See On Amazon Pouring from a large, unwieldy bottle can create a potential flood of spilled beverages on your floor. This strange but intriguing automatic drink dispenser eliminates that possibility altogether. It attaches to most bottles using its universal top and works with the help of two AA batteries (not included). When you press your cup or bowl against the trigger, it releases a steady flow of liquid into the vessel without causing drips or spills.

07 These Self-Watering Globes Made Of Beautiful Hand-Blown Glass Amazon Blazin' Bison Self Watering Bulbs $25 See On Amazon Allow plants to thrive no matter how many extra days you tack onto that vacation with these self-watering globes that double as beautiful decor. They’re made of hand-blown glass and come in a set of two in distinctive colors as well as a choice between four sizes ranging from small to jumbo. Fill them with water then turn upside down and place them in your plant with the bulb-side up. When the soil begins to dry out, the water from the bulb will drip down, restoring the perfect amount of lost moisture.

08 This Kitchen Wrap Organizer Made Of Natural Bamboo Amazon SpaceAid WrapNeat 3-in-1 Wrap Organizer $25 See On Amazon If you’re tired of struggling to open kitchen drawers because the aluminum foil or parchment paper box keeps catching, then you will be obsessed with this kitchen wrap organizer that changes everything. It’s made of bamboo, which lends a clean yet warm look, and has slots to neatly contain three of your various kitchen wraps. Pull the wrap through the slot and use the built-in slide cutter to provide a clean tear with various labels included for easy identification.

09 These Toe Separators That Give Feet Relief Amazon 5 STARS UNITED Toe Separators $10.99 See On Amazon If regular foot massages aren’t a consistent part of your schedule, consider these toe separators that can offer amazing relief on a daily basis. Each pack comes with four separators that when slipped over the toe, put it in the correct alignment for pain-free walking, standing, or other various activities. They’re made of soft, medical-grade gel that comes in a translucent clear as well as colors such as blue, beige, or caramel. In addition to providing relief from bunion pain, they also offer support against shoe friction while being worn with a variety of different shoewear.

10 This Peppermint & Tea Tree Soap That Sanitizes & Deodorizes Naturally Amazon Nextrino Activated Charcoal Tea Tree Soap with Peppermint (2-Pack) $11 See On Amazon For those who live an active lifestyle, this peppermint and tea tree soap works just as hard as you do to make you feel fresh and clean, no matter how hard the workout or daily grind is. It’s handmade and contains only a handful of natural ingredients such as palm oil, coconut oil, and olive oil — all organic. Use it on the face as well as the body and banish any trace of an active day the minute you leave the shower.

11 A Battery Organizer That Comes With Its Own Tester Amazon THE BATTERY ORGANISER Battery Case $21 See On Amazon This amazing battery organizer has designated places for over 90 batteries of different types and looks so incredibly tidy, people might wonder if it’s possible to be too organized. Well, it’s not, as you’ll experience when you locate a battery with ease and test it with the included tester to see if it still has juice. A transparent plastic cover displays everything clearly and the entire thing can be mounted to the wall or easily stored in a drawer.

12 An Automatic Soap Dispenser That Helps Avoid Cross-Contamination Amazon Everlasting Comfort Automatic Liquid Soap Dispenser $28 See On Amazon This intriguing automatic soap dispenser looks slightly futuristic, which is appropriate as it relegates cross-contamination to a thing of the past. It uses an infrared sensor to detect a hand or sponge below the spout and then dispenses the perfect amount of soap based on your choice from the five available output levels. With a capacity of 17 ounces, it will provide you with at least 1400 washes and is a cinch to refill when the time comes.

13 This Car Seat Gap Filler That Lets Nothing Fall Into The Unreachable Crevasse Amazon Drop Stop Car Seat Gap Filler $25 See On Amazon With over 55,000 reviews and a high 4.6-star rating, this car seat gap filler is clearly and literally filling a need. It comes in a pack of two and attaches to your seat belt catch to sit in between your car seat and the console, filling in that narrow space where all sorts of things like phones, wallets, or snacks annoyingly fall into, becoming a pain to retrieve. Its neoprene material adjusts to whatever shape it needs to, and because it’s attached to the seat belt catch, it will always stay with the seat with no readjustment necessary.

14 This Wall-Mounted Toothbrush Station That Tidies Up Your Bathroom Countertop Amazon iHave Automatic Toothpaste Dispenser & Toothbrush Holder $17 See On Amazon Your bathroom countertops will never look as pristine as when you organize all your dental needs in this toothbrush station. It mounts to the wall using strong, non-damaging self-adhesive and has the ability to hold up to nine toothbrushes, with each set of three featuring its own cup stored conveniently upside down to save space. An automatic toothpaste dispenser makes it easy to grab the perfect amount and small compartments on top are perfect for storing the rest of your bathroom or beauty accessories.

15 This Car Trash Can That’s Waterproof & Leakproof Amazon Drive Auto Car Trash Can $12 See On Amazon If you spend as much time in your car as you do your home, you need this car trash can with over 8,000 reviews on Amazon. It can attach to multiple areas like headrests or side doors using an adjustable strap and is made of waterproof material that won’t allow a bit of leakage onto your precious interiors. It comes with 20 plastic liners included and, as an added bonus, it can act as a soft cooler to transport cold drinks while you’re en route.

16 This Stove Gap Cover That Prevents Impossible-To-Reach Spills Amazon Linda's Silicone Stove Gap Covers (2-Pack) $11 See On Amazon This stove gap cover might seem like a bizarre product, but once you experience the way it prevents having to (slash never being able to) clean those spills that make their way from the pot to the crevasse next to the stove, you’ll be convinced. It’s made of non-toxic silicone that’s heat-resistant up to 445 degrees Fahrenheit and will grip the surface due to its nonslip material. With over 50,000 reviews on Amazon, it is additionally loved for its ability to be easily cut to size to fit your exact dimensions.

17 A Bluetooth Speaker With A Color-Changing Light Show Amazon Ortizan Portable Bluetooth Speaker $37 See On Amazon Power up every party with not only high-quality audio but also an exciting light show that coordinates with your jams. This well-reviewed Bluetooth speaker will do just that with its powerful stereo audio drivers, digital signal processor, and flashing LED lights in bright and vibrant colors. It connects wirelessly up to 66 feet away from your device and can play for up to 30 hours on just one charge, not to mention the fact that it’s IPX7 waterproof so you can take those jams with you no matter the weather conditions.

18 A Portable Label Maker That Uses Bluetooth Amazon JADENS Label Maker Machine $37 See On Amazon Labeling aficionados will be obsessed with this portable label maker that connects via Bluetooth to your device to create the labels of your dreams. Launch the included free app on your phone to customize your text which can include words, symbols, tables, logos, barcodes or QR codes, and more in multiple available fonts and languages. The label maker uses a thermal print head, is conveniently rechargeable, and is small enough to be taken on the go easily.

19 A Fan-Favorite Pet Hair Remover That Uses An Electrostatic Charge Amazon ChomChom Pet Hair Remover $30 See On Amazon Bid farewell to both batteries and sticky paper, because this super popular pet hair remover with over 132,000 reviews uses an electrostatic charge to work its magic. Slide the roller back and forth over your upholstery or clothing to generate static and effectively attract hair onto the brush. An integrated receptacle collects all the fur and can easily be opened right into the trash via a release button.

20 This Wi-Fi Extender That Covers 1200 Square Feet Amazon TP-Link WiFi Extender $23 See On Amazon There’s nothing as frustrating as cozying up in bed to stream some content, but instead facing constant buffering due to a withering Wi-Fi signal. Change the game with this Wi-Fi extender that boosts your signal to cover up to 1200 square feet. It uses a one-button setup if you’re connected to a WPS-compatible router and allows you to connect up to 20 devices at a time. And to help you get the strongest connection, a built-in intelligent signal indicator assists you in placing your extender in the best possible position.

21 These Under-Bed Organizers That Save You Precious Storage Space Amazon Zober Underbed Storage Bags (2-Pack) $12 See On Amazon Efficiently stow away large items like comforters, blankets, and towels, in addition to bulky seasonal clothing using these under-bed organizers with over 20,000 reviews. They’re made from sturdy yet breathable non-woven material and feature clear covers to display the contents as well as durable handles for effortless retrieval. Choose between three colors that all sport chic contrasting trim to best suit your aesthetic: black, gray, or java.

22 These Cooling Pillows With Over 217,000 Reviews Amazon Beckham Luxury Linens Gel Pillows (2-Pack) $40 See On Amazon Sleep soundly and comfortably using these well-reviewed down-alternative pillows that use cooling gel fibers to keep you feeling temperate throughout the night. They have over an amazing 217,000 reviews on Amazon and are available in either a standard or king size with both featuring a 250-thread count cover. Great for back, side, or stomach sleepers alike, they can be easily maintained by a quick pop into the washer and dryer.

23 A Sun Visor Organizer That Keeps All Your Accessories Within Reach Amazon SEMBEM Car Sun Visor Organizer $10 See On Amazon This sun visor organizer might seem like a slightly bizarre pick, but when you realize just how handy it is you’ll be persuaded. It uses two elastic straps to secure to your visor and has multiple compartments for anything from credit cards to wallets to your phone. There’s a large zippered pouch that’s great for holding cash and you can even store your glasses or sunglasses using a snap-secured holder. Made of faux leather, it comes in multiple colors such as blue, pink, or brown.

24 A Pack Of LED Puck Lights That Install Using Self-Adhesive Amazon Brilliant Evolution LED Lights (3-Pack) $20 See On Amazon Create tasteful accent lighting in seconds flat with these LED puck lights that mount easily using the provided self-adhesive. They’re powered by three AA batteries each that provide up to 100 hours of light and turn on with just a tap. There’s also a handy remote included, which allows you to adjust brightness and set convenient timers. Use them wherever could use some extra illumination from cabinets to closets.

25 This Digital Meat Thermometer That Reads Temperature Fast Amazon KIZEN Digital Meat Thermometer $21 See On Amazon A second too long in the pan could mean the end of that prized piece of meat. That’s why this digital meat thermometer comes in handy with its ability to read temperatures within one to three seconds. A helpful temperature guide is included as well as other features such as a button that lets you switch between Fahrenheit and Celsius, a hold temperature button that also acts as a calibration button, and another that triggers the backlight for the LED screen. It has over 70,000 reviews with a high 4.7-star rating and stores easily by hanging on any hook.

27 These Rug Grippers That Anchor Corners To The Floor Amazon NeverCurl Rug Gripper (4-Pack) $15 See On Amazon These rug grippers might be weirdly specific, but they effectively solve the highly aggravating problem of sliding rugs and curled corners. They come in a pack of four corner pieces and attach via self-adhesive to the underside of your rug corners. The rigid plastic material keeps the corners flat and the nonslip rubber base keeps them secure to the floor. And they work just as well on hardwood floors as they do on carpet, stone, or tile.

28 A Splatter Screen That Keeps Your Stovetop Grease-Free Amazon BergKoch Splatter Screen for Frying Pan $18 See On Amazon Never again spend precious time trying to scrub sticky grease off your stovetop when you use this handy splatter screen with over 27,000 five-star ratings. It comes in three sizes (11.5, 13, and 15 inches) and sits atop your sauté or frying pan, preventing grease splatters from making their way out of the pan due to its stainless steel mesh material. A heat-resistant handle makes it easy to maneuver and metal feet allow it to be set on the countertop without causing a mess. Pop it in the dishwasher for easy cleanup.

29 This Revolving Spice Rack That Comes With 20 Jars Amazon New England Stories Revolving Spice Rack Set $33 See On Amazon Make every spice easily accessible (not to mention beautifully displayed) with this revolving spice rack that includes 20 matching glass jars with stainless steel lids. You can customize your own labels with the accompanying chalk pen or use any of the 340 pre-printed options to make it as easy as can be to quickly grab the required spice. Fill the jars using the included funnel and either pour or shake with the help of a versatile lid.

30 These Refrigerator Liners That Keep Shelves Clean & Tidy Amazon AKINLY Refrigerator Mats (9-Pack) $15 See On Amazon Though a type of product you may have never considered, these refrigerator liners work extremely well to keep your shelves polished and your fridge looking constantly organized. They come in a pack of nine that includes three each of red, blue, and green, so you can easily color coordinate your food storage if desired. The food-safe EVA foam material keeps items securely in place and can be wiped down or washed in a pinch to restore your fridge to tidiness.

31 An LED Desk Lamp With Smart Features Amazon LAOPAO LED Desk Lamp with Smart Features $26 See On Amazon Who knew a light source could provide so much helpful information, in addition to a wealth of lighting options? This desk lamp uses a long-lasting LED bulb and gives you the option of three different lighting temperatures (warm, neutral, and blue) as well as various brightness levels for each of those modes. It also features a backlit LCD display that shows you the time, date, day of the week, and even temperature. Adjust the angle of the light however you wish and fold it flat for simple storage.

32 This Front Seat Car Organizer With Multiple Compartments Amazon High Road Front Seat Car Organizer $25 See On Amazon Skip the stress and reach for your wallet or phone in a calm and collected way using this front-seat car organizer that has compartments to fit anything you need. It hangs from the headrest and has five front pockets including a tablet holder with a padded lining, an insulated sleeve to store hot or cold beverages, a pocket for cards, and mesh-lined pockets for your phone, sunglasses, hand sanitizer, and more. Swing it around to the back for fellow passengers to have access to it as well.

33 A Garden Hose Splitter That Provides Two Water Sources Amazon Flexi Hose 2-Way Garden Hose Connector $20 See On Amazon This garden hose splitter gives your previously single spigot tons more flexibility by splitting it into two water sources. It connects easily to any standard three-quarter-inch threaded spigot using its copper-plated connector with each hose inlet featuring an individual valve tab that controls the flow. From there, you can turn on your sprinkler while at the same time using a hose to water other plants or trees. You’ll get your gardening work done in half the time.

34 This Cold Brew Coffee Maker That Uses A Laser Cut Filter For A Rich Cup Amazon Cafe Du Chateau Cold Brew Coffee Maker $22 See On Amazon You may think it’s impossible to get that smooth, rich cold brew that only the best coffee shops can seem to create (and are happy to charge you an arm and a leg for the pleasure). Well, feast your eyes on this cold brew coffee maker that allows you to do just this with its temperature-safe glass carafe and laser-cut stainless steel filter. The filter’s fine mesh allows for rich brewing with no grainy sediment left behind and an airtight lid keeps out unwanted fridge odors in addition to keeping your cold brew fresh for days to come.

35 A Mortar & Pestle With A Reversible Design Amazon Laevo Mortar and Pestle Set $32 See On Amazon This mortar and pestle not only can be used to whip up pesto or guacamole but can also be flipped to grind spices on the reverse side, keeping contrasting flavors separate. The set, which constructed of 100% authentic marble, clearly has a following with over 10,000 reviews and a near-perfect 4.8-star rating. The mortar features an unpolished surface that offers great texture for grinding ingredients yet is non-porous so as not to absorb and transfer flavor. As a bonus, a spoon and a silicone placemat that doubles as a handy lid for your mortar are both included.

36 A Hook & Ring Game In The Shape Of A Surfboard Amazon Tiki Toss Ring Toss Game $44 See On Amazon Even though this hook-and-ring game comes in the form of a surfboard, conjuring up images of relaxed days on the beach, you will soon discover just how difficult this seemingly simple game can be. Hours will pass in fun and frustration while you try to get the ring that’s attached to a string onto the hook by swinging it just right. As beer is the perfect accompaniment to this sort of activity, there’s even a built-in bottle opener with a magnetic bottle cap catcher below.

37 A Door Draft Stopper That Saves You On Energy Costs Amazon Suptikes Door Draft Stopper $9 See On Amazon This door draft stopper with over 42,000 reviews might just be the surprise solution to drafty winters and sauna-like summers that are costing you a fortune in energy bills. The stopper can be cut to your desired length and then attached easily via self-adhesive to all kinds of materials such as wood, plastic, glass, or metal. Use it on both exterior or interior doors to prevent air leaks as well as block out noise and light.

38 A Pack Of Stair Lights That Sense Motion Amazon Brilliant Evolution Wireless LED Stair Lights (3-Pack) $20 See On Amazon Navigate darkened stairways easily and safely with these stair lights that offer a bit of tasteful accent lighting, to boot. They turn on automatically when detecting movement up to 10 feet away and turn off after 30 seconds of stillness. Three AA batteries (not included) provide over 125 hours of light and installation is easy with the help of included hardware or self-adhesive.

39 This Bidet Attachment With Lots Of Adjustability Amazon Veken Non-Electric Bidet $36 See On Amazon Enhance your bathroom with some Euro-style comfort when you install this bidet attachment that comes with the ability to both adjust water pressure and nozzle direction. It’s compatible with most standard toilets and uses a stainless steel inlet for extra durability. The nozzle features a handy self-cleaning function and the panel comes in a choice of three finishes to best complement your bathroom: navy blue, dark gray, or marble white.

40 A Wrist Brace Wrap That Can Be Used Hot Or Cold Amazon TheraPAQ Wrist Ice Pack Wrap See On Amazon When wrists have been pushed to their limit, whether that be furiously DM-ing on Instagram or nailing your backhand on the tennis court, this versatile wrist brace wrap is here to help. It comes with a soft and flexible support strap as well as a gel pack that can be popped in the microwave or chilled in the freezer. It can be used on either the right or left hand and offers up to 30 minutes of blissful relief at a time.

41 A Shower Door Seal To Keep Bathroom Floors Dry Amazon Aulett Home Shower Seal Strip $20 See On Amazon Solving the problem of a wet bathroom floor that acts as a breeding place for mold and mildew requires a very specific solution. This shower door seal provides that solution by attaching effortlessly to a frameless glass shower door to prevent water leakage. It boasts a universal fit that can be trimmed to size if needed and is made of two types of vinyl: a rigid type that attaches securely to the door and a more flexible type that provides a barrier to water. Install it quickly with no adhesive required.

42 This Muscle Roller That Speeds Up Recovery Amazon URBNFit Muscle Roller See On Amazon Tough workouts don’t always have to result in annihilating muscle soreness the day after. This muscle roller is specifically made for the job with its reinforced steel core, six independent rollers, and various trigger points to help increase blood flow and decrease stiffness by reducing lactic acid buildup. Perfect as a tool for myofascial release, this kind of self-massage doesn’t require much time and there’s even a workout guide included for free to help get you on your way.

43 A Callus Remover That Works In Under 10 Minutes Amazon Lee Beauty Professional Callus Remover Gel $14 See On Amazon Though you may typically leave it to the pedicurist to deal with, toughened feet can be easily softened at home using this strange but ingenious callus remover. Simply soak then dry your feet, apply the gel for five to 10 minutes, and scrub with a pumice stone to restore your feet to a soft, callus-free state. It’s made with a professional-level gel formula and has garnered over 49,000 reviews on Amazon for its spa-worthy results.

44 A Cable Management Box Made In A Chic Minimalist Design Amazon D-Line Cable Organizer $27 See On Amazon Clean up unsightly power strips by placing them in this cable management box that’s designed with a modern minimalist aesthetic. It comes in both small and large sizes with the larger one able to accommodate power strips up to 13.4 inches in length. There are three cord entry or exit slots and you can rest easy knowing there’s no potential fire risk due to the certified electrically safe ABS plastic material.

45 This Whiskey Decanter Set That Features Diamond-Shaped Cut Glass Amazon Paksh Novelty Glass Decanter & Whisky Glasses Set (7-Piece) $30 See On Amazon Transform your home bar from haphazard to true elegance with the simple addition of this whiskey decanter set. It comes with six tumblers and a crystal decanter that all feature a light-reflecting design of diamond-shaped cuts. Made from Italian glass, the decanter includes a snazzy beveled stopper, and the tumblers, though delicate-looking, are thick enough to prevent easy breakage.

46 A Silicone Dish Drying Mat With Ridges For Extra Drainage Amazon HOTPOP XXL Super Sturdy Silicone Dish Drying Mat and Trivet $20 See On Amazon If you’re really over mildewy mats that make your dishes smell suspect, opt for this silicone dish drying mat that’s made with built-in ridges to help increase airflow and drainage. The silicone is non-toxic, food-safe, and BPA-free, not to mention heat resistant up to 480 degrees, allowing it to double as a handy trivet. Use it on all types of kitchen surfaces, toss it in the dishwasher for cleaning, then roll it up for easy storage.

47 These Bottle Brushes That Clean The Hardest-To-Reach Areas Amazon Turbo Microfiber Bottle Brush Cleaner Set (5-Pack) $10 See On Amazon These bottle brushes are oddly specific, but what else could possibly access those narrow crevices for a thorough clean? Every set comes with five brushes: two water bottle brushes, a narrow brush for longneck bottles, a baby bottle brush, and a straw brush. The bristles are made of sturdy nylon that won’t damage your bottles and are attached to a rust-resistant, stainless steel handle.

48 A Weekly Pill Organizer With AM & PM Doses Amazon ZIKEE Weekly Pill Organizer $10 See On Amazon If taking your vitamins feels like an “I do it when I remember” kind of thing, then you will appreciate this weekly pill organizer that has you set up for success. An outer case contains small, separate pill boxes for each day of the week that sit in their own slots. Additionally, each box has two compartments, one for your morning dose and one for the evening. It has over 9,000 reviews with a near-perfect 4.8-star rating and is beloved for its portability as the individual daily pill boxes are a cinch to toss in your bag and take en route.

49 This Bamboo Drawer Organizer That’s Expandable Amazon Dynamic Gear Premium Bamboo Drawer Organizer $27 See On Amazon Stop searching for the perfect-sized solution to drawer chaos when you can invest in this one bamboo drawer organizer that expands from three to five compartments. It fits most standard drawers and can be used to store anything from silverware and spatulas to crafts and tools. The bamboo is water-resistant and just needs a simple wipe down with a damp cloth to remain clean.