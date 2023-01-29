65 dank things on Amazon that are so freaking cheap

It’s always a little bit surprising when you find something that you actually love and it didn’t cost you a fortune. However, Amazon has made that a more frequent occurrence. It’s actually made it a little too easy to find cheap things that you want to keep forever and that’s why I’ve compiled these 65 ingenious products.

There’s everything from skincare to tools to kitchen utensils. And instead of expecting your choice to break after a week of having it or another charge to pop up on your credit card, just add to your cart and enjoy them for all their affordable and high-quality glory.

01 A wearable blanket that’s lined with fluffy sherpa BEDSURE Wearable Blanket Hoodie Amazon $34 See On Amazon With a hood, arm sleeves, and even two large front pockets to keep your hands warm too, you’ll never want to take this wearable blanket off. The outside is covered in a smooth flannel fabric while the interior has a fluffy, warm sherpa lining. The multi-layer design will keep you comfortable and cozy on chilly days. Available sizes: Small – Oversize

Available styles: 14

02 The invisible pimple patches that help acne disappear overnight Mighty Patch Original from Hero Cosmetics Amazon $13 See On Amazon When left on for at least six hours, the healing, medical-grade hydrocolloid in these pimple patches works to pull gunk out of blemishes to reveal noticeably smaller and flatter spots when peeled off. The protective shield also acts as a barrier between your skin and your pillow as you sleep, avoiding any possible irritation. And since it has a translucent and matte finish, it will seamlessly blend in with your skin tone.

03 This silicone strainer that can snap onto any size pot or pan Kitchen Gizmo Snap N Strain Strainer Amazon $22 See On Amazon The quality of this silicone strainer is much higher than its cost. It has a flexible build that fits onto any bowl, pot, or pan, and the nonslip silicone can withstand up to 440 degrees. All water will be drained as the food remains in the same pot or pan, and you can strain your food with one hand. The semi-circle, flexible design also means that this strainer is easy to store.

04 A defogger that instantly removes condensation from windows Travelon Windshield Cleaner and Defogger Amazon $6 See On Amazon To quickly and safely get back on the road, keep this compact defogger in your car. It has a soft and ventilated surface that won’t scratch surfaces or leave behind any streaks. Use it wet or dry to clear windshields, mirrors, and windows of condensation. It’s machine-washable so it can be used time and time again.

05 A handheld milk frother that whips up fluffy foam in seconds Frothy Hand Mixer Amazon $20 See On Amazon This milk frother can take the place of pricey lattes from your favorite cafe. The stainless steel whisk takes just 15 seconds to create fluffy cloud of delicious foam to top off your morning coffee. It can also be used mix protein shakes or even prepare eggs to be scrambled. When not in use, its sleek design can remain upright on your counter thanks to its wide base.

06 These multi-tool pens that have a dozen different functions RAK Multiotool Pens (2-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon These multi-tool pens are much more than just writing tools. Each of their aluminum bodies are equipped with a bright LED light, stylus top, bubble leveler, and both flat and Phillips head screwdrivers. They can also be used as rulers and bottle openers. Each set comes with two ink refills and the batteries needed. Share the set with a friend or keep both for yourself so you can keep one in your bag and one in your car.

07 A butter knife with perforations to help you spread Simple preading 3-in-1 Butter Spreader Knife Amazon $14 See On Amazon Made with holes along the side and a wide opening at the tip, this butter knife cuts and spreads butters, creams, and jams with ease. Each slot works to curl even the hardest butter so you can avoid tearing your bread into pieces when attempting to evenly coat it. Its stainless steel body is made with an ergonomic design that makes it comfortable to hold when lifting. The durable material will resistant corrosion as it’s used throughout the years.

08 These bookmarks that mark exactly which line you left off at Rienar Silicone Finger Point Bookmarks (5 Pack) Amazon $6 See On Amazon When you don’t have a chance to reach the end of the page before having to book down that captivating novel, wrap one of these bookmarks around the page. This pack comes with five bright-colored bands so that you never have to opt to bend corners. Each bookmark is made of flexible silicone that won’t damage the pages and has a pointing finger for you to line up with the last line you read. You’ll always know just where to pick back up.

09 A set of sleek whiskey stones that are made of natural granite Mixology & Craft Whiskey Stones (Set of 6) Amazon $10 See On Amazon To avoid watering down your drink, drop in a few of these whiskey stones next time you want to enjoy a cold glass. The set comes with six cubes made of natural granite and a wooden storage tray that will be a great addition to your bar cart. The chilling stones come in a great range of finishes, from ivory white to a dark gray.

10 These essential oil shower steamers that won’t leave stains in the tub Cleverfy Aromatherapy Shower Steamers (6-Pack) Amazon $16 See On Amazon By simply placing one of these shower steamers near either a hot or cold stream of water, you’ll create a spa-like experience right in the comfort of your home. Each tablet transforms into a steam that has a pleasant scent of an essential oil. This six-pack comes a bunch of calming and lifting scents like lemongrass and coconut, menthol and eucalyptus, and grapefruit. The relaxing result won’t leave any stains on glass or tile and is safe for plumbing.

11 A pizza slice storage container that comes with microwavable trays Pizza Pack Pizza Storage Container with 5 Microwavable Serving Trays Amazon $25 See On Amazon Instead of keeping giant pizza boxes in your fridge that also make your leftovers go stale, use this pizza slice container. It stores up to five slices (over half a pie) in the food-safe, BPA-free silicone container — but it collapses if you have fewer slices than that. This food container also comes with five microwavable trays that double as dividers so your slices don’t stick together.

12 A 2-pack of stylish blue light glasses that help with eye strain livho Blue Light-Blocking Glasses (2-Pack) Amazon $16 See On Amazon Get two blue light blocking glasses for the price of one with this set that comes in a bunch of different style options. There are animal prints, gradient options, and even a few clear designs. Apart from looking cool, they do a lot of heavy lifting by blocking harmful blue light that can cause visual fatigue and headaches, which makes them ideal for long work days or gaming sessions.

13 A unique garlic crusher that makes prep easier & more fun OTOTO Gracula Garlic Crusher Amazon $25 See On Amazon This garlic crusher makes cooking fun and easy. Underneath the vampire-shaped top are tough grooves that can crush and mince garlic, nuts, ginger, and more. Just twist and lift the top to reveal your thinly sliced pieces in the bottom section. Your hands will remain odor-free since they won’t have to come in direct contact with the ingredients and your food preparation will fly by so you can get to the good part: eating.

14 This mini cordless vacuum cleaner that will keep your desk tidy ODISTAR Desktop Vacuum Cleaner Amazon $13 See On Amazon At just under 3 inches wide, this mini vacuum cleaner can easily be kept on your desktop at all times without getting in the way. It’s completely wireless and can last for 90 minutes each time the batteries are changed via USB. Ergonomically shaped to comfortably fit in the palm of your hand, it’s easy to direct its suctioning power into every corner and crevice — including those tiny spaces on keyboards. Plus, it rotates 360 degrees so your desk will be completely crumb-free.

15 These cozy knit gloves with touch screen yarn on the fingertips Achiou Touch Screen Texting Gloves Amazon $10 See On Amazon These gloves are stylish, warm, and cozy, for sure. Beyond that, they have special yarn on the thumb, pointer, and middle fingers that allow you to scroll through your phone and text without taking off your winter wear. They also have silicone grips on the palms, which help you get a good grip on your devices.

16 A pack of wine aerators that enhance flavor TenTen Labs Wine Aerator Pourer (2-pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon This pack comes with two wine aerators so you can let a friend in on this glorious secret. As delicious as you may think your wine is, it can be even better once passing through this aerator’s plate regulator. By spreading out the wine as it’s being poured and drawing in oxygen, more nuances of the blend will be exposed — even on cheap bottles. Plus, the no-drip spout gives a clean pour every time.

17 These natural pumice stones that deeply exfoliate your feet Borogo Natural Foot Pumice Stone Amazon $4 See On Amazon For a soothing spa day at home, break out this two-pack of pumice stones. Made of natural materials, this exfoliating duo massage your feet while scrubbing away dead, dry skin and painful calluses. Just use on wet feet, and you’ll be stunned by the results.

18 A pack of headrest hooks that safely hold your bags in the car LivTee Car Seat Headrest Hook Amazon $7 See On Amazon If you’ve ever placed something on the seat next to you and then watched it fly to the floor as you drive, you need these headrest hooks. This pack comes with four pieces — each of which can bear up to 44 pounds. That’s enough to hold all your groceries or sports equipment. They save you space by eliminating the need to take up an entire seat and keep everything clean and neat.

19 This grippy, 32-ounce water bottle with a built-in fruit infuser Brimma Fruit Infuser Water Bottle Amazon $14 See On Amazon You no longer have to create trash with disposable bottles or pay extra when you’re in the mood for some refreshing flavor — just grab this fruit-infuser water bottle that can be used over and over again. It has a leakproof flip-top lid to ensure that your delicious blend of cucumber, mint, and strawberries don’t spill out. It holds 32 ounces of water and has non-slip grip pad on the side for a secure hold.

20 This 30-pack of thick, sticky washi tape with unique designs Hwook Gold Foil Washi Tape (30 Rolls) Amazon $13 See On Amazon This adorable washi tape comes in 30 different patterns and designs, and the possible uses for the adorable designs are endless. Of course, these are great for crafting and scrapbooking, but reviewers note it’s thick enough for securing envelopes and other practical uses too. It tears easily and sticks well, which is all you truly want from tape.

21 This burger holder that lets you eat mess-free AGOBE Original Burger Holder Amazon $10 See On Amazon Keep your lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and sauces where they belong with the help of this genius burger holder. The dishwasher safe, non-stick plastic is adjustable from 1.5 to 3.1 inches to contain sliders and smash burgers alike, all while keeping your fingers nice and clean.

22 These fire pit packets that create rainbow flames Magical Flames Color Fire Packets (12-Pack) Amazon $18 See On Amazon These color-changing fire packets will instantly allow you to enjoy up to 12 nights of vibrant rainbow flames. Just throw the packet into the fire and watch it crackle and blend into different hues. Each pack will keep the party going for an hour and are safe to use both indoors and outdoors. These are a best-seller on Amazon with over 27,000 five-star reviews.

23 An adorable, compact mushroom-shaped funnel that’s dishwasher-safe OTOTO Magic Mushroom Foldable Kitchen Funnel Amazon $17 See On Amazon The typically messy act of transferring oils and coffee grinds is simplified with the help of this funnel. The mushroom-shaped tool is as cute as it is useful. Just flip the silicone top upside down to create a wide bowl in which you can pour away; the neck is thing and long enough to fit into any bottle. It’s completely BPA-free, making it safe to use with any food product, and dishwasher-safe for an even easier clean-up.

24 This fan-favorite exfoliating brush with an ergonomic handle Dylonic Exfoliating Brush Amazon $10 See On Amazon Treat and prevent ingrown hairs and razor bumps with the help of this exfoliating brush. It has gentle yet firm bristles that lift hair out of the skin, leaving you feeling silky smooth. The handle fits comfortably in the palm of your hand thanks to the handle.

25 A dryer vent cleaner that’ll save you energy Sealegend Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit Amazon $14 See On Amazon If you choose not to remove built-up lint with this dryer vent cleaner, your dryer may be wasting power while not even completing the job as well as it could. The kit comes with a flexible hose can can be attached to any vacuum and easily inserted into the machine’s vent to pull out all blockage. It also comes with a guide wire to contol the direction of the pipe.

26 These color-changing night-lights that illuminate your toilet Chunace Color Changing LED Bowl Nightlight (2-Pack) Amazon $16 See On Amazon Grab this two-pack of toilet night-lights so you have one for each bathroom in the house. The device hangs over the side of any bowl to project an array of 16 different colors whenever it detects motion from up to 5 feet away. They also has five dimmer options so you’re not shocked by the brightness when you wake up in the middle of the night. After two minutes of no motion, the lights will automatically turn off.

27 These oven gloves that can withstand heat over 900 degrees Grill Armor Oven Gloves Amazon $30 See On Amazon Whether you’re handling the grill, starting a campfire, or just cooking away on the stove, these oven gloves will keep your hands extra protected through it all. Their durable material is thick but flexible at the same time. And, most importantly, the fabric can withstand up to 932 degrees and has a cut resistance that is four times stronger than that of leather. The silicone grips that cover all sides make it easy to get a secure hold of pots, pans, and utensils.

28 A cell phone stand with a Bluetooth speaker base jteman Cell Phone Stand with Bluetooth Speaker Amazon $27 See On Amazon Place your device on the secure silicone panel of this cell phone stand for a better view of the cooking video you’re following along with or for a hands-free video call. Its angle can be adjusted at both the bottom and top of the neck for complete control over which way your phone is facing. And if you want to use it to blast your favorite tunes, just connect it to the Bluetooth speaker that sits right at the base. The anti-slip groove of the panel can handle holding a large tablet as well.

29 This stainless steel salad chopper that keeps your fingers safe Checkered Chef Mezzaluna Salad Chopper Amazon $9 See On Amazon Rock this salad chopper back and forth to swiftly cut through greens, veggies, nuts, or maybe even chocolate for that cookie recipe you’ve been wanting to test out. With two sharp blades, the job will be done quickly — and safely thanks to the distance at which the handles keep your fingers. The stainless steel is built to last and the cover keeps your fingers safe from the sharp blade in your drawers.

30 A snuggly fleece blanket that looks like a real tortilla CASOFU Burrito Blanket Amazon $26 See On Amazon If your kids (or you) like wrapping themselves in blankets like they’re a burrito, why not make them look like one too with this tortilla blanket? The soft, circular fleece throw also comes in designs that look like a waffle or pizza so everyone can snuggle up with their favorite snack. This snuggley, warm blanket is an Amazon shopper favorite with over 61,000 reviewers and a 4.8-star rating overall.

31 These stretchy gloves with attached LED lights ThxToms LED Flashlights Gloves (1 Pair) Amazon $15 See On Amazon Perfect for when you’re working in the garage, setting up a tent, or even fishing as the sun rises, these flashlight gloves will always lead the way. The stretchy fabric covers two fingers and has a bright LED light on each the pointer fingers and thumbs. All you have to do is wrap the velcro strap around your wrists and you’ll be all set. They come with batteries already installed so they can be used as soon as you open the box.

32 This digital meat thermometer that works in just 3 seconds KIZEN Digital Meat Thermometer Amazon $22 See On Amazon Take the guesswork out of cooking with this digital meat thermometer. In just three seconds, you’ll have an accurate reading of your food’s temperature so you know just when to stop the cooking process. And if you need a reminder of which temperature means medium rare or medium well, just check the chart printed directly on the front. The reading can be displayed in either Fahrenheit or Celcius on the large LED screen.

33 This retro, sleek alarm clock that also displays the weather JALL Digital Alarm Clock Amazon $25 See On Amazon If your home has an earthy feel, this wooden alarm clock will fit right in. The triangular pieces comes in a few different wood-like finishes, from a rustic white to a chestnut brown and sleek black. Its digital display can stay on at all times or save power by being activated only by touch and sound. You can also adjust the brightness between three different levels so that it doesn’t hurt your eyes when waking up before sunrise. The clock displays the time, humidity percentage, and temperature.

34 A silicone popcorn popper that collapses for compact storing Popco Silicone Microwave Popcorn Popper Amazon $17 See On Amazon This popcorn popper can make 15 cups at a time, which means that in just minutes the whole family will have enough to munch on. Plus, its silicone build spreads heat evenly so that you pick up less burned pieces and un-popped kernels. It has built-in side handles that make it easy to carry from the kitchen to the living room without burning yourself and comes with a lid to keep any from ending up on the floor. When done snacking, stick it in the dishwasher and collapse it down to just over 2 inches so that it doesn’t take up any cabinet space.

35 These best-selling silicone hair catchers to cover & protect drains Gotega Silicone Hair Stopper Drain Covers (5-Pack) Amazon $9 See On Amazon Avoid a hefty plumbing bill by picking up a pack of these hair catchers. Made of non-slip silicone, they easily adhere to any tile or porcelain to create a secure barrier between your pipes and all those loose strands of hair. At the same time, the thin holes that cover the surface allow water to still flow through properly.

36 A sandwich maker that barely takes up any counter space Hamilton Beach Breakfast Sandwich Maker Amazon $32 See On Amazon Pile all your favorite ingredients into this sandwich maker for a quick, easy, and hot meal. It has three separate compartments that can also be neatly put together at the end by sliding out the middle compartment’s floor. Use it with english muffins, croissants, or even to make a mini pizza bagel. Its compact size won’t take up much storage space so it’s easy to always keep around.

37 The reusable notebook with pages you can upload to the cloud Rocketbook Smart Reusable Notebook Amazon $28 See On Amazon With pages that can be wiped clean with a microfiber cloth, this smart notebook will literally never run out of room. This letter-size spiral has 36 pages that are meant to be written on with its erasable pen so they can be used over and over again. But before you get rid of your work, scan and transfer your writing to your phone or preferred cloud service so that you can easily search for keywords and continue editing.

38 A mini iron that can re-close snack bags & keep food fresh Karidge Mini Bag Sealer Amazon $15 See On Amazon Instead of crushing chips with a rubber band or letting air in through a clamp, use this bag sealer to close up any unfinished packages. The mini device is powered by a detachable cable and looks just like a straighter but the purpose of its heat is not to style hair but instead to create an airtight seal that will preserve the freshness of cookies, cereal, or any other snacks you didn’t empty.

39 An electric wine opener that comes with a foil cutter Oster Electric Wine Opener and Foil Cutter Kit Amazon $20 See On Amazon Before turning on this electric wine opener, grab the foil cutter that comes in the set to prep your bottle. Then, when ready, remove the cork in just seconds by holding down the button. The soft grip handle will mean that your hands feel great on wine night, unlike a traditional wine key. The wine opener will remove up to 30 corks on a single charge.

40 This handheld vegetable brush with gentle nylon bristles Chef'n PalmBrush Vegetable Brush Amazon $8 See On Amazon To make sure that your produce is free of any dirt before eating, go over your food with this vegetable brush. The flexible nylon bristles remove pesticides and dust without tearing into the skin of the fruit or veggie. The small tool fits right in the palm of your hand and has a convenient hole for a secure hold. It’s also dishwasher safe so even the cleaning tool itself can be easily kept clean.

41 A plant-growing kit that comes with 3 packs of seeds Plant Theatre Bonsai Tree Kit Amazon $19 See On Amazon If you love the idea of having some greenery in the house but don’t know where to start, pick up this plant-growing kit. The bonsai tree kit has everything you need to start your own zen garden at home, including three different packs of seeds, six pots, six peat discs, propogation bags, markers, and a how-to booklet. It’s a great way to start a new hobby and lean into becoming a plant person.

42 This electric hand warmer that’s super lightweight OCOOPA Rechargeable Hand Warmers Amazon $28 See On Amazon Weighing just 4.5 ounces, this hand warmer won’t be a bother to keep in your pocket. The compact device has three different heating levels that can go as high as 131 degrees. Just holding on to its non-slip surface will instantly warm you up no matter if you’re running out for groceries on a cold day or on a ski trip. Plus, it’s equipped with temperature control so that it never overheats.

43 This loose leaf tea infuser that comes in the shape of cute animals Genuine Fred PURRTEA Cat Silicone Tea Infuser Amazon $12 See On Amazon Instead of reaching for the disposable bags, pack your own loose tea into this tea infuser for an eco-friendly (and adorable) alternative. The silicone piece attaches to the side of your cup thanks to the adorable paws of the cat, koala, bunny, and other animals. It’s microwave safe and can be placed in the dishwasher so that you can spend less time cleaning and more time sipping away.

44 A ribbed knit, wide cuff beanie with 119,000 five-star reviews Carhartt Cuffed Beanie Amazon $19 See On Amazon As though the knit material that this beanie is made from wasn’t warm enough, it also has a wide cuff at the bottom to give your ears double the amount of warmth and comfort. The soft and stretchable hat comes in 19 different colors and has a simple design that’s easy to pair with any outfit. This will be one of the most affordable and useful pieces you add to your wardrobe.

45 These electric salt & pepper grinders with built-in LED lights Sweet Alice Gravity Electric Pepper and Salt Grinder Set Amazon $30 See On Amazon These electric salt and pepper grinders give you complete control over how you season your meal. Each gives you three levels of coarseness to choose from and has a LED light built into the top so you can always see exactly how much you’re sprinkling on. The wide opening of the bottom piece makes it easy to transfer without making a mess, and you can use these with a single hand — no grinding required.

46 These motion-sensor solar power lights that are weather-resistant Hmcity Solar Lights Outdoor (2-Pack) Amazon $21 See On Amazon Depending on your needs, these solar powered lights can be set to stay on all throughout the night or only go off when they detect motion — which they can do from up to 26 feet away. They’re completely weather-resistant, able to withstand high heat, frost, and heavy rain. They’re equipped with 120 LED lights, so they illuminate a 270-degree wide angle which can cover about 200 square feet.

47 A leakproof car trash can with a magnetic lid Drive Auto Car Trash Can Amazon $14 See On Amazon Instead of letting your snack wrappers and dirty tissues take up space in your center console or on your floor, strap in this car trash can. It’s made with a double-reinforced lining so that any liquid that is thrown inside has no way of spilling out. The magnetic lid keeps it all contained and concealed so that your passengers don’t have to see the mess. Use the exterior mesh pocket to hold cleaning wipes or tissues so that everything is extra tidy.

48 This stainless steel bacon grease container with a fine-mesh strainer Aulett Home Bacon Grease Container Amazon $20 See On Amazon Instead of throwing away all that leftover (and delicious) grease from frying up bacon, save it for later in this grease container. The stainless steel cup comes with a strainer to seperate any fat and food particles so that you’re only keeping the good stuff. The pouring lip makes it easy to reuse whenever you’re ready. It can hold 5 cups and comes with a sturdy lid to keep it from dripping out.

49 An outlet extender that gives you 8 different charging ports POWRUI Multi Plug Outlet Amazon $17 See On Amazon When two ports just isn’t enough, plug in this outlet extender to have a total of eight. Six are three-pronged outlets while the other two are USB ports, and they’re in a genius trapezoid shape that means your plugs won’t overlap one another. A light strip in the center automatically turns on as dusk falls so that you can also see what you’re doing. The piece also has a surge protector circuit built in to absorb excess energy and keep your devices protected.

50 This under-cabinet paper towel holder that sticks right on Taozun Self Adhesive Paper Towel Holder Amazon $10 See On Amazon Made with a heavy-duty adhesive back, this paper towel holder can securely stick under any cabinet without having to get out any power tools. It’s made of rustproof stainless steel that comes in three different finishes, including a glamorous gold, so it saves you counter space while adding a touch of style to your kitchen. If you choose to change its position over time, don’t worry, it won’t leave behind any sticky residue.

51 These bed sheet holder straps that can fit any bed size Siaomo Bed Sheet Holder Straps Amazon $11 See On Amazon For a wrinkle-free look, attach these bed sheet holder straps underneath your mattress to keep things tight and in place. By being crossed over one another, a tension is created and make it impossible for the sheets to bunch up or roll up over the corners. The fasteners can be adjusted so that they can reach across any bed size. Or they can also be used for tablecloths and sofa covers. In no time, your home will look as perfect as a luxury hotel room.

52 A splatter screen to protect your kitchen from hot oil BergKoch Splatter Screen Amazon $14 See On Amazon When frying, this splatter screen can stop things from getting dangerous and messy. The shield is made of industrial-grade stainless steel that’s formed into such a fine mesh that it’s able to catch 99% of splatters. There won’t be any hot drops burning your skin or leaving marks on your beautifull painted walls anymore. When not cooking, set it down on its raised feet to avoided touching your countertop with the sticky surface or use it as a cooling rack after baking.

53 A moldable glue that works on electronics, ceramics, walls & more Sugru Moldable Multi-Purpose, Silicone Adhesive Glue Amazon $20 See On Amazon This moldable glue is deemed as multi-purpose, and that’s because it truly can do almost anything. It’s waterproof so it can seal pipes and leaky taps or be used on plates, teapots, and planters. It’s durable for keeping power cords fray-free and strong enough to turn into a hook on a wall.

54 A cast iron grill pan that’s already pre-seasoned Fresh O2 Cast Iron Skillet $27 See On Amazon When the weather is not barbecue-worthy, you can still get those satisfying grill lines with this cast iron skillet. The 12-inch surface has been pre-seasoned so you can enjoy its built-in flavor and nonstick surface right away. The ridges are also purposely made deeper than usual so that the meat has room to drain. And when you’re not in the mood for burgers or steak, use it to bake, sauté, and more.

55 A bed light that’s motion-activated Vansky Motion Activated Bed Light Amazon $18 See On Amazon For some guidance as soon as your feet touch the floor, take just a few minutes to stick this bed light underneath your mattress. The strip is motion-activated from up to nearly 12 feet away and can be set to automatically shut off anywhere between 30 seconds and six minutes after motion is not detected anymore. The LED lights project a warm white glow for up to 100,000 hours and can also be used under kitchen cabinets or on bathroom floors, too.

56 These absorbent dish cloths that can also be used as scrubbers Swedish Wholesale Dish Cloths (10-Pack) Amazon $21 See On Amazon This pack of dish cloths has 10 pieces so you can designate some for dry-use and some for wet-use. When dry, the durable surface is gritty enough to scrub away stubborn grime but when wet, they’re soft enough to wipe clean delicate glass, tile, wood, and more. They leave behind a streak-free shine with only one swipe. And, best of all, one cloth is equivalent to 15 rolls of paper towels. Use each one up to 100 times for a more eco-friendly solution.

57 These paint pens that dry quickly PaintMark Quick-Dry Paint Pens Amazon $17 See On Amazon These permanent paint pens not only work on any surface (including rock, wood, ceramic, and glass) but they also dry extremely fast so that your design is there to stay. The oil-based ink also won’t fade or smear, even when coming in contact with water. This 15-pack comes with a ton of vibrant colors, including four metallics to bring out anyone’s artistic side.

58 A self-watering planter that can hold a gallon of liquid Self Watering Planter Amazon $19 See On Amazon Thanks to this self-watering planter, there’s no need to worry about all your beautiful flowers dying while you go away for the weekend. The glossy pot looks completely normal from the outside but can actually hold a gallon of water on the inside. It slowly releases the water as the soils dries up so it will continue flourishing without you having to pull out the watering can everyday.

59 This pack of silicone straws that come with a cleaning brush Flathead Products Silicone Drinking Straws (Set of 10) Amazon $12 See On Amazon To do your part in helping the environment, pick up a pack of these silicone straws. You’ll receive 10 pieces with chic colors that won’t fade no matter if used with hot or cold drinks. They’re also made to perfectly fit through the opening of your favorite reusable water bottles so you can use them at home and on the go. The pack comes with a cleaning brush to get every bit of your morning smoothie out of the straws’ long bodies and a carrying bag to easily find them in your draw and keep them clean.

60 This sink caddy that’s made of fingerprint-proof stainless steel Joseph Joseph Stainless Steel Sink Caddy Amazon $20 See On Amazon Instead of having all your sponges and brushes lie haphazardly around your faucet, give them a home in this sink caddy. It has an outer platform and two interior sections that have enough room to hold your dish soap and brush. The sloped base allows water to drain out of sight as the non-slip base keeps it from slipping around. And since it’s stainless steel finish is fingerprint-proof, it won’t require much upkeep.

61 These magnetic flashlights for late-night barbecuing Flexible LED BBQ Grill Lights Set (2-Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon Whether your cookout starts a little later than expected or your garage light just doesn’t reach the spot where your car needs adjustments, these magnetic flashlights can be put just about anymore for some extra brightness. The magnetic base will remain sturdy as you move around the gooseneck to direct the strong LED lights exactly where you need them. This two-pack comes with two sets of batteries so that they can be put to use right away.

62 A best-selling handheld car vacuum with a 16-foot cord ThisWorx For Portable Car Vacuum Amazon $35 See On Amazon Thanks to its 16-foot cord that can even be plugged into an aux outlet, this handheld vacuum cleaner is perfect for detailing your car. The powerful motor can suck up dirt and debris from even the most hard-to-reach areas. And since the kit comes with three different attachments (a flathead nose, extension tube, and brush nozzle), it can be used on any of the car’s surfaces or nooks. It also comes with a spare filter and cleaning brush to make sure that it always works to the best of its abilities.

63 This galaxy lamp that displays 16 different captivating colors BRIGHTWORLD Moon Lamp Amazon $25 See On Amazon Add a little shine to your home with this galaxy lamp. By radiantly flowing between 16 different colors, the LED sphere really gives off the illusion of real stars. It lasts for three hours at a time and is USB-rechargeable. It also has touch control so your little one will have no trouble playing around with the brightness and hues.

64 A reusable pet hair remover that’s easy to empty ChomChom Pet Hair Remover Amazon $30 See On Amazon While this pet hair remover can certainly pick up loose strands that your furry friend leaves around, its powerful roller can pick up tiny particles of dust and debris from any surface. Roll it over your car seats, couch, and even clothes to give everything a fresh look. And when it’s time to empty, just open the chamber and shake its gross contents right into the garbage.