With the Fourth of July around the corner, you're probably looking for a pair of durable and portable outdoor Bluetooth speakers. (And if you're out protesting, you might enjoy a little music to march too.)

Yes, we are still in a pandemic. Yes, it's ill-advised to throw crowded parties. But if you've got guests practicing social distancing or just want some tunes for the private backyard cookout, then you need the best. And there are just three choices you need to throw into your Amazon cart right now.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. Inverse may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article.

1. JBL Flip 5 — the best boom for your buck

At $100, the JBL Flip 5 is the perfect package of quality at an affordable price point. IPX7 waterproof with a whopping 12 hours of battery, the Flip 5 is the latest refinement of an already primo product from the illustrious JBL brand. The Flip 5 is a lightweight 1.2 pounds and a compact seven inches, making it ideal for anything, anywhere. The vast variety of colors also means you'll have a Flip 5 just for you.

Even better, if a friend has a Flip speaker of their own, they can link up and create a daisy chain of music. I've personally brought JBL's Flip speakers to many an outdoor gathering, from pool parties to paintball. I just can't recommend it enough.

It's currently available on Amazon for $99.95.

2. Bose Soundlink Revolve — For 360 sound

The Bose SoundLink Revolve is a portable Bluetooth speaker that boasts true 360-degree coverage of sound. Inside this sleek aluminum body are 12 hours of playback and a built-in microphone to take calls, which might be helpful if you've got your hands full of ribs. With a waterproof rating of IPX4, you don't have to worry about drink splashes ruining the music.

Get a second SoundLink and pair them together for even more coverage for your space.

3. Ultimate Ears Hyperboom — The best of the best

Here's an absolute unit you'll want when restrictions lift and your home becomes the place to party.

At 13 pounds, 14 inches tall, seven-and-a-half inches wide, and 24 hours of playback, the UE Hyperboom is a titanic Bluetooth speaker that packs a whole lot of punch. It's powerful enough to become your new home speaker system but portable enough to bring with you where you need to go. Whatever the case, the Hyperboom is capable of playing back lush, high-fidelity music with extreme bass over an entire 1100 square foot space (as tested by Jim's Review Room on YouTube). The Hyperboom is a true beast that needs to be heard (and seen) to be believed.

The Hyperboom comes with an IPX4 splash rating, meaning it's safe around drink spills but not invulnerable to the deep depths of the pool. The Hyperboom also sacrifices an internal microphone, so you can't take calls if your phone is connected. But what you get in exchange is a powerful music machine that makes a bold statement wherever you go. And you really can go anywhere, thanks to a durable rubber hand strap and an adaptive equalizer that adjusts the sound to different environments. Lastly, beneath the Hyperboom's weather door is a USB charge port, so you can keep the party going even when your phone's battery runs low.

With the UE Hyperboom, you can bridge the social distance gap to bring the whole party together.