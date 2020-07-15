On July 15, a number of verified Twitter accounts belonging to major figures in politics, entertainment, tech, and business were hacked. Each account varying versions of the same message, asking followers to donate money in cryptocurrency with the promise of being paid back double the amount.

It is a scam, and an unknown amount of people have been swindled into sending the account more than $100,000 total in cryptocurrency.

Here's a growing, running list of every account that has shown to be compromised by the hack.

What happened? — On July 15, 2020, an unidentified party successfully hacked the official Twitter accounts to major figures like Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos, Kanye West, Mike Bloomberg, and Democratic nominee for President, Joe Biden.

The tweets composed of the same exact message, asking followers to donate money in exchange for double the amount. The tweets included a working Bitcoin address to send the money to. On Blockchain.com, the account has received a total of "12.86" BTC, which in U.S. currency equates to roughly $118,482.65.

At 5:45 p.m. Eastern, Twitter published a statement on its technical support account, Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) confirming it is aware of the situation. "We are aware of a security incident impacting accounts on Twitter," the site said. "We are investigating and taking steps to fix it. We will update everyone shortly."

Who was hacked? — The following is a list of accounts we have identified have been victims of the hack.

Elon Musk, entrepreneur, CEO of Tesla, SpaceX, The Boring Company

Twitter.com/elonmusk

Bill Gates, entrepreneur, Microsoft

Twitter.com/BillGates

Joe Biden, Democratic nominee for President of the United States

Twitter.com/JoeBiden

Barack Obama, politician, 44th President of the United States

Twittter.com/BarackObama

Apple, software and hardware giant

Twitter.com/Apple

Jeff Bezos, entrepreneur, Amazon

Twitter.com/JeffBezos

Kanye West, musician and entrepreneur

Twitter.com/kanyewest

Uber, ride-sharing service

Twitter.com/Uber

Mike Bloomberg, entrepreneur and politician

Twitter.com/MikeBloomberg

CashApp, mobile payment service

Twitter.com/CashApp

Wiz Khalifa, musician

Twitter.com/wizkhalifa

Warren Buffett, investor and tycoon

Twitter.com/WarrenBuffett

Floyd Mayweather, boxer

Twitter.com/FloydMayweather

CZ Binance, CEO of Binance

Twitter.com/binance

Tron Foundation

Twitter.com/Tronfoundation

KUCOIN

Twitter.com/kucoincom

