'GTA 6' release date reveal and trailer may be coming soon, job post hints

2020 might be the year that Grand Theft Auto 6 finally gets announced. Gamers have been fiending for any morsel of information about Rockstar Games’ unconfirmed crime adventure for years. Now, a new job listing and alleged leak suggest that the developer could planning to start the year off with a splash.

Rockstar posted a job opening for a Post-Production Video Editor on January 10, which hints that a big reveal may be just around the corner. It’s been nearly eight years since the release of GTA V, and with the next-generation PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X set to launch this year, it’s a seemingly perfect time for Rockstar to excite fans about its future plans.

The listing doesn’t directly reference the GTA franchise, which means Rockstar might end up teasing a different game. But the description does state that candidates are required to have “experience with both drama and documentary,” which could refer to GTA, Red Dead, or even L.A. Noire.

The full Video Editor job listing on Rockstar's site. Rockstar Games

“Rockstar Games is looking for a highly capable and experienced video editor who can work with a team to capture game footage and edit video game trailers to the highest standard,” it reads. “Storytelling is a very important aspect of our games, so the editor must be able to communicate the emotional content and excitement of a game within a 60-second format.”

Developers like Rockstar and Nintendo purposefully keep job openings vague to avoid spilling the beans on and upcoming releases. But the same day this position was listed, an Reddit rumor claimed to reveal that Rockstar has a GTA 6 trailer planned for 2020.

The now-deleted post said GTA 6 would be announced in February, with a trailer dropping in April. There’s nothing substantial backing up these claims, and the Reddit account that posted this “leak” has since been deleted. The rest of the post is along the same lines of the “Project Americas” chatter we’ve been hearing about for months now.

An archived version of the January 10 'GTA 6' Reddit rumor. Removeddit

A flurry of unconfirmed GTA 6 rumors claim the game will take place in Vice City (fictional Miami), and players will travel to various Latin America-inspired locations. Think GTA meets Netflix’s Narcos.

This latest batch of rumors said the game’s protagonists will be brother and sister, and that the game will be set primarily in Vice City with two other big cities to explore. They also claimed the game would release in late 2021 or early 2022. That isn’t completely out of the realm of possibility, if Rockstar has been secretly working on GTA 6 for at least a couple of years, but it might be naively optimistic.

It reportedly took Rockstar eight years to complete Red Dead Redemption 2 and all of the GTA 6 rumors have claimed this would be an even bigger game. Rockstar has also consistently released GTA 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2 DLC content over the past few years, which reduces the time developers can spend on new projects. But that doesn’t mean GTA 6 won’t happen.

Since launch, GTA 5 has sold more than 115 million copies, making it one of the best-selling games of all time. Rockstar will almost certainly try to recreate this magic on PS5 and Xbox Series X hardware, but it might take a bit longer than those persistent rumors suggest.