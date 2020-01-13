The 2020 Oscar nominations are here, but Gotham City residents may be unhappy with the results. Joker came away from the Monday morning announcements with 11 nominations, including Best Director, Best Picture, Best Actor in a Leading Role, and Best Film Editing. Can Joker actually win any of the highly competitive awards? The answer may not matter, because the Clown Prince of Crime has already done his damage.

When it comes to those key awards like Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Actor, Joker is competing against some of the most famous and celebrated faces in Hollywood. That includes Martin Scorsese and Quentin Tarantino for director; and Leonardo DiCaprio and Adam Driver for leading male role. Best Picture is also very crowded this year, with other outsider entries like Jojo Rabbit and Parasite seemingly just as likely to win as Joker.

Specifically in the Best Director category, Joker’s inclusion solidified the list of nominees as being entirely male directors, with Todd Phillips (best known for The Hangover movies) taking a spot that could have gone to Greta Gerwig (Little Women) or Lulu Wang (The Farewell). That’s something Issa Rae didn’t shy away from mentioning while announcing he nominees alongside John Cho.

“Congratulations to those men,” Rae said.

Where Joker stands a better chance to win is in more genre-focused categories like costume design. Inverse spoke to Joker’s costume designer, Mark Bridges, who revealed that he took the Batman villain’s look in a totally new direction, rather than reference the comics.

“I did look online at what the Joker looked like when he first appeared in the ‘40s,” Bridges said. “It all just seemed just a little too contrived for the kind of movie that Todd wanted to make. We really weren’t a DC movie -– we were a Warner Bros. picture shooting in New York.”

Joker aside, the 2020 Oscar nominations also brought good news for fans of Bong Joon-ho’s Parasite, which earned six nominations — including Best Director and Best Picture — and drew raucous applause each time it was named during the announcements on Monday morning.

Here’s a full list of nominees for the 2020 Oscars:

Best Picture

Ford v Ferrari (Disney/Fox)

The Irishman (Netflix)

Jojo Rabbit (Fox Searchlight)

Joker (Warner Bros.)

Little Women (Sony)

Marriage Story (Netflix)

1917 (Universal)

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (Sony)

Parasite (Neon)

Best Director

Martin Scorsese (The Irishman)

Todd Phillips (Joker)

Sam Mendes (1917)

Quentin Tarantino (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)

Bong Joon Ho (Parasite)

Best Actor

Antonio Banderas (Pain and Glory)

Leonardo DiCaprio (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)

Adam Driver (Marriage Story)

Joaquin Phoenix (Joker)

Jonathan Pryce (The Two Popes)

Best Actress

Cynthia Erivo (Harriet)

Scarlett Johansson (Marriage Story)

Saoirse Ronan (Little Women)

Charlize Theron (Bombshell)

Renee Zellweger (Judy)

Supporting Actor

Tom Hanks (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood)

Anthony Hopkins (The Two Popes)

Al Pacino (The Irishman)

Joe Pesci (The Irishman)

Brad Pitt (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)

Supporting Actress

Kathy Bates (Richard Jewell)

Laura Dern (Marriage Story)

Scarlett Johansson (Jojo Rabbit)

Florence Pugh (Little Women)

Margot Robbie (Bombshell)

Adapted Screenplay

Taika Waititi (Jojo Rabbit)

Steve Zaillian (The Irishman)

Anthony McCarten (The Two Popes)

Greta Gerwig (Little Women)

Todd Phillips and Scott Silver (Joker)

Best Original Screenplay

Rian Johnson (Knives Out)

Noah Baumbach (Marriage Story)

Sam Mendes and Krysty Wilson-Cairns (1917)

Quentin Tarantino (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)

Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin Won (Parasite)

Animated Feature

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

I Lost My Body

Klaus

Missing Link

Toy Story 4

International Feature Film

Corpus Christi

Honeyland

Les Miserables

Pain and Glory

Parasite

Best Documentary

American Factory

The Cave

Edge of Democracy

For Sama

Honeyland

Best Cinematography

The Irishman

Joker

The Lighthouse

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best Costume Design

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Film Editing

Ford v Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Parasite

Makeup and Hairstyling

Bombshell

Joker

Judy

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

1917

Original Score

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

1917

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Original Song

I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away,” Toy Story 4

“I’m Gonna Love Me Again,” Rocketman

“I’m Standing With You,” Breakthrough

“Into the Unknown,” Frozen 2

“Stand Up,” Harriet

Production Design

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Parasite

Sound Editing

Ford v Ferrari

Joker

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Sound Mixing

Ad Astra

Ford v Ferrari

Joker

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Visual Effects

Avengers: Endgame

The Irishman

The Lion King

1917

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Documentary (Short Subject)

In the Absence

Learning to Skateboard in a War Zone If You’re a Girl

Life Overtakes Me

St. Louis Superman

Walk Run Cha-Cha

Short Film (Animated)

Daughter

Hair Love

Kitbull

Memorable

Sister

Short Film (Live Action)

Brotherhood

Nefta Football Club

The Neighbor’s Window

Saria

A Sister

The 2020 Academy Awards air February 9 at 6:30 p.m. Eastern.