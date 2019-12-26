The end is near. The Mandalorian Episode 8 releases on Friday, December 27, bringing an end to Season 1 of the Disney+ show and some resolution to last week’s thrilling cliffhanger. But what time exactly can you watch Mandalorian Episode 8, and what do we already know about the episode? Keep reading to find out.

If you’re here for the release time, I’ll give it to you now: The Mandalorian Episode 8 goes live on Disney+ at exactly 3 a.m. Eastern (that’s midnight Pacific time) on December 27.

That might not be the most convenient time for most people, but it’s become the standard for streaming show releases. Plus, there’s a decent chance you have tomorrow off from work or school, so you won’t have to wake up early or stay up late just to see the season finale before spoilers hit the internet.

Now that you know when to watch The Mandalorian Episode 8, stick around for a breakdown of everything we know about it. Warning: Possible spoilers ahead.

Lucasfilm

If you need a quick refresher, Mandalorian Episode 7 ended with Mando, Greef Karga (Carl Weathers) and Cara Dune (Gina Carano) pinned down by an entire army of stormtroopers led by former Imperial big shot Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito). Meanwhile, Kuiil (Nick Nolte) has been gunned down and the bad guys have Baby Yoda.

It’s unclear if the other Mandalorians are still hiding out on this planet, or if the repaired IG-11 is aware of its master’s death. But Mando definitely needs some help if he’s going to get out of this jam and rescue Baby Yoda.

We don’t have an official synopsis for Episode 8 or even a title, but what we do have is early Mandalorian trailers and the process of elimination. In other words, by rewatching the original trailers and removing everything that’s already happened, we can predict what might occur in Episode 8.

That’s exactly what one fan did on Reddit. Here’s what they found:

Mando and Greef Karga walking out the door and Mando executes a no-look shot.

Cara Dune firing out a bunch of shots from a window.

Moff Gideon flying his ship and Mando using a grappling hook to get on top.

The Armorer using a club of some sort to bust open a stormtrooper helmet.

The biggest takeaway here is that we’re heading for an epic showdown, which, duh. More importantly, it seems some other Mandalorians will reappear to help out, and Mando himself will take on Gideon by hopping on top of his ship.

Lucasfilm

Beyond that, there’s not much we can say. However, considering the timing of Mandalorian Episode 8, it seems likely the plot could connect to Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker in some way.

Mandalorian Episode 7 introduced Force healing right before Rey used it in the movie. Maybe Episode 8 will expand on that power even more, or perhaps we’ll finally learn what the Empire wants with Baby Yoda. Could it have something to do with Emperor Palpatine’s return in the movie?

You’ll have to wait until 3 a.m. to find out…

The Mandalorian is streaming now on Disney+.