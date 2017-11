By 2030, humans are expected to live on Mars. They’ll set up agricultural systems on the Red Planet, oxygen-pumping shelters, and experiments — beginning life as a multiplanetary species on a harsh planet where they will very likely develop a mental illness and eventually die. It will not be a pleasant experience.

Konrad Szocik, Ph.D., a cognitive scientist and professor of philosophy at the University of Technology Rzeszow in Poland, has been thinking a lot about how life could be less miserable for future Mars colonists. His working theory is at once both radical and antiquated: introduce a new religion to the children born on Mars. If a new religion arises on its own in Mars, he reasons, all the better. The adults who make up the first wave of colonists will have to bear the burden of implementing this new religion but will receive none of the benefits of this new religion. However, Szocik argues, their initial sacrifice will be what ultimately allows Martian settlements to thrive.

Szocik, who has written extensively on this topic, tells Inverse he began to consider the role of religion while contemplating “how the first groups of astronauts on Mars will establish cooperation in such extremely hard environment when we have problems with cooperation on Earth.” He reasoned that because some theories posit that religion has helped maintain cooperation in society on Earth, a religion invented and applied to Mars colonists would likely have the same effect. Instead of Noah’s Ark, he says, child colonists might learn about a spacecraft — providing them with an origin story that will give purpose to their lives.