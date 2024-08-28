Darkness is rising in Middle-earth. Sauron’s power is growing, and after two long years of waiting, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is finally poised to deliver its explosive second season. Season 1 was largely focused on acquainting fans with a new take on Middle-earth, as the world first conceived by J.R.R. Tolkien is more realized than ever in the series... even if it does take major liberties with its source material and characters.

There’s a sense that Season 2 will take even more risks. Season 1 delivered its own take on Sauron’s (Charlie Vickers) rise to power, but is that really such a bad thing in the grand scheme of Ring-based storytelling? The details may change, but the endgame remains the same: everything culminates in the creation of the One Ring, and the Amazon series is focused on the events that lead up to it. That The Rings of Power is taking so many risks is what makes it such an exciting series. Hopefully, it will all pay off in Season 2; we won’t have to wait much longer to find out.

Here’s everything you need to know about The Rings of Power’s Season 2 premiere, from its release date to what plot details have been revealed.

Galadriel will grapple with her choices in The Rings of Power’s second season. Prime Video

What is The Rings of Power Season 2 release date?

The Rings of Power returns with a three-episode premiere on Thursday, August 29. Future episodes will stream each Thursday on Amazon Prime Video, culminating with its season finale on October 3.

What is The Rings of Power Season 2 release time?

Like other Amazon originals, new episodes of The Rings of Power hit Prime Video at 12:00 a.m. EST/9:00 p.m. PST.

Is there a trailer for The Rings of Power Season 2?

Yes, there is. Check out the official trailer for The Rings of Power Season 2 below.

What is the plot of The Rings of Power Season 2?

The second season will pick up exactly where the Season 1 finale left off. After learning that the disillusioned Halbrand (Charlie Vickers) is the Dark Lord Sauron in disguise, the Elven warrior Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) has ousted her one-time ally from Eregion and overseen the creation of the first Rings of Power herself. Unfortunately, that won’t stop Sauron from striving to make more rings for Dwarves and Men, and ultimately the One Ring that will bring them all under his rule.

With a fresh disguise and a newfound resolve, Sauron returns to Eregion to finish what he started. Those aware of his presence will do what they can to prevent his reign, but most of the kingdoms of Middle-earth have their own problems to deal with. Season 2 will follow the island of Númenor through a shaky transition of power, explore a major crisis for the Dwarves of Kahzad-dûm, and potentially reveal the identity of its most mysterious character, the Stranger (Daniel Weyman).

How many episodes will The Rings of Power Season 2 have?

Season 2 of The Rings of Power consists of eight episodes. That’s typical for Amazon Prime shows, but with each episode averaging an hour-long runtime, Lord of the Rings fans will definitely get their fill.

Will The Rings of Power have a Season 3?

Amazon hasn’t yet renewed The Rings of Power for a third season, but Season 2 likely won’t be the end of the series. The streamer has invested hundreds of millions into its fantasy franchise, and if Season 2 finds as much success as Season 1, the saga will likely continue. Notably, Amazon extended its overall deal with the Rings of Power showrunners, Patrick McKay and JD Payne, earlier this year. It seems like their creative partnership is going strong; if McKay and Payne have their way, the series will run for at least five seasons.

The first three episodes of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power stream August 29 on Prime Video.