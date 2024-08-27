With so many disparate storylines to keep track of, the first season of The Rings of Power was, admittedly, a bit scattered. The Lord of the Rings prequel explored multiple corners of Middle-earth — from the Dwarf mines of Khazad-dûm to a nomadic Harfoot community — with little overlap between each storyline. Fortunately, that will change in Season 2. As all roads eventually lead to Sauron (Charlie Vickers) and his quest to rule all life, we can expect (or at least hope for) the series to condense its many subplots.

We can also expect Sauron to kick off his plan in earnest. The Rings of Power teased the beginnings of his plot at the end of its first season; Sauron even tried to recruit new disciples in the warrior Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) and craftsman Celebrimbor (Charles Edwards). Both wound up turning down his offer, later forging the first Rings of Power in order to better resist him. But isn’t that playing right into Sauron’s hands?

As The Rings of Power heads into its second season, you may need a refresher on Sauron’s motives, his true power, and his game plan for taking over Middle-earth. Let’s look back at his arc in Season 1, and how it sets up a huge reckoning for Season 2.

Sauron’s plan in Season 1, explained

Galadriel spearheaded the creation of the Rings — but was that Sauron’s plan all along? Prime Video

Sauron spent the majority of Season 1 disguised as Halbrand, a disillusioned human who may or may not have been the heir to the Southlands throne. A twist of fate sees him joining up with Galadriel, and together the pair embark on one quest after the next. Ultimately they end up in Eregion, where Celebrimbor’s workshop is located, and Halbrand volunteers to help Celebrimbor with his latest task: to recover the Elves’ diminishing power. He suggests using mithril — a rare ore recovered from Khazad-dûm — to forge two rings that will restore the light of the Eldar. This is crucial for the Elves; without the light, they’ll have to return to their ancestral home of Valinor, leaving Middle-earth to face Sauron’s dark rule alone.

Forging the rings is the Elves’ last hope, and it may be the best chance they have to restore the essence of Valinor. Given that this suggestion comes from Sauron, though, they could also be used to as a tool to subjugate the Elves. After learning Halbrand’s true identity, Galadriel knows this better than anyone. Still, she makes a difficult choice: rather than forging two rings, she instructs Celebrimbor to make three. That way, there will be balance. She also insists that the rings can only be touched by the Elves, to prevent any undue influence. It’s a noble thought, but the rings were likely corrupted the moment Sauron suggested their creation. The idea began with him, after all.

Who’s next on Sauron’s hitlist?

With Rings now forged for the Elves, Sauron could be moving on to make Rings for the Dwarves in Season 2. Prime Video

Sauron’s strategy is a clever one, and we could see him remixing it again and again until all the Rings of Power have been forged. Each major race of Middle-earth has a dire problem that they can’t solve alone: for the Elves it was the light of the Eldar, while the Dwarves are dealing with their own issues in Khazad-dûm. Sauron presents a solution to those issues by creating rings; though it remains to be seen how a bit of jewelry can actually combat the powers of darkness.

Perhaps it has something to do with Sauron’s own innate qualities. He’s an immortal spirit known as a Maia, and he’s been around since the dawn of the First Age. His potential is probably limitless, as is his influence — which means that he could infuse the rings with his own magic without having to create them directly.

The details are still a little hazy, but hopefully The Rings of Power will make it all clearer in Season 2. Either way, Sauron’s game plan is straightforward enough: as he sheds his Halbrand persona and becomes “Annatar,” the Lord of Gifts, he’ll be looking to forge more rings with Celebrimbor’s help. It all leads to the creation of the One Ring, so Middle-earth is due for a reckoning one way or another.

The Rings of Power Season 2 premieres on August 29 on Prime Video.