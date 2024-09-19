It’s been two long years since The Batman introduced us to Matt Reeves’ take on Gotham, but it left an unshakable impression all the same. The cesspool of crime was almost a character unto itself in the 2022 film, overrun with gangsters, dirty cops, and people just trying to survive. Robert Pattinson’s Caped Crusader managed to save the day, but there are plenty of villains still waiting in the wings to seize power. The Batman can’t be everywhere at once, after all — and the next chapter of the Batman saga, The Penguin, will definitely test the limits of his capabilities.

Though Batman did manage to defeat one corrupted antagonist, he also might have cleared the way for the Penguin (Colin Farrell) to take over. A major scene-stealer in The Batman, Farrell’s smarmy, Sopranos-inspired nightclub owner is about to steal the spotlight once again. Is the hierarchy of power in Gotham City about to change? We’ll have to tune in this week to find out.

Here’s everything you need to know about The Penguin premiere, from its release date and time to the plot of the Max series.

The Penguin isn’t the only one trying to seize power in Gotham City. Max

What is The Penguin release date?

The Penguin premieres on Thursday, September 19 on Max. Curiously, it’ll be the only episode to premiere on a Thursday. The rest of the season will take up HBO’s primetime Sunday night slot, with episodes dropping weekly until Sunday, November 10.

What is The Penguin start time?

Fortunately, all episodes of The Penguin will air at a consistent time. The season premiere will be available to stream on Max at 9:00 p.m. ET, or 6:00 p.m. PT.

Is there a trailer for The Penguin?

Yes, there is. Check out the official trailer for The Penguin below.

What is the plot of The Penguin?

The Penguin takes place in the weeks after The Batman, following Oz Cobb (Colin Farrell) on a quest to claim more power in Gotham City. The passing of Gotham’s kingpin, Carmine Falcone (John Turturro) has left a power vacuum in its wake, and Oz isn’t the only one hoping to take advantage of it. In order to seize his destiny and become “The Penguin,” Oz will have to fight off plenty of rival gangs, along with Sofia Falcone (Cristin Milioti), fresh out of Arkham State Hospital and determined to claim her late father’s throne. But he’ll have allies too, like a young upstart named Victor Aguilar (Rhenzy Feliz), who becomes Oz’s protege, and Eve Karlo (Carmen Egojo), Oz’s lover. Either way, the underbelly of Gotham will take the spotlight in The Penguin, making this corner of the DC Universe that much more realized.

How many episodes will The Penguin have?

There are eight episodes total of The Penguin.

Will The Penguin get a Season 2?

The Penguin is a limited series, so there are no plans for another season. The show is largely designed to set the stage for The Batman II, but DC could change its mind down the line and continue Oz’s story on the small screen. However, there are reportedly plans for another spinoff set in Reeves’ The Batman universe, so we could see more shows that explore Gotham outside of Batman.