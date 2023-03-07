Surprise: The iPhone 14 and 14 Plus Now Come in Yellow

Just like last year when Apple surprise dropped the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro in green, the company today announced a new yellow-colored iPhone 14 and 14 Plus.

The new shade is the first iPhone since the iPhone 11 to come in yellow. Before that, the iPhone XR and iPhone 5C also came in the color.

It’s b-a-n-a-n-a! Apple

Spring Sales Boost

The yellow iPhone 14 and 14 Plus carry on Apple’s tradition of releasing new colors for its iPhones in the spring to boost sales. In 2022, the spring color was green for the iPhone 13 and Alpine Green for the iPhone 13 Pro and in 2021, the iPhone 12 came out in purple.

It’s a smart strategy to give iPhones a mid-cycle push as new high-end Android phones like the Galaxy S23 Ultra and OnePlus 11 are announced.

New color, same features

Welcome to the fam. Apple

The outside looks new, but the inside is the same. The iPhone 14 features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display; the iPhone 14 Plus has a larger 6.7-inch screen. Both come with Apple’s A15 Bionic chip with 6-core CPU, 5-core GPU, and 16-core Neural Engine; both come in storage capacities of 128GB, 256GB, or 512GB. Both models have a dual-camera system with 12-megapixel main and 12-megapixel ultrawide lenses; both have 12-megapixel selfie cameras with autofocus; both can shoot stabilized video with Action Mode. Same Crash Detection and Emergency SOS via satellite features.

You can find a complete tech spec comparison here on Apple’s website.

Release date and pricing

The new yellow iPhone 14 and 14 Plus start at the same pricing as the other colors, starting at $799 and $899, respectively, for 128GB of storage. Both models are available for preorder this Friday, March 10, and will be available starting on Tuesday, March 14.

It’s definitely yellow. Apple

New Silicone Case Colors

Apple also added four new silicone case covers for the iPhone 14/14 Plus and 14/14 Pro: Canary Yellow, Iris, Olive, Sky, and yellow.