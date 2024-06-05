Volkswagen’s Most Powerful EV Ever Also Won’t Give You Range Anxiety

Even before the base model of the ID.7 hits the U.S., Volkswagen just announced four, more tempting versions of the EV. Two models focused on performance (the ID.7 GTX and ID.7 GTX Tourer) and two versions with extra long range (ID.7 Pro S and ID.7 Tourer Pro S).

If you’re a Volkswagen fan and a stan of EVs, these might be the electric cars you’re looking for.

Best of Both Worlds

The ID.7 GTX will be up for preorder in Europe on June 6. Volkswagen

As Volkswagen’s most powerful EV, the ID.7 GTX comes in a fastback sedan design. If this style doesn’t suit you, there’s a wagon version called the ID.7 GTX Tourer that emphasizes storage space even if you have a full car of passengers.

The ID.7 GTX packs an 86kWh battery with a dual-motor all-wheel drive. That means this full-size sedan can sprint from 0 to 62 mph in 5.4 seconds, while the wagon version is slightly slower at 5.5 seconds. Most performance-oriented EVs have to sacrifice some range to get more power, but the ID.7 GTX still has a range of 370 miles, while the ID.7 GTX Tourer gets a slightly lower 363 miles. Adding to that solid range, the GTX models can charge at up to 200 kW, allowing the car to go from 10 to 80 percent in around 26 minutes.

Drivers who want an ID.7 with the same performance as the ID.7 GTX EVs, but with even longer range will have to pony up for the “Pro S” trims. The ID.7 Pro S has up to 440 miles of range, while the ID.7 Tourer Pro S model gets 429 miles. According to Volkswagen, these two Pro S ID.7 models “have entered the range spectrum of models with combustion engines.”

Check out that sweet taillight bar. Volkswagen

To make its GTX trim stand out more, the EV has a unique light design on its LED matrix headlights. Inside, fancy red stitching and lettering give the vehicle a racecar pop. The car’s interior ambient lighting is also programmable, with up to 30 color choices.

And as a flagship EV, the ID.7 GTX has impressive tech features like an augmented reality heads-up display, the ChatGPT-powered IDA voice assistant, and an optional feature that parks the ID.7 GTX using a smartphone.

You and your passenger will know you’re riding in a GTX model. Volkswagen

Delayed U.S. Launch

Volkswagen plans to open pre-orders for the four new ID.7 models in Germany on June 6. The GTX models start at €63,155 (around $68,000), while the Pro S versions start at €58,985 (about $64,000). The two ID.7 GTX models may not be as fast as the Tesla Model S, but they could appeal to customers looking for a more affordable performance sedan.

Speaking of which, we’re still in the dark when the base model ID.7 will show up in the U.S. Volkswagen previously planned to debut the ID.7 later this year, but we may have to wait until 2025 now. It’s probably safe to say that the GTX ID.7 won’t arrive in the U.S. before the regular version. At least we have the upcoming ID. Buzz to look forward to this year.