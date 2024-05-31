7 Useful Ways Apple Is Planning to Fix Siri With AI

WWDC 2024 is 10 days away, but the steady drip of leaks about the AI upgrades coming in iOS 18 isn’t stopping.

We’ve heard Apple’s much-neglected Siri will get a big upgrade with a more natural voice and better responses. However, Siri is getting a much more comprehensive revamp than we first thought, according to the latest Bloomberg report that claims iOS 18 will bring an updated Siri that can control specific app functions (like within the Notes, Mail, and Files apps), among a bunch of other AI-centric features.

1. Open Individual Documents Instead of digging through the Files app, just summon Siri for a specific document. Apple The current state of Siri has most people using it for simple tasks, but the big revamp will reportedly let the AI assistant handle more precise requests. Bloomberg reports that the new AI-infused Siri will be able to open individual documents, which means it could navigate your messy Files app like a personal librarian.

2. Move Notes Between Folders Siri can organize all the random blurbs you have scattered throughout your Notes app. Apple Most people I know are like me: We scribble down notes for all the random thoughts that pop into our heads. With AI, the new Siri is rumored to have the ability to organize your Apple Notes for you, moving them between folders.

3. Send or Delete Emails Task Siri with handling those boring emails. Apple Manually sorting an email account to get to Inbox Zero is not something most people would consider fun. So why not let an assistant like Siri manage your inbox for you? Instead of combing through unnecessary emails yourself, Bloomberg says you’ll be able to tell Siri to, for example, delete all the spam emails. If you’re bold enough, Siri will even be able to send emails on your behalf.

4. Open a Specific Article in Apple News Let Siri dig through the mountain of news each day. Apple If you don’t want to go through the Apple News app yourself, Siri could soon be smart enough to help you find the exact news article you’re looking for. It might sound like a simple timesaver for us, but it demonstrates how AI is better at digging through things than us.

5. Summarize a News Article Get Siri to give you the daily rundown of news stories instead. Apple Sometimes you don’t have the time to go through an entire news article. Per Bloomberg, Siri will soon be smart enough to summarize a story on Apple News for you. This may not be that impressive in terms of AI capability, but it’s still useful when you’re short on time or too lazy to read a long feature.

6. Emailing a Web Link Send over web links just by asking Siri. Apple If you find an incredible recipe you want to share or want to let someone know the details of an upcoming event, have Siri email the link instead. It’ll beat going to the website and tapping through a few share buttons. Siri will reportedly get it done much quicker with natural language.