The easiest way to add some flair to your PC build is with some glaring RGB lighting. People usually add that splash of color through gaming peripherals or the PC’s fans or chassis, but Seagate took it to the next level. Its latest collaboration with Star Wars gives us an SSD that doubles as a glowing lightsaber to incorporate into our custom builds.

In reality, the Lightsaber Collection Special Edition FireCuda PCIE Gen4 NVMe SSD is just an SSD with an RGB faceplate where you can choose between representing Obi-Wan Kenobi, Darth Vader, or Luke Skywalker. That doesn’t make it any less of a dream come true for any Star Wars diehard looking to build a PC though.

The lightsaber SSDs come in 1TB and 2TB options. Seagate

SERIOUS POWER

These Star Wars-inspired SSDs are only available in 1TB and 2TB capacities but have fast sequential read speeds of up to 7,300 MB/s. The SSDs have a passive heatsink designed to reduce any thermal throttling, so you get solid performance during longer sessions. These lightsaber SSDs are comparable to Seagate’s regular FireCuda 530 SSDs, which have 500GB and 4GB options.

On the cosmetic side of the SSDs, the faceplate is actually swappable so you can go between the Jedi and Sith as you please. The RGB lighting is also customizable, but you’ll need a compatible motherboard with a 5V addressable header to control the LED. You’ll get the usual five-year warranty that comes with Seagate SSDs, but also three years of coverage of Rescue Data Recovery Services.

The interchangeable faceplate gives you three options to choose from: Obi-Wan Kenobi, Darth Vader, or Luke Skywalker. Seagate

SO MANY STAR WARS COLLABS

These special edition SSDs are already available at retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and B&H, retailing at $184.99 for the 1TB option and $289.99 for the 2TB version. If you’d prefer something a little less attention-grabbing than a lightsaber, Seagate previously released a similar SSD modeled after the Beskar alloy used in Mandalorian armor.

Whichever side you go with, expect a high-performance SSD. Seagate

If you’re in the market for an external HDD that still has a Star Wars twist, Seagate still has you covered. Seagate released external hard drives featuring Han Solo, Luke Skywalker, and Darth Vader in November, along with those featuring The Mandalorian, Boba Fett, and Grogu in May. Still, none of these external hard drives are as cool as having a glowing lightsaber in your PC.